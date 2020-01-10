Moody's upgrades Global University Systems Holding B.V. CFR to B2; Outlook Stable

London, 10 January 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) and the probability of
default rating (PDR) of Global University Systems Holding B.V.
(GUS, or the company), a private higher education provider,
to B2 from B3 and to B2-PD from B3-PD respectively.
Outlook has changed to stable from positive.
Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B2 instrument rating to the
EUR980 million senior secured term loan B (TLB) due 2027 and pari passu
ranking GBP120 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2026 borrowed
by Markermeer Finance B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary
of GUS.
The proceeds from the TLB will be used to refinance existing debt and
pay a dividend distribution of GBP100 million. Moody's expects
to withdraw the ratings on the existing debt instruments upon debt repayment.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this Press
Release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating upgrade reflects GUS's positive trading performance over
the last 12-18 months on the back of sound volume growth driven
by continued high demand for private education in all core markets,
as well as positive contribution from recent acquisitions, while
maintaining high margins.
Pro forma the proposed refinancing transaction and recent acquisitions,
GUS's total adjusted leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA is expected to decrease to 5.7x as of fiscal year 2019,
ended 30 November 2019, from 6.0x as at fiscal 2018.
The B2 CFR of GUS reflects the company's: (i) position as a global
private higher education provider with a strong base in Europe,
particularly the UK, (ii) solid growth through both acquisitions
and organically whilst maintaining good margins, (iii) revenue visibility
from committed student enrollments and supporting underlying growth drivers
for the private-pay education market, (iv) solid degree of
revenue diversification by institution and study fields and (v) relatively
high barriers to entry due to tight regulation, access to real estate
and brand reputation.
Conversely, the rating is constrained by GUS's: (i) exposure
to highly competitive and fragmented higher education market with requirement
to comply with rigorous regulatory standards, (ii) relatively high
Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA of 5.7x for the 12 months ended
30 November 2019, pro-forma for the transaction, (iii)
risks inherent to the recruitment services division, including its
working capital outflows, (iv) debt-funded M&A strategy
and (v) continued investment required to integrate acquired schools,
increase capacity and obtain accreditations.
Social and governance factors are important elements of GUS's credit profile.
GUS's ratings factor in its private ownership, its financial policy,
which is tolerant of relatively high leverage, and its history of
debt-funded acquisitions. At the same time, the group
has a good track record of integration of acquisitions.
Governance risks Moody's considers in GUS's credit profile include key
man risk as the founder owns and controls the group. Moody's understands
that the group's governance structure includes sufficient checks and balances
to counter this potential concern, including dedicated management
teams at key institutions and an experienced management team at holdco
that works with the owner on strategic and operational matters.
Education is one of the sectors identified in the Moody's social heat
map as facing high social risk. GUS is a provider of tertiary education,
which is discretionary and more exposed to potential volatility.
Moody's view GUS's composition of educational programmes as quite
resilient to an economic downturn, driven by the growing demand
for an educated workforce and the durability of the value of higher education
which continues to drive increasing participation globally.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that GUS
will continue to grow organically and through acquisitions, and
generate positive FCF generation, thereby enabling a deleveraging
path, albeit potentially constrained by further debt-funded
acquisitions and/or shareholder distributions. The stable outlook
also reflects Moody's expectation that each GUS brand will maintain
its conservative financial policy and its current regulatory approval
status, including the University title and degree awarding powers.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE
Upward pressure on the ratings could develop over time if Moody's adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA declines below 4.5x and FCF to debt
improves above 5% for a sustained period of time, while maintaining
an adequate liquidity profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if, for a sustained
period of time: (i) earnings deteriorate or further debt increases
result in Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA below 6.0x,
(ii) FCF generation weakens; (iii) the company's liquidity
profile deteriorates. Recurring large shareholder distributions
could also put negative pressure on the ratings.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
Moody's continues to view GUS's liquidity as good. As of 30 November
2019 and pro forma for the transaction, the company had GBP280 million
of cash on balance sheet, excluding funds earmarked to fund imminent
acquisitions and access to a senior secured committed GBP120 million RCF
due 2026. Some cash balances (c.22% of total) will
be held at local operations in India and thus not readily accessible to
support general liquidity. There is a net senior leverage maintenance
covenant, under which Moody's expect the company to retain sufficient
headroom.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B2 ratings on the EUR980 million TLB and the GBP120 million RCF are
aligned with the CFR as they rank pari passu and represent the major debt
instruments in the capital structure. The instruments are guaranteed
by subsidiaries representing at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA
and security includes debentures from UK subsidiaries.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Global University Systems Holding B.V.
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B2 from B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD
Assignments:
..Issuer: Markermeer Finance B.V.
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Global University Systems Holding B.V.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
..Issuer: Markermeer Finance B.V.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
CORPORATE PROFILE
GUS is a private higher education provider offering accredited academic
under- and postgraduate degrees, vocational and professional
qualifications and language courses both on campus and online.
GUS is headquartered in the Netherlands but has presence in 12 countries,
with over 80,000 students, pro forma for recent acquisitions.
The company also provides marketing, recruitment, retention
and online services to third party higher education institutions.
Founded in 2003 the company is controlled by its founder Aaron Etingen.
