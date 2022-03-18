Moody's upgrades Gogo's CFR to B2; stable outlook

New York, March 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Gogo Inc.'s corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B3 and the company's probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also upgraded the rating on Gogo Intermediate Holdings LLC's senior secured facilities to B2 from B3 and the speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-2 from SGL-3. The outlook is stable.

Gogo's upgrade reflects the company's better than expected performance in 2021 and the resulting improvement in financial metrics, in particular Moody's adjusted Debt to EBITDA which is expected to decrease to around 5x by the end of 2022.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Gogo Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

..Issuer: Gogo Intermediate Holdings LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Gogo Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Gogo Intermediate Holdings LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Gogo's B2 CFR reflects (1) the strong fundamentals underpinning Gogo's business as private jet usage continues to increase coupled with increased demand for in-air connectivity; (2) the company's moderate leverage with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA expected to decline to around 5x by year-end 2022 and further in 2023; (3) Gogo's good liquidity profile with positive free cash flow expected over the next two years despite increased expenditures to upgrade to 5G technology.

The B2 CFR also reflects (1) the small scale and niche market focus of the business with 2021 revenue of around $336 million; (2) potential increase in operating expenses to address larger jet connectivity through low-earth orbit satellite beams; (3) potential risk to air travel demand from increasing fuel prices or in times of economic uncertainty.

Gogo achieved strong growth in 2021 with revenue of $336 million up 24% from the previous year driven by growth in both service (+22% vs 2020) and equipment (+32% vs 2020). The company's EBITDA and free cash flow in 2021 were also ahead of previously guided ranges. The strong performance is due to customers' increasing demands for connectivity as well as increased overall demand for business aviation. The company ended the year with 6,400 aircraft online, a near 11% increase over 2020, and average revenue per unit of $3,300 or an 8% year over year increase. Moody's also notes the company's recently stated financial policy to maintain leverage (net debt/EBITDA, company adjusted) below 4x, which Gogo is expected to meet in the second quarter of 2022 following the equitization of the Company's $103 million in outstanding convertible notes in May of 2022.

Moody's believes Gogo's revenue and EBITDA will continue to grow in 2022 and beyond as the company upgrades its Air To Ground (ATG) network to 5G speeds allowing for even higher megabit offers on the aircraft it services.

Gogo has a good liquidity profile, as reflected in its SGL-2 rating, supported by around $145 million of cash on hand at year end 2021 and well as full availability under its $100 million revolving credit facility. Moody's expects Gogo to generate positive free cash flow of around $25-$30 million in 2022 at a time when capex is high as a result of the 5G build-out. The revolver contains a net leverage covenant set at 7.5x which is only tested when utilization exceeds 35%.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Gogo's leverage will decrease to around 5x in 2022 but that the company is likely to allocate some of its free cash flow generation to investments in LEO satellite capacity to grow revenue beyond its currently addressable base of light and medium sized aircraft.

The B2 (LGD3) rating on the company's senior secured facilities reflects the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the B2-PD PDR, an average expected recovery rate of 50% and the particular instrument' rankings in the capital structure. Given the impending maturity of the $103 million convertible notes due May 2022, which Moody's expects will be equitized, Moody's has excluded them from its loss given default assessment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upwards rating pressure could build up should Gogo demonstrate steady revenue growth, greater diversification and scale, free cash flow to debt above 10% as well as a sustained reduction in Moody's adjusted leverage below 4x.

Downward rating pressure could develop should revenue and EBITDA fail to grow in line with the company's expectations leading to leverage remaining materially above 5x. Additionally, a material increase in competitive intensity or a weakening in Gogo's liquidity would pressure the ratings.

