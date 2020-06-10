info

Rating Action:

Moody's upgrades Grupo Aldesa to B1; stable outlook

10 Jun 2020

Frankfurt am Main, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today upgraded to B1 from Caa1 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to B1-PD from Caa1-PD the probability of default rating of Spanish construction company Grupo Aldesa S.A. (Aldesa or group). The outlook has been changed to stable from ratings under review.

This action concludes the review process on Aldesa's ratings, which Moody's had initiated on 30 December 2019 following the group's announcement of its acquisition by Chinese CRCC International Investment Group (CRCCII), which was completed on 8 May 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to B1 recognizes the completion of the acquisition of a 75% stake in Aldesa by CRCCII, a subsidiary of China Railway Construction Corp Ltd (CRCC, A3 stable) via a €256 million capital increase, and the subsequent redemption of its outstanding €245 million senior secured notes on 19 May 2020. As a result, refinancing risk for the group has been eliminated, which Moody's factored into the previous Caa1 rating, besides the fast deterioration in Aldesa's operating performance during 2019. Moody's acknowledges the group's improved liquidity profile without any near-term refinancing needs, expected slightly positive free cash flow generation over the next two years and strong financial support from CRCC, if and when needed.

The B1 rating incorporates a one notch uplift from Moody's current B2 standalone rating assessment for Aldesa, reflecting the rating agency's view of moderate strategic importance of Aldesa to its new majority shareholder CRCC. Moody's expects Aldesa to benefit from the sound operating track record and financial strength of CRCC, one of the world's largest construction groups, supporting its planned expansion in new regions and larger and more profitable projects, including in the concessions segment.

At the same time, the B1 rating is constrained by Aldesa's recently weakening operating performance and its typically volatile and often negative free cash flow (FCF) generation in the past combined with potential operational challenges as a consequence of the current coronavirus-related macroeconomic weakness. In 2019, the group's consolidated Moody's-adjusted FCF turned to €149 million negative from €65 million positive in the prior year 2018, owing to a considerable decline in earnings and a much higher than anticipated working capital consumption. Moody's expects Aldesa's FCF generation to remain volatile with difficult-to-predict working capital needs also in the future, although its reduced interest burden after the redemption of the senior secured notes (7.25% coupon) in May 2020 should enable slightly positive FCF over the next 12-18 months. The rating is also constrained by Aldesa's continued high leverage in its restricted group, considering a 4.2x reported gross debt/EBITDA ratio or 5.2x on a Moody's-adjusted basis in 2019 (including adjustments for operating leases, confirming and receivables factoring), pro forma for intercompany financing received from CRCC, which the group used, among others, to repay its outstanding €100 million revolving credit facility. Anticipating 2020 to be a challenging year against a coronavirus-driven slowdown in construction activity in most of Aldesa's regions and segments, Moody's projects its adjusted recourse leverage to temporarily exceed 6x by the end of this year.

Moody's understands that Aldesa intends to continue to engage in sizeable external financing in the form of factoring and confirming lines. While these are partially uncommitted and need to be renewed on an annual basis, Moody's regards the risk of non-extension as very low currently.

LIQUIDITY

Aldesa's liquidity profile is adequate. This assessment incorporates Moody's expectation of continuous financial support from CRCC in case of need, considering that Aldesa currently lacks any committed credit lines. Such support could be required during times of spiking working capital or capital spending requirements, but also from a possible repayment of utilized confirming lines, i.e. if existing lines were terminated. That said, Moody's understands that Aldesa recently signed a new framework agreement with it main relationship banks, in which it extended the limits of its confirming lines.

Following the redemption of the €250m senior notes and cancellation of the RCF in May 2020, the group has no material debt maturities.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook balances the group's volatile FCF generation and relatively high Moody's-adjusted financial leverage with its improved liquidity position and Moody's assumption of consistent support from its financially much stronger majority shareholder CRCC.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if (1) the group builds a track record of positive free cash flow, (2) Moody's-adjusted recourse gross debt/EBITDA declines sustainably below 5x, (3) liquidity remains at least adequate, (4) Aldesa establishes a prudent financial policy under its new ownership by CRCC.

Downward pressure on the ratings would build, if Aldesa's (1) free cash flow remains negative, (2) Moody's-adjusted recourse gross debt/EBITDA exceeds 6x, (3) liquidity deteriorates, (4) signs of weakening support from CRCC were to emerge.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction Industry published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061454. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Grupo Aldesa S.A., headquartered in Madrid, Spain, is a Spanish construction company, mostly focused on transport infrastructure, but also on construction of solar and wind energy plants. In 2019, Aldesa generated sales of €798 million and reported consolidated EBITDA of €65.5million (8.2% margin). Consolidated EBITDA includes the group's non-recourse activities, which generated around 40% of EBITDA during this period. The group's customer base mainly consists of public entities with an increasing exposure to private sectors. In 2019, Aldesa generated 65% of its revenue outside of Spain, mainly in Mexico (43% of group revenue) and Poland (15%).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Goetz Grossmann, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Christian Hendker
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com