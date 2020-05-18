Moody's upgrades Great River Energy to A3; outlook revised to stable

Approximately $1.34 billion of debt securities affected
New York, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
upgraded the ratings for Great River Energy (GRE) first mortgage bonds
and senior secured pollution control revenue bonds to A3 from Baa1.
Concurrently, GRE's rating outlook was revised to stable from positive.
Ratings Upgraded:
..Issuer: Great River Energy
....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds,
to A3 from Baa1
....Underlying Senior Secured First Mortgage
Bonds, to A3 from Baa1
..Issuer: McLean (County of) ND
....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, to
A3 from Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Great River Energy
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The rating actions reflect Moody's view that GRE can sustain
its strong key credit metrics, which have been benefitting from
steady contributions by its core utility operations to balance the riskier
non-utility activities that can sometimes create variability in
the cooperative's consolidated net margin", said Vice-President-Senior
Analyst, Kevin Rose. "The rating actions also incorporate
a view that GRE's credit profile stands to benefit as it embarks on the
final and major phase of its carbon transition risk reduction strategy"
Rose added. These next steps include substantial further reduction
in GRE's dependence on coal-fired generating resources, which
will be largely replaced by wind power under long-term power purchase
agreements (PPAs) and other market purchases to foster improvements in
the wholesale power rates charged to its members by 2023.
Similar to most cooperatives, GRE enjoys full rate setting autonomy
to ensure timely cost recovery and can generate reliable revenue streams
under long-term wholesale power contracts with its members.
GRE's consolidated funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt averaged
8.4% during fiscal years 2017-19. During this
period, the metric benefited from strong generation and transmission
operations and enhanced positive contributions from non-utility
subsidiaries. Since 2016, the FFO to adjusted debt has been
significantly stronger compared to 2015 when FFO to adjusted debt was
just 1.9% because of challenges experienced by both utility
and non-utility operations, as well as a one-time
payment made to terminate an obligation under a PPA.
GRE's Q-1 2020 financial results for standalone utility operations
were less than budget, reflecting the reduction in energy sales
that follows a warmer than normal winter. For the same period,
on a consolidated basis, including noncontrolling interest,
there was a net loss of $148.4 million. The consolidated
net loss for this period reflects in part the unfavorable results at Midwest
AgEnergy Group (MAG), a non- utility subsidiary of GRE,
and reflects reduced ethanol sales and a write down of corn inventory,
but also considers a settlement of a lease transaction (the Section 45
transaction) between GRE and North Dakota Refined Coal LLC (NDRC),
one of GRE's two variable interest entities. While the net loss
on a consolidated basis including noncontrolling interest for Q-1
2020 was sizable, from a cash flow perspective the non-cash
expenses associated with the Section 45 transaction substantially mitigated
the negative income statement impact.
While GRE remains currently exposed to elevated carbon transition risk,
on May 7, 2020 it announced plans which upon completion will eliminate
almost all of its carbon footprint in a cost effective way by 2023.
A major component of these multi-faceted plans calls for retiring
about 1,151 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired generation at the
two-unit Coal Creek Station (CCS) by the second half of 2022.
While the CCS has historically been among the lowest cost coal-fired
plants and has been operating at a very high capacity factor, it
has long been a more expensive alternative for GRE's members relative
to persistently low wholesale prices in the Midcontinent Independent System
Operator (MISO) region because of a combination of effects from available
wind and solar power and low natural gas prices. Among other steps,
GRE also plans to convert its 99-MW Spiritwood Station (SWS) coal
and natural gas-based plant to be fueled by natural gas.
GRE plans to establish a regulatory asset likely to be in excess of $650
million for the remaining net investment in CCS, which also includes
estimates for decommissioning costs. GRE expects cost recovery
relating to the deferred regulatory asset balance will be spread over
approximately 10 years.
GRE is voluntarily pursuing a strategy to achieve 50% renewable
energy in its profile by 2030 and is on pace to achieve its interim targets
of 30% by the end of 2020 and 40% by 2025. Consistent
with this strategy, by the end of 2023, GRE plans to replace
CCS with about 1,100 MW of wind power under long-term PPAs
from new wind energy projects and other market purchases. At the
same time, its mix of supply resources will become more weighted
towards renewables, while still maintaining ownership of natural
gas plants that can serve as peaking and load following resources to address
reliability when the wind is not blowing. Because of the decline
in renewable prices and the strong wind resource within the Midwest,
we believe that GRE should be able to enter into favorable contractual
terms for these renewable resources.
GRE's capital spending in recent years is considerably reduced from peak
years following completion of projects related to new generation construction.
