Moody's upgrades Greene County, MO's issuer rating to Aa1

New York, April 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the issuer rating of Greene County, Missouri to Aa1 from Aa2. The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the county supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded the county's general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating to Aa1 from Aa2 and the annual appropriation rating on obligations issued for essential and less essential purposes to Aa2 from Aa3 and to Aa3 from A1, respectively. Moody's has also assigned a Aa2 rating to the county's $41.8 million Certificates of Participation, Greene County, Missouri (Capital Projects), Series 2022A. Post sale, the county will have $9.3 million of GOLT debt outstanding and $156.4 million of annual appropriation debt issued for essential purposes, and $2.6 million of annual appropriation debt issued for less essential purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the county's issuer rating to Aa1 from Aa2 reflects key social considerations, including continued tax base expansion and a very strong labor market supported by the institutional presence of several universities. The Aa1 rating also incorporates the maintenance of very strong operating reserves that are expected to strengthen further in the near term, given continued growth in sales tax revenue. The rating also considers the county's manageable debt and pension burdens.

The lack of distinction between the issuer and GOLT ratings reflects the county's irrevocable full faith and credit pledge which offsets the limited revenue raising flexibility imposed by the state's Hancock Amendment.

The one-notch distinction from the issuer rating on annual appropriation obligations issued for essential purposes incorporates the credit quality inherent in the county's Aa1 issuer rating, the annual risk of non-appropriation, and the essential nature of the various projects and/or leased assets.

The two-notch distinction from the issuer rating on annual appropriation obligations issued for less essential purposes incorporates the credit quality inherent in the county's Aa1 issuer rating, the annual risk of non-appropriation, and the less essential nature of the various projects and/or leased assets.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not generally assign outlooks to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Diversification of revenue stream while maintaining operating reserves

- Significantly improved resident income- Upgrade of the issuer rating (GOLT, annual appropriation)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to appropriate for annual appropriation obligations

- Trend of structurally imbalanced financial performance leading to erosion of reserves- Material increase in leverage via debt issuance or growth of pension obligations- Downgrade of issuer rating (GOLT, annual appropriation)

LEGAL SECURITY

The county's GOLT bonds (Series 2016A is the only outstanding issuance) are payable from special assessments against real property benefited by the associated improvements, and, if not so paid, from current income and revenues and surplus funds of the county. The county irrevocably pledged its full faith and credit toward repayment, however, the county may not impose any new or increased ad valorem property to pay for the bonds without voter approval.

The county's annual appropriation debt issued for an essential purpose is comprised of four series of Certificates of Participation (Series 2018, 2021A&B, and 2022A) and one series of special obligation bonds (Series 2020). Each series of COPs is payable from the county's obligation to make either base rental payments under the respective lease and indenture, subject to annual appropriation. The leased assets for the COPs include the existing jail facility and property on which the jail expansion will be constructed (Series 2018 and 2021A), the equipment installed at the new jail facility (Series 2021B), and the existing judicial courts facility (Series 2022A). The special obligation bonds are payable solely from amounts appropriated by the county in each fiscal year, amounts on deposit with the trustee, and amount realized by the trustee. The bonds are also secured in part by a mortgage of the project (a county morgue and public safety center).

The county's annual appropriation debt issued for a less essential purpose is comprised of one series of special obligation bonds (Series 2020A) and payable from solely from amounts appropriated by the county in each fiscal year, amounts on deposit with the trustee, and amount realized by the trustee, if any, pursuant to the statutory mortgage lien on the project (a community recreation center).

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022A certificates will provide the financing for certain capital improvements of the county, including completion of the new county jail facility and renovation of the former justice center along with other projects.

PROFILE

Greene County encompasses 678 square miles of southwestern Missouri (Aaa stable). The county has nine incorporated cities, the largest of which is the City of Springfield (Aa1), home to Missouri State University (A1 stable) and its approximately 26,000 students. The county's population is 298,915 per the 2020 US Census.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the lease ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US Local Governments Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1317546. The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

