Moody's upgrades Hamburg Commercial Bank AG - Ship Covered Bonds

EUR 2.4 billion of covered bonds affected

Frankfurt am Main, June 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded to A1 from A2 the ratings of the ship covered bonds issued by Hamburg Commercial Bank AG (the issuer -- deposits Baa1 positive; adjusted baseline credit assessment ba1; counterparty risk (CR) assessment Baa1(cr)).

RATINGS RATIONALE

Due to the high volatility of the shipping market and uncertainties surrounding the performance of shipping loans, Moody's determines the collateral score for this programme on a simplified basis. In response to market developments, Moody's has revised its recovery assumption for defaulted cover pool loans, resulting in a reduction of the collateral score to 65% from 100%. Moody's revised assumption is primarily based on two factors. First, in recent years, the issuer has strengthened its credit criteria, resulting in smaller loan concentrations, shorter loan terms and higher amortisation rates. Second, market data indicates that material recoveries will be achieved on defaulting loans even if (i) the underlying ships are sold for scrap and (ii) scrap values fall from their current historically high levels to long-term low levels. Based on the lowered collateral score, the strength of the German legal framework for shipping Pfandbriefe (the Pfandbrief Act) and the role of the issuer in the programme, Moody's has determined that the covered bonds may be rated two notches higher than the CB anchor.

The Pfandbrief Act limits the cover pool eligible loan amount to 60% of the underlying ship's mortgage lending value (the LTV limit). The ship mortgage lending value, which is determined according to the respective regulation, is typically higher than a ship's scrap value but much lower than its market value. The LTV limit therefore provides a significant layer of credit protection, which Moody's has considered in its analysis. Moreover, the issuer's focus on financing used ships, which generally have lower market and lending values than new ships, further improves the ratio between loan amounts and ship scrap values.

The timely payment indicator (TPI) assigned to this transaction is improbable. Moody's TPI framework does not constrain the rating of the covered bonds at the current level.

KEY RATING ASSUMPTIONS/FACTORS

Moody's determines covered bond ratings using a two-step process: an expected loss analysis and a TPI framework analysis.

EXPECTED LOSS: Moody's uses its Covered Bond Model (COBOL) to determine a rating based on the expected loss on the bond. COBOL determines expected loss as (1) a function of the probability that the issuer will cease making payments under the covered bonds (such cessation, a CB anchor event); and (2) the estimated losses that will accrue to covered bondholders should a CB anchor event occur. We express the probability of a CB anchor event as a point on our alpha-numeric rating scale (i.e. the CB anchor), which is typically one notch higher than the issuer's CR assessment.

The CB anchor for this programme is A3, being the CR assessment of the issuer plus one notch.

The cover pool losses that Moody's models for this programme are 52.5%, comprising losses relating to market risk (8.9%) and collateral risk (43.6%). Market risk measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related to interest-rate and currency mismatches (market risk may also include losses resulting from certain legal risks). Collateral risk measures losses resulting directly from cover pool assets' credit quality. Moody's derives collateral risk from the collateral score, which for this programme is currently assumed at 65%.

The over-collateralisation in the cover pool is 24.0%, of which the issuer provides 2.0% on a "committed basis". Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with the A1 rating is 0.0%. These numbers show that Moody's is not relying on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.

For further details on cover pool losses, collateral risk, market risk, collateral score and TPI Leeway across covered bond programmes rated by Moody's please refer to " Covered Bonds Sector Update ", published quarterly.

TPI FRAMEWORK: Moody's assigns a "timely payment indicator" (TPI), which is our assessment of the likelihood of timely payment of interest and principal to covered bondholders following a CB anchor event. TPIs are assessed as Very High, High, Probable-High, Probable, Improbable or Very Improbable. The TPI framework limits the covered bond rating to a certain number of notches above the CB anchor.

RATING METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Covered Bonds" published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360326. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The CB anchor is the main determinant of a covered bond programme's rating robustness. A change in the level of the CB anchor could lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the covered bonds.

The TPI Leeway measures the number of notches by which Moody's might lower the CB anchor before the rating agency downgrades the covered bonds because of TPI framework constraints. Based on the current TPI of "improbable", the TPI Leeway for this programme is two notches. Additionally, because of the high volatility associated with shipping loans, Moody's restricts the rating of the covered bonds at two notches above the CB anchor. This implies that Moody's might downgrade the covered bonds if it lowers the CB anchor by one notch, even if (i) the modelled expected loss remains consistent with the current rating and (ii) the TPI cap remains at or above the current rating.

A multiple-notch downgrade of the covered bonds might occur in certain circumstances, such as (1) a country ceiling or sovereign downgrade capping a covered bond rating or negatively affecting the CB anchor and the TPI; (2) a multiple-notch downgrade of the CB anchor; or (3) a material reduction of the value of the cover pool.

