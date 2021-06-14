Moody's upgrades Grupo Antolin to B2; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Grupo Antolin-Irausa,
S.A. (Grupo Antolin) to B2 from B3, its probability
of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD and its senior
secured instrument ratings to B2 from B3. The outlook on the ratings
remains stable.
At the same time Moody's assigns a B2 rating to Grupo Antolin's
proposed €390 million senior secured bond issue.
"The ratings upgrade reflects Grupo Antolin's faster than
expected progress in restoring its credit metrics back to levels more
commensurate with a B2 rating driven by a recovery in global light vehicle
sales and materializing effects from the company's cost efficiency
measures" said Falk Frey, a Moody's Senior Vice President
and Lead Analyst for Grupo Antolin. "The upgrade is also
supported by the company's cautious liquidity planning through the
downturn as well as its preemptive debt refinancing measures,"
Frey added.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Grupo Antolin's B2 rating reflects a better than expected resilience
in financial metrics for FY2020 and a continued recovery of credit metrics
in 2021, starting from H2 2020. It further reflects Moody's
expectation that leverage (Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA) will,
after a temporal increase to almost 9x in 2020 (5.1x in 2019),
which was however much better than anticipated will decline towards 5.5x
by year-end 2021.
The improvement will be supported by Moody's expectation of a recovery
in global light vehicle sales in 2021 and beyond, after a sharp
drop in 2020 as well as further profit improvements and margin enhancements
from Grupo Antolin's cost savings and efficiency measures implemented
last year which resulted in cost benefits of around €62 m in FY2020
and Moody's expects these benefits to increase in the current year,
being a major driver of profit improvements in addition to higher revenues.
Moody's forecasts for the global automotive sector a 7.7%
recovery in unit sales in 2021, compared with a decline of 16.1%
in 2020. However, future demand for vehicles could be weaker
than our current estimates, the already competitive environment
in the auto sector could intensify further, and Grupo Antolin could
encounter greater headwinds than currently anticipated.
The rating balances Grupo Antolin's (1) strong position in the market
for automotive interior products, (2) size and scale as a tier 1
automotive supplier, (3) adequate liquidity, and (4) resilience
to raw material price volatility.
The rating also reflects (1) Grupo Antolin's exposure to the cyclicality
of the global automotive industry; (2) a highly competitive market
environment for interior products, with relatively little growth
prospects and high pricing pressure, reflected by a negative EBITA
margin of -2,0% in 2020 which was already weak in
2019 (1.9%) pre-Covid impact; (3) its high gross
leverage of 8.6x in 2020 (in 5.1x 2019); and (4) its
low free cash flow (FCF), a negative of around €100 million
over the last five years, given its high capital spending and low
operating profit margin.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation of continued progress in Grupo
Antolin's financial recovery that should lead to financial metrics
becoming more adequate for the current B2 rating level over the next 12-18
months and beyond e.g. EBIT margin improvement to around
2.5% and leverage below 5.5x, whereas free
cash flow will become positive only by 2022.
LIQUIDITY
As of the end of March 2021, the company's cash balance was around
€340 million in addition to the availability of its €200 million
revolving credit facility (RFC) of which its maintenance covenants are
suspended until June 2021. Afterwards, test levels of net
debt/adjusted EBITDA less than 3.5x and EBITDA/financial expenses
greater than 4.0x apply. Moody's expects that these
covenants will be met once they become effective again.
Grupo Antolin has no major debt maturities until 2025 and only minor amounts
of short-term debt falling due, most of which are renewable
credit facilities that are typically rolled over. Against previous
assumptions, we, we expect the group to generate a negative
free cash flow in an amount in the mid double digit million for 2021 and
a slightly positive FCF thereafter.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A further upgrade is rather unlikely but could be considered in case of
(i) a gross leverage sustainably below 4.5x (Moody's adjusted debt
/ EBITDA), (ii) an increase in EBITA margin to be comfortably above
3.5% and (iii) a track record of positive free cash flow
gneration on a sustainbable basis.
The ratings could come under pressure should (i) leverage remain above
5.5x on a sustained basis, or (ii) EBITA margin not increase
and sustain above 2.5%, or (iii) free cash flow remain
negative beyond 2021 and (iv) the copany's liquidity profile weaken
materially.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers
published in May 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276105.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Burgos, Spain, Grupo Antolin-Irausa,
S.A. is a family-owned tier 1 supplier to the automotive
industry. It focuses on the design, development, manufacturing
and supply of components for vehicle interiors, which includes cockpits,
overheads (headliners), door trims, and interior lighting
components. In FY2020, Grupo Antolin generated revenues of
€3.9 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Falk Frey
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
