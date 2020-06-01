Moody's upgrades H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center (FL) and assigns A2 to Ser. 2020B; outlook to stable

New York, June 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns an A2 to H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, FL's (Moffitt) proposed $302.4 million of Hospital Revenue Bonds (H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center Project), Series 2020B to be issued through the City of Tampa. The proposed 2020B bonds are expected to be issued as fixed rate bonds maturing in 2055. Simultaneously, Moody's upgrades to A2 from A3 the ratings assigned to Moffitt's bonds issued through the City of Tampa. The outlook is revised to stable from positive at the higher rating. Approximately $440 million of pro forma debt will be outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade and assignment of the A2 will reflect continuing enterprise growth that will undergird strong margins in FY 2020 (June 30) and show a limited impact of from COVID-19 disruption. The solid financial profile has been aided by a demonstrable history of increasing State funding that will continue to provide support for research and capital projects through annual operations and a cigarette-tax backed debt, a governance consideration under our ESG framework. Moffitt will continue to benefit from its unique market position and brand penetration, notable cancer research and treatment, and longstanding partnerships with other leading academic and clinical institutions. Though liquidity will show near term moderation due to market volatility and constrained revenue related to COVID-19's cash flow impact, balances will translate to adequate metrics for the rating category. Historically modest leverage metrics will be significantly diluted by the proposed increase in revenue backed debt, though the rating profile anticipates that cash to debt will strengthen as reactivation continues and operating momentum resumes to pre COVID-19 levels. Continuous strategic investments and enterprise growth will temper margins and liquidity metrics as growth is absorbed. Challenges will include still modest balance sheet resources as compared with peers, despite good fundraising, as well as Moffitt's narrow clinical focus.

We regard the COVID-19 outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The COVID-19 crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. However, the situation is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Moffitt changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook expects that a steady rebuild of volumes, as Moffitt reactivates, will translate into healthy margins and continued build of unrestricted cash that affords strengthened cushion for increasing leverage and a growing expense base. In addition, growing research activity from new initiatives and demonstrated state support will also drive the stable outlook.

LEGAL SECURITY

Revenue backed debt is secured under the Master Trust Indenture which provides for a security interest in gross revenues, accounts receivable and certain property of the Obligated Group. The Obligated Group is comprised of the Hospital and the Research Institute.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2020B will be used to pay the costs of (a) a hospital expansion project with associated facilities and infrastructure support, (b) various facilities, infrastructure support, equipment, furnishings, backfill and refurbishment projects, each located or to be located on the various campus locations of Moffitt that are within the corporate limits of the Issuer, and (c) pay certain costs of issuance allocable to the 2020B Bonds.

PROFILE

H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center ($1.5 billion revenue in FY 2019) is a nonprofit cancer treatment and research center located in Tampa, Florida. Established in 1981 by the Florida Legislature, the hospital opened in October 1986, on the University of South Florida campus. Moffitt is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center based in Florida.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Marked build of balance sheet increasing the cushion relative to leverage and operations

- Sustained profitability, with solid revenue growth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained decline in operating performance or liquidity

- Notable dilution of financial leverage measures beyond current debt expectations

- Marked reduction in State support

- Prolonged reactivation associated with COVID-19 cases or impact from severe downturn in the economy

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

