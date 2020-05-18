Moody's upgrades Great River Energy to A3; outlook revised to stable

Approximately $1.34 billion of debt securities affected

New York, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today upgraded the ratings for Great River Energy (GRE) first mortgage bonds and senior secured pollution control revenue bonds to A3 from Baa1. Concurrently, GRE's rating outlook was revised to stable from positive.

Ratings Upgraded:

..Issuer: Great River Energy

....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, to A3 from Baa1

....Underlying Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, to A3 from Baa1

..Issuer: McLean (County of) ND

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, to A3 from Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Great River Energy

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The rating actions reflect Moody's view that GRE can sustain its strong key credit metrics, which have been benefitting from steady contributions by its core utility operations to balance the riskier non-utility activities that can sometimes create variability in the cooperative's consolidated net margin", said Vice-President-Senior Analyst, Kevin Rose. "The rating actions also incorporate a view that GRE's credit profile stands to benefit as it embarks on the final and major phase of its carbon transition risk reduction strategy" Rose added. These next steps include substantial further reduction in GRE's dependence on coal-fired generating resources, which will be largely replaced by wind power under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) and other market purchases to foster improvements in the wholesale power rates charged to its members by 2023.

Similar to most cooperatives, GRE enjoys full rate setting autonomy to ensure timely cost recovery and can generate reliable revenue streams under long-term wholesale power contracts with its members. GRE's consolidated funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt averaged 8.4% during fiscal years 2017-19. During this period, the metric benefited from strong generation and transmission operations and enhanced positive contributions from non-utility subsidiaries. Since 2016, the FFO to adjusted debt has been significantly stronger compared to 2015 when FFO to adjusted debt was just 1.9% because of challenges experienced by both utility and non-utility operations, as well as a one-time payment made to terminate an obligation under a PPA.

GRE's Q-1 2020 financial results for standalone utility operations were less than budget, reflecting the reduction in energy sales that follows a warmer than normal winter. For the same period, on a consolidated basis, including noncontrolling interest, there was a net loss of $148.4 million. The consolidated net loss for this period reflects in part the unfavorable results at Midwest AgEnergy Group (MAG), a non- utility subsidiary of GRE, and reflects reduced ethanol sales and a write down of corn inventory, but also considers a settlement of a lease transaction (the Section 45 transaction) between GRE and North Dakota Refined Coal LLC (NDRC), one of GRE's two variable interest entities. While the net loss on a consolidated basis including noncontrolling interest for Q-1 2020 was sizable, from a cash flow perspective the non-cash expenses associated with the Section 45 transaction substantially mitigated the negative income statement impact.

While GRE remains currently exposed to elevated carbon transition risk, on May 7, 2020 it announced plans which upon completion will eliminate almost all of its carbon footprint in a cost effective way by 2023. A major component of these multi-faceted plans calls for retiring about 1,151 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired generation at the two-unit Coal Creek Station (CCS) by the second half of 2022. While the CCS has historically been among the lowest cost coal-fired plants and has been operating at a very high capacity factor, it has long been a more expensive alternative for GRE's members relative to persistently low wholesale prices in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) region because of a combination of effects from available wind and solar power and low natural gas prices. Among other steps, GRE also plans to convert its 99-MW Spiritwood Station (SWS) coal and natural gas-based plant to be fueled by natural gas. GRE plans to establish a regulatory asset likely to be in excess of $650 million for the remaining net investment in CCS, which also includes estimates for decommissioning costs. GRE expects cost recovery relating to the deferred regulatory asset balance will be spread over approximately 10 years.

GRE is voluntarily pursuing a strategy to achieve 50% renewable energy in its profile by 2030 and is on pace to achieve its interim targets of 30% by the end of 2020 and 40% by 2025. Consistent with this strategy, by the end of 2023, GRE plans to replace CCS with about 1,100 MW of wind power under long-term PPAs from new wind energy projects and other market purchases. At the same time, its mix of supply resources will become more weighted towards renewables, while still maintaining ownership of natural gas plants that can serve as peaking and load following resources to address reliability when the wind is not blowing. Because of the decline in renewable prices and the strong wind resource within the Midwest, we believe that GRE should be able to enter into favorable contractual terms for these renewable resources.

