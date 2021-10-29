Moody's upgrades Helix Acquisition's CFR to B3, new senior secured facilities rated B2; outlook stable

New York, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the ratings of Helix Acquisition Holdings, Inc. ("Helix"), including the corporate family rating ("CFR") and probably of default rating to B3 and B3-PD from Caa1 and Caa1-PD, respectively. Moody's also upgraded the senior secured first lien credit facilities to B2 from B3 and assigned a B2 rating to the new $95 million senior secured first lien term loan and $70 million senior secured revolving credit facility. Lastly, the senior secured second lien term loan rating was upgraded to Caa2 from Caa3. The outlook remains stable.

Proceeds from the incremental $95 million first lien term loan will be used to fund two acquisitions and put approximately $10 million of cash on the balance sheet. Additionally, as part of the transaction, the company will extend the maturity on its $70 million revolving credit facility by two years to 2024.

The upgrade of the ratings reflects the ongoing improvement in Helix's credit metrics and Moody's expectation for this trend to continue with debt-to-EBITDA (including Moody's adjustments) expected to be about 5.5x by the end of 2022. The upgrade also includes Moody's expectation that Helix will generate steadily improving EBITDA margin of around 25% and positive free cash flow through 2022 despite near-term headwinds including higher freight and material costs and supply channel disruptions.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Helix Acquisition Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to Caa2 (LGD6) from Caa3 (LGD6)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Helix Acquisition Holdings, Inc.

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Helix Acquisition Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Helix's B3 CFR reflects its significant product offering and improving financial flexibility despite its small revenue scale and the highly cyclical end markets that it serves. The rating also benefits from the company's relatively high margins, its low capital spending requirements, and a successful track record of integrating acquisitions. Further, the company has taken measures to boost efficiencies by consolidating and integrating their more than 20 production facilities. Helix benefits from end-market diversification, including its expansion into relatively less cyclical medical markets and long term customer relationships, aided by product customization. This should support EBITA margin around 22% (after Moody's standard adjustments) over the next 1-2 years.

Of concern is that Helix operates with modest scale in a fragmented and highly competitive landscape. Some of the end-markets served by the company, including industrial manufacturing, are seeing a recovery. However, some sectors, including aerospace and oil & gas, haven't yet returned to pre-pandemic order levels. Earnings may also face headwinds from supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures on both materials and labor. Moody's also believes event risk remains high with an aggressive financial policy given its private equity ownership and the company's acquisitive nature, which could constrain further improvement in credit metrics if funded with debt.

The adequate liquidity reflects Moody's expectations for Helix to maintain a minimum cash position of $5 million - $10 million and positive free cash flow in the range of $35 million to $55 million over the next 18 to 24 months. Following its debt issuance, the company is expected to have full availability under its $70 million revolving credit facility.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for Helix to maintain its improved EBITDA margin and generate positive free cash flow as strong end-market demand persists over the next twelve months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded with a deterioration in the company's liquidity including lower than expected or sustained negative free cash flow, or a reliance on revolver borrowings. A shift to a more aggressive financial policy, namely large debt funded acquisitions or debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 6.5x, could also lead to a negative rating action.

The ratings could be upgraded should the company significantly grow revenues while maintaining or improving margins, and apply free cash flow toward debt reduction. More specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA to be sustained at about 5.0x and EBITA-to-interest above 2.0x. Helix would also need to maintain good liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Helix Acquisition Holdings, Inc., through its principal holding operating subsidiary, MWI Holdings, Inc., based in Charlotte, NC, is a manufacturer and designer of engineered compression and other springs, fasteners, and precision components across diverse end markets. The company is owned by private equity sponsor American Securities LLC. Revenue approximated $406 million for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2021.

