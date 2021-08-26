Moody's upgrades Hartford, CT's issuer rating to Ba2; outlook is positive

New York, August 26, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the City of Hartford, CT's long-term issuer rating to Ba2 from Ba3. The outlook has been changed to positive from stable. The issuer rating is equivalent to the city's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax bond rating; there is no debt associated with this rating. Moody's maintains an A1 rating on the city's outstanding general obligation bonds based on the contract assistance agreement between the state and the city, wherein the State of Connecticut (Aa3 stable) has committed to pay the annual debt service on all of the city's outstanding general obligation bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Ba2 reflects an improved financial position including an increase in general fund reserves and liquidity, as well as continued adherence to the city's financial recovery plan. Additionally, the positive operating variance compared to budget has been achieved despite relatively limited tax base growth to date. A November 2021 revaluation of the grand list could bring material tax base growth, although the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on valuations in the commercial real estate sector remains unknown. The rating also incorporates strong state oversight through the Municipal Accountability Review Board (MARB) and contract assistance agreement. Also factored into the rating are the long-term challenges of stagnant revenue growth that is dependent on tax base growth and state funding. The city has limited revenue raising flexibility resulting in part from the high percentage of tax-exempt properties within the tax base, already high millage rate and persistent challenges of high poverty, above average unemployment and low median family income.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects the conservative financial forecast projections that indicate continued improvement in the financial position over the next two years and modest deficits in later fiscal years that are expected to be addressed as the budget year approaches. The outlook also factors in the prospect that the 2021 grand list revaluation could result in larger tax base growth than is budgeted, leading to additional revenue flexibility in future years. However, uncertainty remains regarding the coronavirus pandemics impact on commercial property.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Continued improvement in general fund reserves and liquidity

- Annual tax base growth in-line with or above the city's financial forecast

- Increase in the general fund revenue growth trend and operating flexibility

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Deviation from the city's financial forecast

- A general fund operating deficit and/or decline in liquidity

- A decline in the tax base, specifically related to the coronavirus pandemics impact on the commercial sector

- A decline in overall state aid and support

- Trigger event under MARB oversight or under the state contract assistance agreement

LEGAL SECURITY

The long-term issuer rating is equivalent to the city's full faith and credit, general obligation unlimited tax pledge including the legal authority to levy property taxes without limit as to rate or amount.

PROFILE

Hartford is the Connecticut state capital and is located halfway between Boston (Aaa stable) and New York City (Aa2 stable). The city is 18.4 square miles in area and has a population of 123,088 (2019 American Community Survey).

