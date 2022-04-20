Moody's upgrades Hecla's CFR to B1; outlook is stable

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's upgrades Hecla's CFR to B1; outlook is stable

20 Apr 2022

New York, April 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the Corporate Family Rating of Hecla Mining Company ("Hecla") to B1 from B2, the probability of default rating to B1-PD from B2-PD and senior unsecured notes to B2 from B3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains SGL-2. The outlook is stable.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Hecla Mining Company

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hecla Mining Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade acknowledges the strengthening in the company's credit profile, supported by growing production and declining costs at the Lucky Friday mine and steady performance at the company's flagship Greens Creek mine. Hecla's B1 CFR is supported by its good liquidity, favorable geopolitical footprint with operating assets located in the US and Canada and low-cost position of its flagship silver-gold-zinc-lead Greens Creek mine. The rating also benefits from the long mine life at all 3 operations, ample organic growth opportunities, significant mineral reserves and geologically attractive exploration portfolio of assets. The rating is constrained by the company's modest scale, exposure to volatile gold, silver, zinc and lead prices, moderate operational diversity, high gross debt levels for the company size, high cost position of the Casa Berardi mine and asset concentration risk with Greens Creek mine in Alaska, which is expected to generate 45-50% of revenues and more than 50% of gross profit in 2022.

The company's silver all-in sustaining costs (AISC) declined in 2021 to $9.19/oz from $11.37/oz in 2020 on materially higher production at the Lucky Friday mine and lower operating costs, as well as higher zinc and lead by-product credits at both Lucky Friday and Greens Creek mines. The Casa Berardi mine delivered higher gold production and modestly lower operating costs in 2021. The Greens Creek mine is expected to have another year of strong operational performance and substantial free cash flow in 2022 despite lower production and higher costs, which are contingent in part on realized zinc and lead prices.

Lucky Friday silver production is guided to increase by 20% in 2022 with silver AISC estimated to fall to $7.25-9.25/oz range from $14.34/oz in 2021 benefitting from higher grades and building on the successful implementation of the new Underhand Closed Bench (UCB) mining method that is expected to further improve seismicity management, increase mining rates and bring down operating costs. Lucky Friday silver production is expected to grow to above 5moz in the next few years. That said, mining at depth poses some risk to operations given the history of seismic events at the mine. Strong performance at the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday mines is expected to offset slightly lower gold production and higher operating and sustaining capital costs at the Casa Berardi mine.

Assuming gold price of $1,800/oz, silver price of $22/oz, lead and zinc prices of $1.30/lb and $1.00/lb, respectively, which are mostly well below spot prices, we estimate that EBITDA, as adjusted by Moody's, will reach $200 million and leverage could increase to 2.7x in 2022. Under this scenario, free cash flow is forecast to be around $30 million in 2022. EBITDA could exceed $250 million and leverage could remain around or fall below 2x in 2022 if the company realizes gold and silver prices of about or above $1,900/oz and $23/oz, respectively, and assuming lead and zinc prices do not decline materially from current levels. Moody's would also expect the company to generate at least $80 million in positive FCF under this price scenario in 2022. Hecla consistently hedges its longer dated zinc and lead production and as of 2021 year-end, the company had hedged about 40-45% of its planned 2022-2023 zinc and lead production at approximately $1.29/lb zinc and $0.99/lb lead prices.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Hecla will continue to safely grow silver production and reduce costs at the Lucky Friday mine and maintain strong operating performance at the Greens Creek mine, which should improve the company's ability to withstand the volatility in metal prices given the high cost position of the Casa Berardi mine. The outlook also assumes that Hecla will remain free cash positive and will maintain its good liquidity position.

