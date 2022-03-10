Moody's upgrades Golden Entertainment's CFR to B1, outlook stable

New York, March 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service upgraded Golden Entertainment, Inc.'s ("Golden") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B1 from B2 and Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD from B2-PD. The company's existing Ba3 rated senior secured revolving credit facility and first lien term loan were affirmed, and the company's existing senior unsecured notes due 2026 were upgraded to B3 from Caa1. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains SGL-2 and the outlook is stable.

The upgrade of Golden's CFR to B1 considers the continued improvement in operating performance since the company's casinos and taverns (distributed gaming business) have reopened following the 2020 closures. The company's improved EBITDA margin since reopening including performance year to date in 2021, strong positive free cash flow and good liquidity, coupled with debt reduction, have reduced leverage levels significantly from the peaks hit during the coronavirus. Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA leverage will be sustained below 4x (incorporating Moody's adjustments) supported by the company's expectation to maintain net debt to EBITDA below 3.0x (based on the company's calculation).

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Upgraded:

..Issuer: Golden Entertainment, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B3 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Golden Entertainment, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility (Revolver and Term Loan), Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Golden Entertainment, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Golden's B1 CFR reflects the company's good market position in multiple properties in Nevada, the diversification provided by the large number of distributed gaming sites, ability to generate positive free cash flow during normal operating conditions, and good liquidity. Golden's strong operating performance and EBITDA margin improvement as properties and taverns have reopened and restrictions related to the coronavirus become less of a constraint reflect good cost discipline and consumer appeal of the company's properties. Debt reduction and leverage expected to remain below 4x debt-to-EBITDA also supports the rating. Like other US gaming companies, Golden remains exposed to longer-term challenges facing regional gaming companies related to consumer entertainment preferences that do not necessarily favor traditional casino-style gaming. The company is reliant on cyclical discretionary consumer spending, and reinvestment in facilities and marketing is necessary to maintain market position.

Golden's speculative-grade liquidity rating of SGL-2 reflects good liquidity, with solid cash levels and positive free cash flow generation. As of the recent year ended December 31, 2021, Golden had cash of approximately $221 million, and an undrawn and fully available $240 million revolving credit facility. Moody's estimates the company could maintain sufficient internal cash sources after maintenance capital expenditures to meet required annual term loan amortization, with minimal finance lease amortization, and interest requirements over the next twelve-month period. The maturity profile is good with the revolver and term loan to expire in 2024 and existing notes due 2026. The revolver has a springing 5.85x net leverage financial covenant if borrowings under the facility exceed 30% of the total revolving commitment. However, there are minimal borrowings on the revolver and Moody's does not expect the covenant to be triggered. Golden's net leverage is currently below the covenant level, with the expectation for increasing cushion. There are no financial maintenance covenants tied to the term loan. The company has discrete assets that it can sell to raise cash should the need arise.

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, the recovery is tenuous, and continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, a degree of uncertainty around our forecasts remains. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The gaming sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, Golden remains vulnerable to a renewed spread of the outbreak. Golden also remains exposed to discretionary consumer spending that leave it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

Additional social risk for gaming companies includes evolving consumer preferences related to entertainment choices and population demographics that may drive a change in demand away from traditional casino-style gaming. Younger generations may not spend as much time playing casino-style games (particularly slot machines) as previous generations. Data security and customer privacy risk is elevated given the large amount of data collected on customer behavior. In the event of data breaches, the company could face higher operational costs to secure processes and limit reputational damage.

Governance risk is considered balanced given public ownership, absence of a common stock dividend, and $40 million remaining on a $50 million share repurchase authorization. From a leverage and financial policy perspective, Golden's leverage is expected to continue to decline as the business continues to perform and as a result of debt reduction. The company has indicated it expects to maintain debt-to-EBITDA leverage below 3.0x on a net basis (based on the company's calculations; 2.8x as of December 2021). Longer-term event risk includes potential for debt-funded acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook considers the recovery in the company's business and margin improvement exhibited since reopening, and the expectation that revenue will grow roughly 2% with a less than 200 basis point contraction in EBITDA margin in 2022. The stable outlook also incorporates the company's good liquidity which incorporates near $200 million in cash, over $200 million of available revolver capacity, and for debt-to-EBITDA leverage to be maintained below 4x. Golden remains vulnerable to travel disruptions and unfavorable sudden shifts in discretionary consumer spending and the uncertainty regarding the sustainable EBITDA margin and the pace at which consumer spending at reopened gaming properties will continue.

Ratings could be downgraded if there is a decline in EBITDA performance from factors such as volume pressures or higher operating costs, liquidity deteriorates, or the company is unable to sustain debt-to-EBITDA on an LTM basis below 4.5x.

Although unlikely in the near term, ratings could be upgraded if the company generates consistent and comfortably positive free cash flow, debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 3.0x, and the company adheres to financial policies that maintain low leverage.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276316. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of 10 casino gaming assets, including 9 casinos throughout Nevada and one casino in Maryland. The company also owns and operates distributed gaming assets in Las Vegas and Montana. The company conducts its business through two reportable operating segments: Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The company is publicly traded with the Chairman and CEO Blake Sartini holding a roughly 25% stake. Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $1.1 billion.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

