Moody's upgrades Heineken to A3; outlook stable

Milan, November 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Heineken N.V.'s ("Heineken" or "the company") long-term issuer rating to A3 from Baa1. Heineken is the second largest brewer in the world. Concurrently, Moody's has also upgraded the company's senior unsecured ratings to A3 from Baa1 and the senior unsecured MTN programme rating to (P)A3 from (P)Baa1. The short-term issuer rating of Prime-2 (P-2) has been affirmed. The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

"The long term ratings upgrade reflects the company's strong track record in maintaining a conservative financial policy while progressively improving its business profile and resilience," said Paolo Leschiutta, a Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Heineken.

"Heineken's ratings are supported by its solid business profile and its ability to maintain broadly stable credit metrics even during downcycles, which compensate for the company's exposure to emerging market volatility and its appetite for acquisitions. We expect that the company will weather the current commodity price volatility further strengthening its financial profile over the next 6 to 12 months," continued Mr. Leschiutta.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrade reflects the company's track record in maintaining a conservative financial policy, the flexibility provided by its strong and stable free cash flow generation and its resilience to economic cycles, as demonstrated by its quick recovery from the shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which significantly disrupted the on-trade channel, a key profit driver for Heineken. Governance considerations as per Moody's ESG framework were one of the key drivers for the rating action as the upgrade has considered Heineken's predictable and conservative financial strategy and risk management, and its successful track record executing its strategy.

The conservative financial policy is supported by the company's decision to suspend its interim dividend during the pandemic, its strong track record and commitment to maintain a net debt/EBITDA (BEIA – as defined by the company) below 2.5x and a stronger than industry average retained cash flow (RCF) to net debt ratio.

The A3 rating is supported by the company's strong market position as the second-largest brewer globally and the largest in Europe; its solid portfolio of brands and strong geographical diversification; and the positive fundamentals of the beverage industry which support long-term profitability growth thanks to ongoing premiumisation.

The company's profitability and key financial ratios have improved consistently since late 2020 and are now better than pre-pandemic levels. Further reopening of the on-trade channel in 2022 has supported this recovery up to September 2022, with an improvement in the company's profitability and leverage metrics.

Although the current inflationary environment and the expected contraction in consumer spending, particularly across Europe, might result in margin pressure over the next 6 to 12 months, Moody's expects this impact to be moderate and only temporary. Positively, profitability will be supported by the company's €2 billion cost-savings programme, of which €1.7 billion will be delivered by the end of 2022, with more to come in 2023.

Heineken's rating reflects Moody's assumption that the company's financial leverage, measured as Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA, will hover around 3.1x-3.2x and its adjusted RCF to net debt ratio will remain around 20% over the next 12 to 18 months. These ratios factor in the announced acquisition of Distell Group Holdings Limited, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, and the company's decision to exit Russia, which Moody's estimates represented less than 1% of Heineken's total profits.

Heineken's rating is constrained by the company's exposure to volatility in emerging markets, the low-growth environment in developed markets and ongoing appetite for acquisitions, which however are likely to be bolt-on in nature and leading to short and temporary deviations from the company's leverage target. The rating also reflects its structurally lower operating margin than peers, though this is partially explained by Heineken's higher exposure to the European markets, where the direct distribution business is more prevalent.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations have been a driver of the rating action. Heineken's conservative financial policy and strong track record at maintaining its leverage within the target range supported Moody's decision to change the company's Financial Strategy and Risk Management score to 1 from 2. The overall governance IPS score remains unchanged at G-2.

The G-2 governance IPS score implies that Heineken's governance risks are neutral-to-low, reflecting its conservative financial policies, overall sound governance practices and its experienced management team with good credibility and a long track record, which compensate for its concentrated ownership. Despite being publicly traded, Heineken's governance is influenced by the fact that the company is controlled by the Heineken family, although this so far has proved supportive of a conservative financial policy.

LIQUIDITY

Heineken's liquidity is excellent, underpinned by its cash balances of €2.9 billion as of June 2022 and a sizeable committed revolving credit facility of €3.5 billion (fully undrawn as of June 2022), which matures in May 2024 and does not contain financial covenants. Moody's notes that part of the cash balance is sitting in some emerging markets where cash repatriation might be more challenging, although this proportion is fairly small.

These sources, together with Moody's expectation of FCF generation of around €600 million-1,000 million per year (under Moody's definition i.e. post dividend, working capital and capex), more than cover the company's debt maturities of around €3.5 billion over the twelve months to June 2023 (which however include short term facilities that are normally rolled over). Heineken's business is characterised by elements of seasonality, typical of beer companies with a large presence in the Northern Hemisphere, although such seasonality has now been mitigated by increased exposure to Mexico and Africa/Asia, which have different seasonal patterns throughout the year.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's expectation that Heineken's profit and cash generation will be resilient to the current inflationary environment and a potential contraction in consumer spending and that the company will use levers at its disposal to mitigate potential earnings pressure and keep leverage within its comfort zone.

The stable outlook also reflects the expectation that in the event of a large debt-financed acquisition, the company could temporarily exceed its leverage target, but it will get back to its target within a reasonable timeframe.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating is unlikely in light of the company's well defined financial policy that targets a reported net debt/EBITDA (BEIA – as defined by the company) of 2.5x. However, overtime, upward rating pressure can develop if Heineken continues to strengthen its business profile and grow its revenues and EBITDA, leading to improved metrics such as Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA reducing below 2.75x and retained cash flow/net debt increasing towards the mid-20s in percentage terms.

Downward rating pressure could emerge if Heineken is unable to maintain its financial profile as a result of a deterioration in its operating performance, significant debt-funded acquisitions or a change in its financial policy. Quantitatively, a ratio of Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained well above 3.25x for a prolonged period of time and retained cash flow/net debt below 18%, could lead to downward pressure on the rating. The rating could tolerate a temporary deviation in quantitative metrics in case of large debt funded acquisition.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Alcoholic Beverages published in December 2021

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Amsterdam, Heineken is the world's second-largest brewer by revenue, with total consolidated net revenue of €21.9 billion in 2021 (€19.7 billion in 2020) and of €21.3 billion during the nine months to September 2022. Heineken is Europe's largest distributor of beer, and the Heineken brand is present in more than 190 countries worldwide. The company brewed 231 million hectolitres of beer in 2021 and 194 million hectolitres during the nine months to September 2022 (including the share of its associates and joint ventures). Controlled by the Heineken family through Heineken Holding N.V., Heineken is a publicly listed company.