Hecla faces a number of ESG risks, typical for a mining company, including but not limited to environmental and asset retirement obligations, water management and water rights and litigation matters associated with the acquisition of Nevada operations. Hecla's CIS-3 (moderately negative) Credit Impact Score reflects its highly negative exposure to environmental and social risks, and moderately negative exposure to governance considerations. Overall, the ESG risks do not have a material impact on the credit rating. Hecla's E-4 (highly negative) environmental issuer profile score (IPS) reflects its highly negative exposure to natural capital, water management and waste and pollution risks. Gold and silver mining operations, particularly, open pit mines require high energy intensity and tend to cause a significant impact on water, air and land resources. The natural capital risk is lower for Hecla as compared to a very high sector level risk, because, unlike most of its peers, Hecla operates mainly underground mines, which have a small footprint and cause a relatively modest impact on the ecosystem. The only exception is Casa Berardi mine which is an underground/open pit gold mining complex.

Hecla's S-4 (highly negative) IPS reflects its highly negative exposure to health & safety, responsible production and human capital risks. Hecla's G-3 (moderately negative) governance IPS reflects its moderately negative exposure to financial strategy risk as well as the management credibility and track record, somewhat balanced by neutral-to-low risks associated with its board structure, policies and procedures as well as compliance & reporting matters. The company had taken unsuccessful M&A actions in the past but has followed a more conservative financial policy in the last 3 years that strengthened its balance sheet.

Hecla's SGL-2 rating reflects the company's good liquidity profile with $210 million in cash and cash equivalents as of 2021 year-end and $233 million (net of L/Cs) available under the undrawn $250 million revolving line of credit (RCF). The company generated $100 million in Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (after dividend payments) in 2021 and is expected to remain FCF positive in 2022. The RCF is secured by assets of some of Hecla's Nevada subsidiaries, Casa Berardi mine, the company's assets in the Greens Creek mine JV and equity interests in certain domestic subsidiaries. Moody's does not expect the company to draw on the revolver unless gold and silver prices decline materially and sustain at low levels for an extended period of time. Financial covenants include a secured leverage ratio (debt secured by liens/EBITDA) of no more than 2.5x, a minimum interest coverage ratio of 3x and a leverage ratio (total debt minus unencumbered cash/EBITDA) of no more than 4x. Moody's expects the company to remain in full compliance with the covenants.

Under Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology, the B2 rating on the senior unsecured notes, one notch below the CFR, reflects their lower priority position in the capital structure and their effective subordination to the RCF (unrated). The notes are guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the majority of the company's subsidiaries. Non-guarantor subsidiaries represented about 5% of Hecla's total assets as of December 31, 2021 and the de minimis amount of revenues.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would be considered if the company reduces gross debt levels, improves operating performance at the Casa Berardi mine, reduces costs as planned at the Lucky Friday mine and further solidifies its ability to generate sustained positive free cash flow at various commodity prices. Quantitatively, Moody's would consider an upgrade if the company maintains EBIT margin of at least 12%, interest coverage ratio of at least 3.5x and reduces gross debt levels such that leverage, as adjusted by Moody's, remains below 3.0x (debt/EBITDA) at various gold and silver prices.

A negative rating pressure could develop if free cash flow were expected to be negative on a sustained basis, if the company experiences material operational issues at its mines which could result in lowered production and higher costs or if the company engages in a material debt-financed M&A activity. Quantitatively, Moody's would consider a downgrade if the leverage ratio increases to and is sustained above 4x and (CFO - Dividends)/Debt) declines below 20% of outstanding debt. A significant reduction in borrowing availability or liquidity could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1292752. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Hecla Mining Company ("Hecla") is primarily a silver and gold producer with zinc and lead by-products. The company operates mines in Alaska (Greens Creek), Idaho (Lucky Friday) and Quebec Canada (Casa Berardi) and owns Mexico (San Sebastian) and Nevada mines as well as multiple other exploration and pre-development properties, including the geologically prospective Rock Creek and Montanore projects in Montana. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, Hecla generated revenues of $807 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Botir Sharipov
VP-Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.
© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com