Utility-related capital expenditures have averaged $135
million for fiscal years 2017-19 and the cooperative is likely
to spend a similar amount for 2020, about half of which is for transmission
assets. GRE's capital spending for 2020-24 will be
focusing on investments in existing transmission and generation assets
to ensure reliability of service, and the five-year consolidated
capital budget is about $562.2 million. About 54%
of the forecast spending is for transmission projects, about 31%
is for generation projects and the balance is mostly for general plant
purposes. Funding of these investments is likely to come from of
mix of internally generated funds and some debt issuance, while
keeping the cooperative's utility standalone equity to capitalization
ratio at a minimum of 20%.
GRE continues to maintain adequate liquidity, reporting consolidated
cash on hand of approximately $236.5 million at March 31,
2020. To supplement its internally generated cash, the cooperative
maintains a syndicated $400 million unsecured revolving credit
facility that expires on May 31, 2021 and has a $30 million
short-term facility with CoBank, which expires October 31,
2020. GRE is also in discussions to extend the expiration date
of the syndicated facility for an additional year until May 31,
2022, with plans to downsize to $270 million for the final
year upon the amendment owing to the above referenced reduction in capital
spending. As of March 31, 2020, $50 million
of net borrowings was outstanding on the syndicated line of credit,
while there were no amounts drawn under the CoBank facility. GRE
is in compliance with covenants under the syndicated facility, which
includes a minimum margins for interest (MFI) coverage ratio of 1.1x.
GRE also has a member investment program under which members invest funds
with GRE and receive investment earnings based on the cooperative's blended
rate of return for specified investments less administrative costs.
These funds are used by GRE to reduce its short-term borrowings.
As such, GRE is likely to continue to periodically use its liquidity
facilities to fund short-term working capital needs, to meet
its $157.2 million of current maturities of amortizing long-term
debt as of March 31, 2020 and as a bridge for future capital investments,
pending long-term debt issuance when required. GRE is not
a borrower under the RUS loan program, but has demonstrated ample
access to capital in the public and private markets. For the first
time, in Q-1 2019, GRE made a $15.2 million
return of "patronage" capital back to its member-owners,
which is akin to a common dividend. This payment was possible because
GRE's standalone utility equity to capitalization ratio exceeded 20%.
During Q-1 2020, GRE returned another $10.2
million of patronage capital to its members-owners.
RATING OUTLOOK
GRE's stable rating outlook reflects our view that plans for major power
supply changes are highly likely to improve carbon transition risk and
the cooperative's cost competitiveness, while also supporting sound
financial performance of the core G&T business. The outlook
also considers at least a neutral contribution in most years from the
non-utility activities that can occasionally cause variability
in GRE's consolidated financial metrics. The stable outlook also
incorporates a view that GRE has ample liquidity and that any potential
weakening of credit metrics that may surface over the medium term because
of the coronavirus pandemic will be temporary, allowing GRE to ultimately
recover and emerge with its credit profile intact
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
What Could Change the Rating -- Up
An upgrade in the next 12-18 months is unlikely considering the
stable outlook. Beyond this time horizon, GRE could achieve
an upgrade if it successfully implements the last phase of its major carbon
transition risk reduction plans and maintains strong consolidated financial
performance with sustainably stronger consolidated credit metrics than
currently expected. In terms of financial metrics and recognizing
their continued ownership of non-utility businesses, maintaining
both FFO to debt of at least 9% and equity to total capitalization
in excess of 25% for a sustained period could support a positive
rating action.
What Could Change the Rating -- Down
A downgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months considering
the stable outlook. However, any unexpected sustained delays
in implementing the last phase of major carbon transition risk reduction
plans, or less conservative strategies for non-utility activities
and poor non-utility financial performance would be credit negative.
In terms of financial metrics, a decline in the FFO to debt and
equity to total capitalization metrics to less than 6% and 20%,
respectively, for a sustained period could lead to a downgrade.
Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota, Great River Energy
is a not-for-profit electric generation and transmission
cooperative providing wholesale electric power to its 28 distribution
members who are its owners. GRE also has a subsidiary, MAG,
which is a biofuels enterprise owned by GRE and other accredited investors,
including ag producers and businesses. MAG has two subsidiaries,
Blue Flint Ethanol LLC (BFE) and Dakota Spirit AgEnergy, LLC (DSA).
BFE and DSA conduct very similar operations, each having capacity
to produce approximately 75-80 million gallons of undenatured ethanol
per year, as well as dry and modified distillers grain for livestock
and corn oil for biodiesel production. Together with its non-utility
subsidiaries, GRE reported consolidated operating revenues of $1.25
billion in 2019.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Electric Generation
& Transmission Cooperatives published in August 2018 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130742.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
