Moody's upgrades Goodyear Community Facilities Utilities District 1, AZ's GOs to Aa2 and Goodyear Community Facilities General District 1, AZ's GOs to Aa3

New York, February 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the Goodyear Community Facilities Utilities District 1, AZ's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bond rating to Aa2 from A1 and the Goodyear Community Facilities General District 1, AZ's GOULT bond rating to Aa3 from A3. These actions conclude reviews that were initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. Goodyear Community Facilities Utilities District 1 ("the utilities district") and Goodyear Community Facilities General District 1 ("the general district," collectively "the CFDs") respectively have outstanding GOULT bonds of about $23.7 million and $4.4 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the rating on the utilities district's GOULT bonds to Aa2 reflects steady and solid growth in a tax base that has doubled in size in the last seven years to reach $5.8 billion. The utilities district's full value per capita is a strong $140,000. The upgrade also reflects a low and declining debt burden, as measured by debt relative to full value, given the combination of tax base growth and debt retirement.

The upgrade of the rating on the general district's GOULT bonds to Aa3 reflects similarly strong growth in its tax base, which has more than doubled in the last ten years to reach $1.7 billion. The rating also reflects a strong full value per capita that we estimate at $140,000. The upgrade also reflects a similar decline in leverage for the same reason mentioned above for the utilities district.

Both ratings also reflect above-average resident incomes, based on the City of Goodyear (Aa1 stable) as a proxy. Both CFDs maintain very strong financial positions, with the nearly all of their reserves restricted to debt service. Both ratings incorporate positive governance connections to the City of Goodyear. While debt is elevated relative to the CFDS' operating revenues, this is largely offset by the fact their operations consist only of debt service repayment. Neither of the CFDs have plans to issue additional debt, so their tax rates will be increasingly affordable to their respective tax payers, though higher than areas of the city not covered by a CFD.

The smaller general district is entirely overlapped by the larger utilities district, which is one factor in the difference in their credit profiles. The Aa3-rated general district has a smaller tax base and greater taxpayer concentration than the larger Aa2-rated utility district.

Given that the CFDs are component units of the City of Goodyear for financial reporting purposes, the ratings on their bonds were initially placed on review in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. In the course of our review we concluded the debt of the CFDs should continue to be rated under the US Special Purpose District General Obligation Debt Methodology because they are separate legal entities distinct from the city and their bonds are solely secured by their respective taxing authority.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial growth in the respective CFDs' tax bases

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Declines in the respective CFDs' taxable values

- Substantial additional borrowing on the part of the respective CFDs

LEGAL SECURITY

Each CFD's GO bonds are secured by a voter-approved, unlimited ad valorem property tax pledge of all taxable property within their respective boundaries.

PROFILE

The Goodyear Community Facilities Utilities District 1 is located in the central portion of the City of Goodyear, AZ and encompasses 7,644 acres. Established in 1989, the district was created in order to provide utility-related infrastructure for support of future residential and commercial development.

The Goodyear Community Facilities General District 1 is also located in the central portion of the City of Goodyear, AZ and encompasses 1,800 acres entirely within the southeast portion of the utilities district. Also established in 1989, the general district was created in order to provide street, sidewalk and other infrastructure for support of future residential and commercial development.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Special Purpose District General Obligation Debt Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/394972. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lori Trevino

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_WEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Butler

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

