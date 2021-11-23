Moody's upgrades Grosvenor's CFR to Ba2; outlook stable

New York, November 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded GCM Grosvenor Inc.'s (Grosvenor; NASDAQ: GCMG) corporate family rating ("CFR") to Ba2 from Ba3 and Probability of Default rating to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the ratings on the company's senior secured credit facilities (issued by Grosvenor Capital Management Holdings, LLLP) to Ba2 from Ba3.The outlook was changed to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Ba2 from Ba3 reflects strong growth in the company's fee-paying and contracted not-yet fee paying AUM, improved performance of the absolute return strategies business segment and the stabilization of the firm's overall effective fee rate. The combination of these three factors contributed to healthy management and performance fee revenue growth in 2021. The growth of Grosvenor's AUM base and the positive outlook for fundraising could improve the company's leverage ratio and expand its operating margins in 2022. The upgrade is also supported by the steady progress Grosvenor has made in diversifying its business as evidenced by the recent launch of its Insurance Solutions business and further expansion internationally.

As of the end of Q3, the company has achieved three consecutive quarters of positive net inflows and average management fee rates have remained stable over the past year at 55bps and 66bps for the private and public markets businesses, respectively. Additionally, the firm's historically highly negative shareholder equity deficit has improved significantly since 2019 when it stood at a peak -$213.8 mm and now stands at -$49.8 mm. While leverage at 4.3x Debt-to-EBITDA (as calculated by Moody's) is above our upgrade rating trigger of 3.5x we expect leverage to be at or below that level in 2022 based on strong recent growth in management fee and performance fee revenues.

The Ba2 rating reflects the firm's position as a leading alternative investment solutions provider with a diversified investment platform in both private and public markets and strong client relationships as demonstrated by its high AUM retention rate. Grosvenor's rating is constrained by high leverage which increased in Q2 2021 when it added-on to its term loan to finance the repurchase of carried interest assets, "Mosaic Assets". We expect Grosvenor will deleverage over the next few quarters through earnings growth and continued debt paydowns.

Grosvenor's roots lie in its long heritage as one of the pioneers in hedge fund of funds investing. In this context, the company benefits from more diversity in its investment platform than many of its alternative investment solutions provider peers whose franchises are concentrated in private market strategies. Nearly half of Grosvenor's AUM is in partially hedged investment strategies and the firm's absolute return staff has a core culture which appreciates the cyclicality of markets with an absolute return mindset. Should markets enter a period of extend risk aversion, the absolute return business that Grosvenor has may enable it to outperform its long-biased peers that are wholly focused on private, illiquid investments and is a characteristic that we feel may hold more value now than at other times in the liquidity cycle.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings of Grosvenor could arise following; (1) annualized organic AUM growth of 2% or above, (2) improvement in AUM mix diversification, (3) improvement in pre-tax income margins to above 25%, or (4) leverage sustained below 3.5x (as measured by Moody's).

Downward pressure on the ratings could arise following: (1) AUM replacement rate below 85%; (2) leverage (Debt/EBITDA) sustained above 5.0x; 3) pre-tax income margins below 15% or 4) an event that materially impacts the firm's brand name/reputation.

Grosvenor is an alternative asset management company with close to $70 billion of AUM as of 30 September 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

