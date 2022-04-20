Moody's upgrades Hecla's CFR to B1; outlook is stable

New York, April 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the Corporate Family Rating of Hecla Mining Company ("Hecla") to B1 from B2, the probability of default rating to B1-PD from B2-PD and senior unsecured notes to B2 from B3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains SGL-2. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade acknowledges the strengthening in the company's credit profile, supported by growing production and declining costs at the Lucky Friday mine and steady performance at the company's flagship Greens Creek mine. Hecla's B1 CFR is supported by its good liquidity, favorable geopolitical footprint with operating assets located in the US and Canada and low-cost position of its flagship silver-gold-zinc-lead Greens Creek mine. The rating also benefits from the long mine life at all 3 operations, ample organic growth opportunities, significant mineral reserves and geologically attractive exploration portfolio of assets. The rating is constrained by the company's modest scale, exposure to volatile gold, silver, zinc and lead prices, moderate operational diversity, high gross debt levels for the company size, high cost position of the Casa Berardi mine and asset concentration risk with Greens Creek mine in Alaska, which is expected to generate 45-50% of revenues and more than 50% of gross profit in 2022.

The company's silver all-in sustaining costs (AISC) declined in 2021 to $9.19/oz from $11.37/oz in 2020 on materially higher production at the Lucky Friday mine and lower operating costs, as well as higher zinc and lead by-product credits at both Lucky Friday and Greens Creek mines. The Casa Berardi mine delivered higher gold production and modestly lower operating costs in 2021. The Greens Creek mine is expected to have another year of strong operational performance and substantial free cash flow in 2022 despite lower production and higher costs, which are contingent in part on realized zinc and lead prices.

Lucky Friday silver production is guided to increase by 20% in 2022 with silver AISC estimated to fall to $7.25-9.25/oz range from $14.34/oz in 2021 benefitting from higher grades and building on the successful implementation of the new Underhand Closed Bench (UCB) mining method that is expected to further improve seismicity management, increase mining rates and bring down operating costs. Lucky Friday silver production is expected to grow to above 5moz in the next few years. That said, mining at depth poses some risk to operations given the history of seismic events at the mine. Strong performance at the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday mines is expected to offset slightly lower gold production and higher operating and sustaining capital costs at the Casa Berardi mine.

Assuming gold price of $1,800/oz, silver price of $22/oz, lead and zinc prices of $1.30/lb and $1.00/lb, respectively, which are mostly well below spot prices, we estimate that EBITDA, as adjusted by Moody's, will reach $200 million and leverage could increase to 2.7x in 2022. Under this scenario, free cash flow is forecast to be around $30 million in 2022. EBITDA could exceed $250 million and leverage could remain around or fall below 2x in 2022 if the company realizes gold and silver prices of about or above $1,900/oz and $23/oz, respectively, and assuming lead and zinc prices do not decline materially from current levels. Moody's would also expect the company to generate at least $80 million in positive FCF under this price scenario in 2022. Hecla consistently hedges its longer dated zinc and lead production and as of 2021 year-end, the company had hedged about 40-45% of its planned 2022-2023 zinc and lead production at approximately $1.29/lb zinc and $0.99/lb lead prices.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Hecla will continue to safely grow silver production and reduce costs at the Lucky Friday mine and maintain strong operating performance at the Greens Creek mine, which should improve the company's ability to withstand the volatility in metal prices given the high cost position of the Casa Berardi mine. The outlook also assumes that Hecla will remain free cash positive and will maintain its good liquidity position.

Hecla faces a number of ESG risks, typical for a mining company, including but not limited to environmental and asset retirement obligations, water management and water rights and litigation matters associated with the acquisition of Nevada operations. Hecla's CIS-3 (moderately negative) Credit Impact Score reflects its highly negative exposure to environmental and social risks, and moderately negative exposure to governance considerations. Overall, the ESG risks do not have a material impact on the credit rating. Hecla's E-4 (highly negative) environmental issuer profile score (IPS) reflects its highly negative exposure to natural capital, water management and waste and pollution risks. Gold and silver mining operations, particularly, open pit mines require high energy intensity and tend to cause a significant impact on water, air and land resources. The natural capital risk is lower for Hecla as compared to a very high sector level risk, because, unlike most of its peers, Hecla operates mainly underground mines, which have a small footprint and cause a relatively modest impact on the ecosystem. The only exception is Casa Berardi mine which is an underground/open pit gold mining complex.

Hecla's S-4 (highly negative) IPS reflects its highly negative exposure to health & safety, responsible production and human capital risks. Hecla's G-3 (moderately negative) governance IPS reflects its moderately negative exposure to financial strategy risk as well as the management credibility and track record, somewhat balanced by neutral-to-low risks associated with its board structure, policies and procedures as well as compliance & reporting matters. The company had taken unsuccessful M&A actions in the past but has followed a more conservative financial policy in the last 3 years that strengthened its balance sheet.

Hecla's SGL-2 rating reflects the company's good liquidity profile with $210 million in cash and cash equivalents as of 2021 year-end and $233 million (net of L/Cs) available under the undrawn $250 million revolving line of credit (RCF). The company generated $100 million in Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (after dividend payments) in 2021 and is expected to remain FCF positive in 2022. The RCF is secured by assets of some of Hecla's Nevada subsidiaries, Casa Berardi mine, the company's assets in the Greens Creek mine JV and equity interests in certain domestic subsidiaries. Moody's does not expect the company to draw on the revolver unless gold and silver prices decline materially and sustain at low levels for an extended period of time. Financial covenants include a secured leverage ratio (debt secured by liens/EBITDA) of no more than 2.5x, a minimum interest coverage ratio of 3x and a leverage ratio (total debt minus unencumbered cash/EBITDA) of no more than 4x. Moody's expects the company to remain in full compliance with the covenants.

Under Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology, the B2 rating on the senior unsecured notes, one notch below the CFR, reflects their lower priority position in the capital structure and their effective subordination to the RCF (unrated). The notes are guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the majority of the company's subsidiaries. Non-guarantor subsidiaries represented about 5% of Hecla's total assets as of December 31, 2021 and the de minimis amount of revenues.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would be considered if the company reduces gross debt levels, improves operating performance at the Casa Berardi mine, reduces costs as planned at the Lucky Friday mine and further solidifies its ability to generate sustained positive free cash flow at various commodity prices. Quantitatively, Moody's would consider an upgrade if the company maintains EBIT margin of at least 12%, interest coverage ratio of at least 3.5x and reduces gross debt levels such that leverage, as adjusted by Moody's, remains below 3.0x (debt/EBITDA) at various gold and silver prices.

A negative rating pressure could develop if free cash flow were expected to be negative on a sustained basis, if the company experiences material operational issues at its mines which could result in lowered production and higher costs or if the company engages in a material debt-financed M&A activity. Quantitatively, Moody's would consider a downgrade if the leverage ratio increases to and is sustained above 4x and (CFO - Dividends)/Debt) declines below 20% of outstanding debt. A significant reduction in borrowing availability or liquidity could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1292752. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Hecla Mining Company ("Hecla") is primarily a silver and gold producer with zinc and lead by-products. The company operates mines in Alaska (Greens Creek), Idaho (Lucky Friday) and Quebec Canada (Casa Berardi) and owns Mexico (San Sebastian) and Nevada mines as well as multiple other exploration and pre-development properties, including the geologically prospective Rock Creek and Montanore projects in Montana. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, Hecla generated revenues of $807 million.

