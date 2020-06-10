Moody's upgrades Grupo Aldesa to B1; stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today upgraded to B1 from Caa1 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to
B1-PD from Caa1-PD the probability of default rating of
Spanish construction company Grupo Aldesa S.A. (Aldesa or
group). The outlook has been changed to stable from ratings under
review.
This action concludes the review process on Aldesa's ratings,
which Moody's had initiated on 30 December 2019 following the group's
announcement of its acquisition by Chinese CRCC International Investment
Group (CRCCII), which was completed on 8 May 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade to B1 recognizes the completion of the acquisition of a 75%
stake in Aldesa by CRCCII, a subsidiary of China Railway Construction
Corp Ltd (CRCC, A3 stable) via a €256 million capital increase,
and the subsequent redemption of its outstanding €245 million senior
secured notes on 19 May 2020. As a result, refinancing risk
for the group has been eliminated, which Moody's factored
into the previous Caa1 rating, besides the fast deterioration in
Aldesa's operating performance during 2019. Moody's
acknowledges the group's improved liquidity profile without any
near-term refinancing needs, expected slightly positive free
cash flow generation over the next two years and strong financial support
from CRCC, if and when needed.
The B1 rating incorporates a one notch uplift from Moody's current
B2 standalone rating assessment for Aldesa, reflecting the rating
agency's view of moderate strategic importance of Aldesa to its
new majority shareholder CRCC. Moody's expects Aldesa to
benefit from the sound operating track record and financial strength of
CRCC, one of the world's largest construction groups,
supporting its planned expansion in new regions and larger and more profitable
projects, including in the concessions segment.
At the same time, the B1 rating is constrained by Aldesa's
recently weakening operating performance and its typically volatile and
often negative free cash flow (FCF) generation in the past combined with
potential operational challenges as a consequence of the current coronavirus-related
macroeconomic weakness. In 2019, the group's consolidated
Moody's-adjusted FCF turned to €149 million negative
from €65 million positive in the prior year 2018, owing to
a considerable decline in earnings and a much higher than anticipated
working capital consumption. Moody's expects Aldesa's
FCF generation to remain volatile with difficult-to-predict
working capital needs also in the future, although its reduced interest
burden after the redemption of the senior secured notes (7.25%
coupon) in May 2020 should enable slightly positive FCF over the next
12-18 months. The rating is also constrained by Aldesa's
continued high leverage in its restricted group, considering a 4.2x
reported gross debt/EBITDA ratio or 5.2x on a Moody's-adjusted
basis in 2019 (including adjustments for operating leases, confirming
and receivables factoring), pro forma for intercompany financing
received from CRCC, which the group used, among others,
to repay its outstanding €100 million revolving credit facility.
Anticipating 2020 to be a challenging year against a coronavirus-driven
slowdown in construction activity in most of Aldesa's regions and
segments, Moody's projects its adjusted recourse leverage
to temporarily exceed 6x by the end of this year.
Moody's understands that Aldesa intends to continue to engage in
sizeable external financing in the form of factoring and confirming lines.
While these are partially uncommitted and need to be renewed on an annual
basis, Moody's regards the risk of non-extension as
very low currently.
LIQUIDITY
Aldesa's liquidity profile is adequate. This assessment incorporates
Moody's expectation of continuous financial support from CRCC in
case of need, considering that Aldesa currently lacks any committed
credit lines. Such support could be required during times of spiking
working capital or capital spending requirements, but also from
a possible repayment of utilized confirming lines, i.e.
if existing lines were terminated. That said, Moody's
understands that Aldesa recently signed a new framework agreement with
it main relationship banks, in which it extended the limits of its
confirming lines.
Following the redemption of the €250m senior notes and cancellation
of the RCF in May 2020, the group has no material debt maturities.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook balances the group's volatile FCF generation
and relatively high Moody's-adjusted financial leverage with
its improved liquidity position and Moody's assumption of consistent
support from its financially much stronger majority shareholder CRCC.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if (1) the group builds a track record of
positive free cash flow, (2) Moody's-adjusted recourse gross
debt/EBITDA declines sustainably below 5x, (3) liquidity remains
at least adequate, (4) Aldesa establishes a prudent financial policy
under its new ownership by CRCC.
Downward pressure on the ratings would build, if Aldesa's
(1) free cash flow remains negative, (2) Moody's-adjusted
recourse gross debt/EBITDA exceeds 6x, (3) liquidity deteriorates,
(4) signs of weakening support from CRCC were to emerge.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction Industry
published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061454.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Grupo Aldesa S.A., headquartered in Madrid,
Spain, is a Spanish construction company, mostly focused on
transport infrastructure, but also on construction of solar and
wind energy plants. In 2019, Aldesa generated sales of €798
million and reported consolidated EBITDA of €65.5million (8.2%
margin). Consolidated EBITDA includes the group's non-recourse
activities, which generated around 40% of EBITDA during this
period. The group's customer base mainly consists of public entities
with an increasing exposure to private sectors. In 2019,
Aldesa generated 65% of its revenue outside of Spain, mainly
in Mexico (43% of group revenue) and Poland (15%).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Goetz Grossmann, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Christian Hendker
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454