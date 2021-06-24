Moody's upgrades HCA's senior unsecured debt to Baa3; outlook stable

New York, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the ratings of HCA Inc. and HCA, Inc. (Oldco) (collectively, "HCA"). These included upgrading the senior unsecured ratings to Baa3 from Ba2 and the senior secured bank credit facility to Baa2 from Baa3. Moody's affirmed the Baa1 rating on HCA's ABL facility and the Baa3 rating on the senior secured notes. The rating agency withdrew all ratings on HCA Healthcare, Inc., including the Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating, and the SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, in addition to the outlook, previously stable. The outlooks for HCA Inc. and HCA, Inc. (Oldco) are stable.

The upgrade of the senior unsecured ratings to Baa3, along with the concurrent withdrawal of the CFR, reflects the financial resiliency of HCA's business model and growing evidence that the company can operate effectively with moderate financial leverage. HCA's adjusted debt to EBITDA approximated 3.1 times as of March 31, 2021. Moody's views HCA's recently revised target debt to EBITDA range of 3.0 -- 4.0 times as able to accommodate some debt-funded M&A and share buyback activity. More broadly, Moody's believes it reflects an increased commitment to more conservative financial policies. The upgrade of the senior secured bank credit facility ratings to Baa2 reflects the benefit of the collateral supporting these debts and the significant amount of unsecured debt below it. Conversely, the affirmation of the Baa3 rating on the senior secured notes reflects Moody's view that the upgrade of HCA's unsecured debt increases the probability that collateral supporting the secured notes will be released at some point given "fallaway" provisions in those securities. Should that collateral ever be released, Moody's would expect these notes to be rated the same as other unsecured debt in the capital structure. The affirmation of the Baa1 rating on the ABL facility reflects its superior position to other debt in HCA's capital structure.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: HCA Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Ba2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba2 (LGD5)

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba2 (LGD5)

..Issuer: HCA, Inc. (Oldco)

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba2 (LGD5)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: HCA Inc.

....Senior Secured ABL Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: HCA Healthcare, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-1

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: HCA Healthcare, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable

..Issuer: HCA Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: HCA, Inc. (Oldco)

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From No Outlook

RATINGS RATIONALE

HCA's Baa3 senior unsecured rating is supported by the company's significant scale, strong competitive positions in growing urban and suburban markets, attractive payor mix, and good liquidity. HCA has industry leading profit margins with significant investments in key markets. HCA has a long track record of stable operating performance and strong cash flow. The rating is further supported by the company's good operational execution over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and the company's moderate target debt to EBITDA range of 3.0 - 4.0 times. The rating is constrained by HCA's geographic concentration in Florida and Texas, where the company derives approximately one half of its revenue. The rating also reflects HCA's track record of shareholder-friendly policies including share buybacks. Moody's expects a portion of share buybacks, as well as any M&A activity over the next 12-18 months to be debt-funded.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that HCA will maintain very good liquidity as well as debt to EBITDA within management's targeted range of 3.0-4.0 times.

ESG considerations are relevant to HCA's credit profile. With respect to governance, HCA is currently operating with financial leverage that is near the low end of its publicly stated target range. That said, Moody's expects tuck-in acquisitions to remain a key element of HCA's growth strategy, particularly those that address evolving patient preferences around the utilization of healthcare in a post-pandemic environment. In addition, HCA has a track record of shareholder friendly policies, which Moody's expects to continue longer-term.

As a for-profit hospital operator, HCA also faces high social risk. Moody's considers the coronavirus to be a social risk given the risk to human health and safety. That said, declining coronavirus cases and hospitalizations coupled with the uptake of vaccines in the US have reduced HCA's social risk. Aside from coronavirus, HCA faces other social risks such as rising concerns around the access and affordability of healthcare services. Hospitals rely on Medicare and Medicaid for a substantial portion of reimbursement. Any changes to reimbursement to Medicare or Medicaid directly impacts hospital revenue and profitability. In addition, the social and political push for a single payor system or a lowering of the Medicare eligibility age would drastically change the operating environment.

From an environmental risk standpoint, the company's facilities in Florida and other coastal regions routinely face physical climate risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company commits to more conservative financial policies. Stability with respect to volume growth, operating trends, reimbursement rates and the regulatory environment could support a ratings upgrade. An upgrade could also occur if geographic diversity improves or Moody's expects debt to EBITDA to be sustained around 3.0 times.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects significant, adverse changes to the reimbursement and regulatory landscape. A downgrade could also occur if HCA engages in more aggressive financial policies, such as material debt-funded dividends, share repurchases, or M&A activity. Additionally, debt to EBITDA sustained above 4.0 times could result in a downgrade.

HCA is the largest for-profit acute care hospital operator in the US as measured by revenues. In addition, the company operates psychiatric facilities, a rehabilitation hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and cancer treatment and outpatient rehab centers. Facilities are located in 21 states in the U.S. and in England. HCA, headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, generated net revenue of approximately $53 billion over the last 12 months.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

