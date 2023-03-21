Moody's upgrades Grainger's senior unsecured rating to A2 and short-term rating to P-1; outlook stable

New York, March 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the senior unsecured ratings of W.W. Grainger, Inc. ("Grainger") to A2 from A3. Concurrently, Moody's also upgraded the company's commercial paper rating to Prime-1 from Prime-2. The rating outlook is stable.

The ratings upgrades reflect Grainger's strong market position and Moody's expectations of on-going market share gains and continued earnings growth. Moody's expects Grainger to maintain a balanced approach to capital allocation and a conservative financial policy with debt-to-EBITDA remaining comfortably below 1.5x.

The following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: W.W. Grainger, Inc.

.... Commercial Paper, Upgraded to P-1 from P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A2 from A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: W.W. Grainger, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 senior unsecured rating reflects Grainger's superior competitive position within the industrial Maintenance, Repair and Operating (MRO) supply industry and substantial scale as the leading MRO distributor in North America. Moody's expects Grainger to maintain a reputation for superior order fulfillment underpinned by a product offering that well exceeds its peers, a multichannel operating model, and substantial ongoing investments in its distribution and supply chain infrastructure. Moody's expects on-going actions such as product remerchandising, which helps customers better navigate the company's website, as well marketing investments and new product lines to support growth rates that exceed the broader MRO market.

Moody's expects Grainger to maintain robust credit metrics and a conservatively capitalized balance sheet and anticipates strong cash generation with FCF-to-debt (after dividends) approaching 20% during 2023. Moody's also favorably considers Grainger's diverse end-markets, as well as the relatively stable nature of demand for MRO products.

Tempering considerations include a highly competitive operating environment driven in part by an efficient market with good pricing transparency. Moody's also notes exposure to certain cyclical end-markets that are susceptible to economic downturns and changes in commodity prices. Grainger has at times been vulnerable to volatility in its operating margins. That said, Moody's recognizes the very significant improvement in Grainger's profitability metrics during 2022, although the company needs to demonstrate the sustainability of such improvements.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for top-line and earnings growth in 2023 along with a continuation of a conservative and balanced financial policy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Any upward rating action would be driven by more robust cash generation, materially higher levels of cash relative to historical norms, and a continuation of very conservative financial policies.

The ratings could be downgraded if competitive pressures weaken Grainger's market leadership or significantly lower its operating margins. More aggressive financial policies involving debt-funded share repurchases or acquisitions, or debt-to-EBITDA being sustained above 2x could also result in a downgrade.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) is a leading distributor of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies and other related products and services, such as technical support and inventory management. Products offered include safety and security supplies, cleaning and maintenance equipment, material handling equipment, and lighting and electrical supplies. The company generates about 85% of revenues in North America and operates across multiple end markets, including heavy and light manufacturing, commercial, retail, government, and natural resources. Revenues in 2022 were approximately $15.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution and Supply Chain Services published in February 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/398921. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

