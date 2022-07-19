Moody's upgrades HEP's ratings to Baa2 from Ba1; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, July 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded to Baa2 from Ba1 Hrvatska Elektroprivreda d.d. (HEP)'s senior unsecured debt rating. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned Baa2 long term issuer ratings to HEP and withdrawn the Ba1 long-term Corporate Family Rating and the Ba1-PD probability of default rating, in accordance with the rating agency's practice for corporates transitioning to investment grade. The outlook is stable. At the same time Moody's has upgraded HEP's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to baa2 from ba1. This rating action concludes the review for upgrade initiated on 28 June 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action follows the upgrade of the sovereign long-term rating of the Government of Croatia to Baa2 with a stable outlook from Ba1 on 15 July 2022. For details on the rationale for the sovereign rating action, please refer to the press release https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_467651.

Today's rating action reflects that HEP's ratings are no longer constrained at the previous Ba1 level following the upgrade of Croatia's sovereign rating, given the company's track record of a robust standalone credit profile.

HEP is the vertically integrated incumbent in the Croatian electricity market and holds a leading position as supplier with around 90% market share and is the largest producer of electricity in the country, underpinned by a favourable generation mix, with a high share of low-cost and low-carbon hydro and nuclear output. Its earnings, measured as EBITDA, incorporate a contribution of around 50% from lower risk regulated electricity distribution and transmission activities. Moderate capital investments and a flexible dividend policy, aligned to its net profit, support the company's strong financial profile.

HEP's strong stand-alone credit profile, as expressed by a BCA of baa2, is marked by its track record of consistently strong leverage metrics, measured as funds from operations (FFO) to net debt of well over 100% on a regular basis. At the same time, HEP's credit quality is constrained by a lack of geographical diversification; a structural short position of own generation against retail supply; a regulatory framework that is less transparent and predictable than for Western European peers; and very low or even negative returns in some smaller business segments, such as district heating and gas retail and distribution. Fluctuating hydro levels and hence variable output from its hydro-dominated fleet, which normally generates slightly less than half of its production, leave the company exposed to some earnings volatility as supply and trading needs have to be balanced by more expensive own thermal generation or wholesale purchases.

Given the 100% ownership of HEP by the Government of Croatia, HEP falls under Moody's Government-Related Issuers Methodology. The Baa2 ratings incorporate HEP's BCA of baa2; the high likelihood of extraordinary support in case of financial distress given HEP's dominant position in the country's electricity market; and high default dependence, reflecting the company's strong domestic focus with around 90% of sales emanating from Croatia.

Given its exposure to domestic regulatory oversight, government energy policies and local economic conditions, HEP's ratings and BCA remain constrained by the sovereign rating.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on HEP's ratings is in line with that of the sovereign as Moody's would not expect HEP's ratings to be higher than that of the government. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to maintain a solid business and financial profile commensurate with the current BCA, including leverage, expressed as FFO/net debt, of at least 30% on a sustained basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the rating of the Government of Croatia would likely result in an upgrade of HEP's ratings, assuming no deterioration in the company's business or financial profile in the meantime.

Downward pressure could develop on HEP's ratings in the event that the sovereign rating was downgraded; or if there was a significant adverse change to Moody's assumptions of support provided by the Croatian government to HEP in case of financial distress; or a combination of these factors. The BCA could be downgraded if the company's financial or liquidity profile or business risk characteristics were to deteriorate materially, reflected in FFO/net debt falling to a level below 30% on a sustained basis. A downgrade of the BCA would not necessarily lead to a lower rating.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Headquartered in Zagreb, Croatia, HEP is the parent company for Croatia's incumbent vertically-integrated utility group. For the financial year 2021, HEP reported total revenues of HRK15,970 million (around EUR2,120 million) and an operating profit (EBIT) of HRK1,169 million (around EUR155 million).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

