Moody's upgrades Grady County, GA's GO rating to Aa3, assigns Aa3 issuer rating

New York, January 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Grady County, GA's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating to Aa3 from A1. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Aa3 issuer rating to the county. The issuer rating reflects the county's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The GOULT rating applies to various revenue bonds that were issued by the Grady County Lake Authority (Georgia) but backed by the county's GOULT pledge. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The county had about $23 million in outstanding debt as of December 31st, 2021. The rating under review outlook has been removed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the county's strong financial reserves, low long-term liabilities ratio, and low fixed costs ratio. These strengths are balanced against the county's economic growth rate that is slower than the national growth rate, below median resident income, and below median full value per capita. The county's finances are likely to remain healthy due to prudent budget management and solid revenue growth that is helping absorb rising expenses. The county's available fund balance and liquidity ratios have ranged between 55% and 60% of revenue in recent years, and county officials expect a small surplus in fiscal 2022 (ending December 31) will increase reserves that year before leveling out moving forward. Property taxes are the county's single largest source of revenue and have grown steadily with the county's tax base. Similarly, sales tax (the second largest source of revenue) has steadily grown as retail sales have also grown.

Also supporting the county's issuer rating is its low long-term liabilities ratio (around 120% of revenue), which consists mostly of county-backed debt issued through the Grady County Lake Authority. The associated fixed costs ratio is also low, typically equating to about 7% of annual revenue. The county's leverage profile will continue to be a strength due to a lack of future borrowing plans (capital needs are expected to be funded on a pay-go basis with dedicated sales tax) and the county's pension contributions routinely exceeding their tread water amount.

The county's economy, which is rooted in manufacturing and agriculture, has grown on average over the last three years at a rate slightly below that of the nation. Despite this slower than average GDP growth, the county's property and sales tax bases have expanded and continue to drive revenue growth. The county's population gradually declined over the last five years, a trend that-if continued-could limit future economic growth. Resident income and full value per capita metrics are lower than comparably rated counties nationwide; however, these metrics have been trending positively in recent years.

The Aa3 rating on the county's contract-backed revenue bonds is placed at the same level as the issuer rating because the county has pledged, via an intergovernmental contract, its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power for repayment of the bonds. The bonds are backed solely by payments made by the city, and the city has covenanted to levy and collect taxes (unlimited by rate or amount) in an amount sufficient to pay for debt service on the bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's typically does not assign outlooks to counties with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of economic growth that bolsters resident income and full value per capita

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of imbalanced financial operations and/or a material decline in reserves - Significant increase in long-term liabilities ratio and/or fixed costs ratio

LEGAL SECURITY

The contract-backed revenue bonds issued through the authority are backed by the county's pledge to make contract payments sufficient to pay principal and interest on the bonds. The county's obligation to make these payments is absolute and unconditional and constitutes a general obligation. The county has covenanted, pursuant to an intergovernmental contract, that it will include in each of its annual budgets an amount sufficient to make contract payments each year and to levy and collect taxes from year to year in an amount sufficient to make such payments.

PROFILE

Grady County is located in south Georgia (Aaa stable), bounded on the south by the Florida (Aaa stable) state line. The county provides routine municipal services like public safety, public works, judicial services, and other general governmental functions. The county does not have any business-type activities reported in its audited financial statements, and has two relatively small discretely presented component units: a hospital authority and a health department.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

