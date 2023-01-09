Moody's upgrades Grafton, ND's GOs to A2 and assigns A2 issuer rating

New York, January 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a A2 issuer rating to the City of Grafton, ND. The issuer rating reflects the city's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the city's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) ratings to A2 from A3. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city has about $17.1 million in outstanding debt as of December 31, 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 issuer rating balances the city's strong reserves and modest leverage against its relatively limited local economy and modest scale of operations, which are roughly split between governmental and business-type activities.

While regional GDP growth has outpaced the nation over the past five years driven by the oil and gas industry, the city is unlikely to materially expand given its location and limited commercial and residential development. Adjusted resident incomes are 91% of the nation, while full value per capita is weak at under $40,000. Total leverage is modest at 136% of total revenues and is largely comprised of debt totaling around $17 million. Debt associated with governmental activities is unlikely to grow given no debt plan and because substantial flooding improvements were financed through state grants. The capital asset deprecation ratio (accumulated depreciation to gross depreciable assets) for business type activities is steadily growing each year indicating that reinvestment in capital assets is lagging depreciation indicating an increasing likelihood that the city will eventually need to draw down cash or issue bonds for capital in those funds.

The city's fund balance will likely remain strong given consistently balanced operations though liquidity will decline for spending on capital. Although fiscal 2022 audited statements are not yet available, officials report revenue and expenses were balanced. The city's available fund balance ratio was around 50% of total revenues in fiscal 2021. The city's liquidity was stronger at 96% of total revenues. Cash was higher than fund balance because of restricted balances in two funds. First, the flood control fund had just under $3 million for which the fund balance was restricted, but not the cash. Cash will decline by about $3 million as that balance is spent down, but our fund balance ratio will not change because we exclude restricted balances. Another $2.8 million of restricted fund balance was held in the Grafton Community Development Sales Tax fund, a special revenue fund that provides core governmental services of community development. Taking that fund balance into consideration, the city's fund balance ratio from the perspective of its available resources is about 70% of revenue.

Business-type activities comprise just over half of city operations, with the largest fund accounting for the city's electric enterprise. The city is a member of the Northern Municipal Power Agency, MN (A3 stable). The city has the ability to raise rates in its various enterprises and is increasing rates to keep up with inflationary cost growth. The electric utility transfers funds to support general fund operations.

The A2 rating on the city's GOULT bonds is rated at the same level as the A2 issuer rating because it is back by a real property-based pledge to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount if necessary.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material expansion of the city's operations

- Expansion of the local economy that supports diversification and strengthening of full value per capita

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant draws on reserves and liquidity

- Material growth of the city's debt

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are expected to be repaid with sales tax revenues and special assessments; however, the city is required to levy a property tax unlimited as to rate or amount to pay for debt service should either revenue source be insufficient. About half the city's operations are governmental functions such as public safety, public works and general government. The other half of the city's operations are business type activities including electric, water, wastewater, sanitation and pest control.

PROFILE

The City of Grafton is the county seat of Walsh County and encompasses approximately 4.5 squares miles on the eastern border of North Dakota (Aa1 stable), roughly 40 miles north of the City of Grand Forks (Aa2 stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Cameron Hoyh

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



David Levett

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

