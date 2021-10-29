Moody's upgrades Helix Acquisition's CFR to B3, new senior secured facilities rated B2; outlook stable

New York, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded
the ratings of Helix Acquisition Holdings, Inc. ("Helix"),
including the corporate family rating ("CFR") and probably
of default rating to B3 and B3-PD from Caa1 and Caa1-PD,
respectively. Moody's also upgraded the senior secured first
lien credit facilities to B2 from B3 and assigned a B2 rating to the new
$95 million senior secured first lien term loan and $70
million senior secured revolving credit facility. Lastly,
the senior secured second lien term loan rating was upgraded to Caa2 from
Caa3. The outlook remains stable.
Proceeds from the incremental $95 million first lien term loan
will be used to fund two acquisitions and put approximately $10
million of cash on the balance sheet. Additionally, as part
of the transaction, the company will extend the maturity on its
$70 million revolving credit facility by two years to 2024.
The upgrade of the ratings reflects the ongoing improvement in Helix's
credit metrics and Moody's expectation for this trend to continue with
debt-to-EBITDA (including Moody's adjustments) expected
to be about 5.5x by the end of 2022. The upgrade also includes
Moody's expectation that Helix will generate steadily improving EBITDA
margin of around 25% and positive free cash flow through 2022 despite
near-term headwinds including higher freight and material costs
and supply channel disruptions.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Helix Acquisition Holdings, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B3 from Caa1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
Upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan,
Upgraded to Caa2 (LGD6) from Caa3 (LGD6)
Assignments:
..Issuer: Helix Acquisition Holdings, Inc.
....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Helix Acquisition Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Helix's B3 CFR reflects its significant product offering and improving
financial flexibility despite its small revenue scale and the highly cyclical
end markets that it serves. The rating also benefits from the company's
relatively high margins, its low capital spending requirements,
and a successful track record of integrating acquisitions. Further,
the company has taken measures to boost efficiencies by consolidating
and integrating their more than 20 production facilities. Helix
benefits from end-market diversification, including its expansion
into relatively less cyclical medical markets and long term customer relationships,
aided by product customization. This should support EBITA margin
around 22% (after Moody's standard adjustments) over the
next 1-2 years.
Of concern is that Helix operates with modest scale in a fragmented and
highly competitive landscape. Some of the end-markets served
by the company, including industrial manufacturing, are seeing
a recovery. However, some sectors, including aerospace
and oil & gas, haven't yet returned to pre-pandemic
order levels. Earnings may also face headwinds from supply chain
disruptions and inflationary pressures on both materials and labor.
Moody's also believes event risk remains high with an aggressive
financial policy given its private equity ownership and the company's
acquisitive nature, which could constrain further improvement in
credit metrics if funded with debt.
The adequate liquidity reflects Moody's expectations for Helix to
maintain a minimum cash position of $5 million - $10
million and positive free cash flow in the range of $35 million
to $55 million over the next 18 to 24 months. Following
its debt issuance, the company is expected to have full availability
under its $70 million revolving credit facility.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for Helix to maintain
its improved EBITDA margin and generate positive free cash flow as strong
end-market demand persists over the next twelve months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded with a deterioration in the company's
liquidity including lower than expected or sustained negative free cash
flow, or a reliance on revolver borrowings. A shift to a
more aggressive financial policy, namely large debt funded acquisitions
or debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 6.5x, could
also lead to a negative rating action.
The ratings could be upgraded should the company significantly grow revenues
while maintaining or improving margins, and apply free cash flow
toward debt reduction. More specifically, the ratings could
be upgraded if Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA to be sustained
at about 5.0x and EBITA-to-interest above 2.0x.
Helix would also need to maintain good liquidity.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Helix Acquisition Holdings, Inc., through its principal
holding operating subsidiary, MWI Holdings, Inc.,
based in Charlotte, NC, is a manufacturer and designer of
engineered compression and other springs, fasteners, and precision
components across diverse end markets. The company is owned by
private equity sponsor American Securities LLC. Revenue approximated
$406 million for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2021.
