Moody's upgrades Hartsville-Trousdale County, TN's issuer rating to A1

New York, January 26, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to A1 from A2, Hartsville-Trousdale County, TN's issuer rating. The issuer rating reflects the county's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The county has about $12 million in outstanding debt obligations as of June 30, 2021. The rating under review outlook has been removed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to A1 reflects the county's stable finances and very manageable leverage. Fiscal 2021 ended with an increase in available fund balance and liquidity given solid revenue performance and conservative budgeting. Overall governmental fund reserves increased and total General Fund balance in particular increased by approximately $721,802, for a total of $7.1 million. Property taxes are the county's single largest revenue source in terms of General Fund revenues at 41%. Local option sales taxes are the county General Fund's second largest revenue source at approximately 11% of annual revenues. The county's Governmental Funds are also made up of various other funds, including school and debt service funds and a Special Purpose Fund which acts as a pass through for prisoner boarding costs (revenues received from the state are paid directly from the county to private prison company).

The county's fiscal 2021 available fund balance ratio was a solid 17.2% of annual revenues (inclusive of all governmental funds and business activities) and its liquidity ratio was 18.6% of annual revenues. Business type activities include a water and sewer fund, which also ended on a positive note with its net position increasing by $783,097. The county projects that its fiscal 2022 total General Fund balance increased modestly (unaudited) over fiscal 2021 given strong revenue collections and conservative budgeting. Management also anticipates that fiscal 2023 will end at similar reserve and cash levels to fiscal 2021 and 2022, given continued revenue strength and manageable expenditures.

The county's Long-Term Liabilities ratio is currently very affordable at 36% of annual revenues. Over the next 3-5 years, the county expects it will need to issue debt to finance either the rehabilitation of the current jail or the construction of a completely new facility. Given the county is in the very early discussion stage, the time frame and cost of this project are still unknown. The county may also have the need for further school facility improvements. Pension and OPEB (other post employment benefits) are also very manageable and are not expected to increase in any substantial fashion in the next two years. The county's Fixed Cost ratio is also very affordable at 1.5% of revenues.

The rating also incorporates the county's moderately sized, but expanding economic base in northern Tennessee approximately 35 miles northeast of Metro.Govt. of Nashville & Davidson Cnty.,TN (Aa2 stable). The gross domestic product of the county is expanding at a slightly faster pace than that of the nation over the last five years (+0.2%). Full value per capita within the city is moderately below average at $78,221. Resident income levels as measured by median household income (adjusted for regional price parity), are average for the rating category at 91.2% of the nation.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Increases in resident income levels

-Continued economic growth and improved full value per capita

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Significant decline in available fund balance and liquidity levels

-Material increase in debt levels or overall long-term liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The issuer rating reflects the county's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features.

PROFILE

Hartsville-Trousdale County is located in north central Tennessee (Aaa stable), approximately 35 miles northeast of Metro.Govt. of Nashville & Davidson Cnty.,TN (Aa2 stable). The county has a population of 10,231 and a low population density of 90 people per square mile.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