GRE's capital spending in recent years is considerably reduced from peak years following completion of projects related to new generation construction. Utility-related capital expenditures have averaged $135 million for fiscal years 2017-19 and the cooperative is likely to spend a similar amount for 2020, about half of which is for transmission assets. GRE's capital spending for 2020-24 will be focusing on investments in existing transmission and generation assets to ensure reliability of service, and the five-year consolidated capital budget is about $562.2 million. About 54% of the forecast spending is for transmission projects, about 31% is for generation projects and the balance is mostly for general plant purposes. Funding of these investments is likely to come from of mix of internally generated funds and some debt issuance, while keeping the cooperative's utility standalone equity to capitalization ratio at a minimum of 20%.

GRE continues to maintain adequate liquidity, reporting consolidated cash on hand of approximately $236.5 million at March 31, 2020. To supplement its internally generated cash, the cooperative maintains a syndicated $400 million unsecured revolving credit facility that expires on May 31, 2021 and has a $30 million short-term facility with CoBank, which expires October 31, 2020. GRE is also in discussions to extend the expiration date of the syndicated facility for an additional year until May 31, 2022, with plans to downsize to $270 million for the final year upon the amendment owing to the above referenced reduction in capital spending. As of March 31, 2020, $50 million of net borrowings was outstanding on the syndicated line of credit, while there were no amounts drawn under the CoBank facility. GRE is in compliance with covenants under the syndicated facility, which includes a minimum margins for interest (MFI) coverage ratio of 1.1x. GRE also has a member investment program under which members invest funds with GRE and receive investment earnings based on the cooperative's blended rate of return for specified investments less administrative costs. These funds are used by GRE to reduce its short-term borrowings. As such, GRE is likely to continue to periodically use its liquidity facilities to fund short-term working capital needs, to meet its $157.2 million of current maturities of amortizing long-term debt as of March 31, 2020 and as a bridge for future capital investments, pending long-term debt issuance when required. GRE is not a borrower under the RUS loan program, but has demonstrated ample access to capital in the public and private markets. For the first time, in Q-1 2019, GRE made a $15.2 million return of "patronage" capital back to its member-owners, which is akin to a common dividend. This payment was possible because GRE's standalone utility equity to capitalization ratio exceeded 20%. During Q-1 2020, GRE returned another $10.2 million of patronage capital to its members-owners.

RATING OUTLOOK

GRE's stable rating outlook reflects our view that plans for major power supply changes are highly likely to improve carbon transition risk and the cooperative's cost competitiveness, while also supporting sound financial performance of the core G&T business. The outlook also considers at least a neutral contribution in most years from the non-utility activities that can occasionally cause variability in GRE's consolidated financial metrics. The stable outlook also incorporates a view that GRE has ample liquidity and that any potential weakening of credit metrics that may surface over the medium term because of the coronavirus pandemic will be temporary, allowing GRE to ultimately recover and emerge with its credit profile intact

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

What Could Change the Rating -- Up

An upgrade in the next 12-18 months is unlikely considering the stable outlook. Beyond this time horizon, GRE could achieve an upgrade if it successfully implements the last phase of its major carbon transition risk reduction plans and maintains strong consolidated financial performance with sustainably stronger consolidated credit metrics than currently expected. In terms of financial metrics and recognizing their continued ownership of non-utility businesses, maintaining both FFO to debt of at least 9% and equity to total capitalization in excess of 25% for a sustained period could support a positive rating action.

What Could Change the Rating -- Down

A downgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months considering the stable outlook. However, any unexpected sustained delays in implementing the last phase of major carbon transition risk reduction plans, or less conservative strategies for non-utility activities and poor non-utility financial performance would be credit negative. In terms of financial metrics, a decline in the FFO to debt and equity to total capitalization metrics to less than 6% and 20%, respectively, for a sustained period could lead to a downgrade.

Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota, Great River Energy is a not-for-profit electric generation and transmission cooperative providing wholesale electric power to its 28 distribution members who are its owners. GRE also has a subsidiary, MAG, which is a biofuels enterprise owned by GRE and other accredited investors, including ag producers and businesses. MAG has two subsidiaries, Blue Flint Ethanol LLC (BFE) and Dakota Spirit AgEnergy, LLC (DSA). BFE and DSA conduct very similar operations, each having capacity to produce approximately 75-80 million gallons of undenatured ethanol per year, as well as dry and modified distillers grain for livestock and corn oil for biodiesel production. Together with its non-utility subsidiaries, GRE reported consolidated operating revenues of $1.25 billion in 2019.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Electric Generation & Transmission Cooperatives published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130742. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

