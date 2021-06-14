Moody's upgrades Grupo Antolin to B2; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Grupo Antolin-Irausa, S.A. (Grupo Antolin) to B2 from B3, its probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD and its senior secured instrument ratings to B2 from B3. The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

At the same time Moody's assigns a B2 rating to Grupo Antolin's proposed €390 million senior secured bond issue.

"The ratings upgrade reflects Grupo Antolin's faster than expected progress in restoring its credit metrics back to levels more commensurate with a B2 rating driven by a recovery in global light vehicle sales and materializing effects from the company's cost efficiency measures" said Falk Frey, a Moody's Senior Vice President and Lead Analyst for Grupo Antolin. "The upgrade is also supported by the company's cautious liquidity planning through the downturn as well as its preemptive debt refinancing measures," Frey added.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Grupo Antolin's B2 rating reflects a better than expected resilience in financial metrics for FY2020 and a continued recovery of credit metrics in 2021, starting from H2 2020. It further reflects Moody's expectation that leverage (Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA) will, after a temporal increase to almost 9x in 2020 (5.1x in 2019), which was however much better than anticipated will decline towards 5.5x by year-end 2021.

The improvement will be supported by Moody's expectation of a recovery in global light vehicle sales in 2021 and beyond, after a sharp drop in 2020 as well as further profit improvements and margin enhancements from Grupo Antolin's cost savings and efficiency measures implemented last year which resulted in cost benefits of around €62 m in FY2020 and Moody's expects these benefits to increase in the current year, being a major driver of profit improvements in addition to higher revenues.

Moody's forecasts for the global automotive sector a 7.7% recovery in unit sales in 2021, compared with a decline of 16.1% in 2020. However, future demand for vehicles could be weaker than our current estimates, the already competitive environment in the auto sector could intensify further, and Grupo Antolin could encounter greater headwinds than currently anticipated.

The rating balances Grupo Antolin's (1) strong position in the market for automotive interior products, (2) size and scale as a tier 1 automotive supplier, (3) adequate liquidity, and (4) resilience to raw material price volatility.

The rating also reflects (1) Grupo Antolin's exposure to the cyclicality of the global automotive industry; (2) a highly competitive market environment for interior products, with relatively little growth prospects and high pricing pressure, reflected by a negative EBITA margin of -2,0% in 2020 which was already weak in 2019 (1.9%) pre-Covid impact; (3) its high gross leverage of 8.6x in 2020 (in 5.1x 2019); and (4) its low free cash flow (FCF), a negative of around €100 million over the last five years, given its high capital spending and low operating profit margin.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation of continued progress in Grupo Antolin's financial recovery that should lead to financial metrics becoming more adequate for the current B2 rating level over the next 12-18 months and beyond e.g. EBIT margin improvement to around 2.5% and leverage below 5.5x, whereas free cash flow will become positive only by 2022.

LIQUIDITY

As of the end of March 2021, the company's cash balance was around €340 million in addition to the availability of its €200 million revolving credit facility (RFC) of which its maintenance covenants are suspended until June 2021. Afterwards, test levels of net debt/adjusted EBITDA less than 3.5x and EBITDA/financial expenses greater than 4.0x apply. Moody's expects that these covenants will be met once they become effective again.

Grupo Antolin has no major debt maturities until 2025 and only minor amounts of short-term debt falling due, most of which are renewable credit facilities that are typically rolled over. Against previous assumptions, we, we expect the group to generate a negative free cash flow in an amount in the mid double digit million for 2021 and a slightly positive FCF thereafter.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A further upgrade is rather unlikely but could be considered in case of (i) a gross leverage sustainably below 4.5x (Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA), (ii) an increase in EBITA margin to be comfortably above 3.5% and (iii) a track record of positive free cash flow gneration on a sustainbable basis.

The ratings could come under pressure should (i) leverage remain above 5.5x on a sustained basis, or (ii) EBITA margin not increase and sustain above 2.5%, or (iii) free cash flow remain negative beyond 2021 and (iv) the copany's liquidity profile weaken materially.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Burgos, Spain, Grupo Antolin-Irausa, S.A. is a family-owned tier 1 supplier to the automotive industry. It focuses on the design, development, manufacturing and supply of components for vehicle interiors, which includes cockpits, overheads (headliners), door trims, and interior lighting components. In FY2020, Grupo Antolin generated revenues of €3.9 billion.

