Moody's upgrades Hasbro; senior unsecured to Baa2, commercial paper to Prime-2

New York, March 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded all ratings of Hasbro, Inc. ("Hasbro"), including the senior unsecured rating, which was upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3, and the commercial paper rating, which was upgraded to Prime-2 from Prime-3. The outlook was changed to stable from positive.

"Today's upgrades recognize the continued strengthening in Hasbro's quantitative profile driven by its improved operating performance, resulting in meaningful reductions in leverage," stated Moody's Vice President/Senior Credit Officer, Charlie O'Shea. "Debt/EBITDA has improved to 3.4 times at FYE2021, which is down substantially from the entertainment One acquisition-driven level of 5 times at FYE2020, reflective of Hasbro's focus on deleveraging as debt was reduced by around $1.1 billion year-over-year."

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Upgraded:

..Issuer: Hasbro, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Upgraded to P-2 from P-3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hasbro, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hasbro's Baa2 rating reflects the company's solid market position through its strong brands, its broad and growing geographic diversification, improved credit metrics, historically conservative capital structure, increased control over content-related merchandise as a result of its early-2020 acquisition of entertainment One (e-One), and progress in adapting its portfolio to children's changing play patterns. Ratings also reflect its excellent liquidity supported by robust levels of free cash flow, unused revolver capacity, and maintenance of large cash balances. Ratings also consider the toy industry's seasonality and inherent volatility due to fashion risk, a shifting retail environment, changing technologies and play patterns, high investment behind production of certain entertainment content, and possible earnings volatility if productions fall short of expectations.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the integration and leveraging of e-One is largely completed, and that Hasbro will continue to maintain a balanced financial strategy, including a conservative capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if operating performance continues to improve, and financial strategy remains balanced such that debt/EBITDA is sustained below 2.5x while maintaining strong liquidity.

Ratings could be downgraded if due to either deteriorating operating performance or a more aggressive financial strategy debt/EBITDA increases above 3.5x or liquidity weakens meaningfully.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Hasbro, Inc. is a worldwide leader in children's and family leisure time and entertainment products and services. These include the manufacture and marketing of games and toys ranging from traditional to high tech, as well as the development of original content via e-One. FYE 2021 revenues were approximately $6.4 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

