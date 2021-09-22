Moody's upgrades Golden Entertainment's CFR to B2; outlook stable

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service upgraded Golden Entertainment Inc.'s
("Golden") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B2 from B3 and Probability
of Default Rating to B2-PD from B3-PD. The company's
existing senior secured revolving credit facility and first lien term
loan were upgraded to Ba3 from B1, and the company's existing senior
unsecured notes due 2026 were upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2. The company's
Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains SGL-2 and the outlook
is stable.
The upgrade of Golden's CFR to B2 considers the improvement in operating
performance since the company's casinos and taverns (distributed gaming
business) have reopened following the 2020 closures. The company's
improved EBITDA margin since reopening including performance year to date
in 2021, strong positive free cash flow and good liquidity,
coupled with debt reduction, have reduced leverage levels from the
peaks hit during the coronavirus. Moody's expects leverage will
be sustained well below 5x. The upgrade to the revolver and term
loan additionally reflect Moody's expectation that the company will adhere
to its publicly-stated intention to make voluntary term loan prepayment
in 2021. Such payment will lessen the amount of secured debt in
the structure and modestly improve recovery prospects for the remaining
secured debt.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
Ratings Upgraded:
..Issuer: Golden Entertainment, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B2 from B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD
....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)
....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving
Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)
....GTD Senior Unsecured Global Notes,
Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Golden Entertainment, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Golden's B2 CFR reflects the company's good market position in multiple
properties in Nevada, the diversification provided by the large
number of distributed gaming sites in Nevada and Montana, ability
to generate positive free cash flow during normal operating conditions,
and good liquidity. Golden's strong operating performance and EBITDA
margin improvement as properties and taverns have reopened and restrictions
related to the coronavirus become less of a constraint reflect good cost
discipline and consumer appeal of the company's properties. Like
other US gaming companies, Golden remains exposed to longer-term
challenges facing regional gaming companies related to consumer entertainment
preferences that do not necessarily favor traditional casino-style
gaming. The company is reliant on cyclical discretionary consumer
spending, and reinvestment in facilities and marketing is necessary
to maintain market position. Golden remains vulnerable to travel
disruptions and unfavorable sudden shifts in consumer spending and the
uncertainty regarding the sustainable EBITDA margin and the pace at which
consumer spending at gaming properties will continue.
Golden's speculative-grade liquidity rating of SGL-2 reflects
good liquidity, with solid cash levels and positive free cash flow
generation now that gaming facilities and taverns are reopened,
with loosening restrictions. As of the recent quarter ended June
30, 2021, Golden had cash of approximately $153 million,
and an undrawn and fully available $200 million revolving credit
facility. Moody's estimates the company could maintain sufficient
internal cash sources after maintenance capital expenditures to meet required
near term finance lease and term loan amortization of approximately $11
million and interest requirements over the next twelve-month period.
The expiration of the company's revolving credit facility in October 2022
is a liquidity weakness that is partially mitigated by the sizable cash
position and non-reliance of the facility. The maturity
profile is otherwise good with the term loan maturing in October 2024.
The revolver has a springing 5.85x net leverage financial covenant
if borrowings under the facility exceed 30% of the total revolving
commitment. However, there are no current borrowings on the
revolver and Moody's does not expect the covenant to be triggered.
Golden's net leverage is currently below the covenant level, with
the expectation for increasing cushion. There are no financial
maintenance covenants tied to the term loan or the senior unsecured notes.
The company has discrete assets that it can sell to raise cash should
the need arise.
The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain
it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and
regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, the recovery
is tenuous, and continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, a degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts remains. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. The gaming sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
Golden remains vulnerable to a renewed spread of the outbreak.
Golden also remains exposed to discretionary consumer spending that leave
it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions.
Additional social risk for gaming companies includes evolving consumer
preferences related to entertainment choices and population demographics
that may drive a change in demand away from traditional casino-style
gaming. Younger generations may not spend as much time playing
casino-style games (particularly slot machines) as previous generations.
Data security and customer privacy risk is elevated given the large amount
of data collected on customer behavior. In the event of data breaches,
the company could face higher operational costs to secure processes and
limit reputational damage.
Governance risk is considered balanced given public ownership, absence
of a common stock dividend, and minimal $25 million share
repurchase authorization. From a leverage and financial policy
perspective, given the impact from efforts to contain the coronavirus
as well as the company's debt balance, Golden's leverage is expected
to continue to decline as the business continues to recover and as a result
of debt reduction in 2021. Longer-term event risk includes
high potential for debt-funded acquisitions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook considers the recovery in the company's business and
margin improvement exhibited since reopening, and the expectation
for sustained improvement over the next 12 months. The stable outlook
also reflects the company's good liquidity which incorporates approximately
$153 million in cash, $200 million undrawn revolver,
and for debt-to-EBITDA leverage to decline over the next
twelve months as the business continues to recover and as cash flow is
prioritized for debt reduction, with meaningful debt repayment expected
in 2021.
Ratings could be downgraded if there is a decline in EBITDA performance
from factors such as volume pressures or higher operating costs,
a deterioration in liquidity, or an inability to sustain debt-to-EBITDA
below 5.75x.
Ratings could be upgraded if the company generates consistent and comfortably
positive free cash flow, debt-to-EBITDA is sustained
below 4.0x, and the company's adheres to financial
policies that maintain low leverage.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in
June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276316.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Golden Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio
of 10 casino gaming assets, including 9 casinos throughout Nevada
and one casino in Maryland. The company also owns and operates
distributed gaming assets in Las Vegas and Montana. The company
conducts its business through two reportable operating segments:
Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The company is publicly traded
with the Chairman and CEO Blake Sartini holding a roughly 25% stake.
Net revenue for the latest 12-months ended June 30, 2021
was $943 million.
