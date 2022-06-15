Moody's upgrades Hanjin International's CFR to B1 from B2, secured term loan rating to Ba2 from Ba3; outlook stable

Hong Kong, June 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Hanjin International Corporation's (HIC) corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from B2. At the same time, Moody's has upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3 the backed senior secured rating on HIC's term loan due December 2022, which is guaranteed by HIC's parent, Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd. (KAL).

The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

"The rating upgrades primarily reflect the improving credit quality of the parent and guarantor KAL, which is mainly driven by KAL's significantly strengthened capital structure and liquidity. These factors will provide a reasonable buffer against the inherent volatility of the airline industry and KAL's planned acquisition of Asiana Airlines Co., Ltd," says Sean Hwang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

HIC's B1 CFR is driven by Moody's assessment of a strong likelihood of support from the company's parent KAL, in times of need. KAL has 100% ownership of HIC and provides explicit support to all of HIC's debt through a guarantee and intercompany loans, leading to a three-notch uplift to the CFR from HIC's standalone credit quality.

HIC's hotel operations have started recovering since the middle of 2021, and Moody's expects the trend to continue over the next 12-18 months. However, HIC's standalone credit quality will remain weak, reflecting its unsustainable debt leverage and weak liquidity.

The small scale of HIC's single-location operations tempers its standalone credit quality, although this risk is mitigated by the prime location and competitive profile of its mixed-use building, the Wilshire Grand Center (WGC) in downtown Los Angeles.

HIC's ratings benefit from the improving credit quality of the parent and guarantor, KAL. KAL's operating results improved strongly since 2021 because of its robust cargo transportation business. Its profitability over the next 6-12 months will remain significantly stronger than pre-pandemic levels, as its improving passenger business will help offset the likely softening in freight rates and a rise in fuel costs.

KAL's adjusted consolidated debt (including hybrids, lease and pension liabilities) declined to KRW14.1 trillion as of 31 March 2022 from the pre-pandemic level of KRW19.7 trillion as of the end of 2019. At the same time, its consolidated cash holdings increased to KRW4.5 trillion from KRW1.5 trillion. This strengthening of its balance sheet reflects KAL's large equity offerings, asset sales and strong cash flow over the past two years.

The positive trend in KAL's capital structure should continue over the next 12-18 months, given its adequate profitability and manageable level of capital spending for aircraft purchases.

KAL's improving financial profile provides it with a significant financial buffer to absorb the financial burden associated with the planned acquisition of Asiana Airlines Co., Ltd. The target company has higher leverage than KAL, but KAL's acquisition consideration of KRW1.5 trillion will entirely be injected into Asiana and in large part used to reduce Asiana's debt. Moody's estimates the combined airline company will have a proforma leverage of approximately 4.5x-5.5x in 2022-23.

KAL's plan to acquire a 55% stake in sister low-cost carrier Jin Air Co., Ltd. will have little impact on KAL's financial leverage because of the moderate acquisition cost (KRW0.6 trillion) and Jin Air's modest debt aside from its lease liabilities. Jin Air leases its entire fleet from KAL, and therefore, the former's lease liabilities will be eliminated upon consolidation into KAL's accounts.

HIC's Ba2 secured term loan is higher than the company's B1 CFR, reflecting the first lien on the majority of HIC's assets including WGC, which gives it priority over the parent loans in HIC's liability structure. HIC's debt comprised the senior secured term loan of $344 million and KAL's intercompany loans of $602 million as of the end of 2021. This situation enhances the recovery prospect for term loan creditors.

In terms of governance considerations, HIC's ratings factor in the fact that HIC is wholly owned and entirely controlled by KAL. However, the associated risk is substantially mitigated by KAL's provision of a corporate guarantee and intercompany loans, which align the interests of HIC creditors and KAL.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook mainly reflects Moody's expectation that KAL's credit profile will remain largely stable over the next 12-18 months, and that it will continue to extend support to HIC, thereby mitigating the latter's weak liquidity and cash flow.

Upward pressure on HIC's CFR could arise over time if KAL's credit quality improves further, through maintenance of moderate financial leverage and adequate liquidity; and a successful integration with Asiana, while continuing its strong support for HIC in the form of guarantees and intercompany funding.

Downward pressure on HIC's CFR could emerge if the likelihood of parent support weakens due to adverse changes in HIC's relationship with KAL or a significant weakening in KAL's credit quality.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Hanjin International Corp. (HIC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd. (KAL), owns the Wilshire Grand Center (WGC), a 73-story Class A mixed-use building in Los Angeles in the US.

Established in 1962, KAL is a leading full-service airline company based in Korea. It owns a fleet of 131 passenger aircraft and 23 cargo aircraft as of March 2022. KAL is also engaged in the aerospace and catering businesses, as well as a hotel business in the US through HIC.

