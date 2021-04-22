Moody's upgrades Henderson Municipal Power & Light (KY) to A3; outlook is stable

Approximately $10 million of revenue bonds affected

New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service today upgraded the rating for approximately $10 million of Henderson Municipal Power & Light, KY (HMPL) electric system revenue bonds, 2011 A&B to A3 from Baa1. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects the benefits HMPL derives from a multi-year trend of strong financial performance supported by periodic use of its autonomous rate-setting ability and automatic fuel cost adjustments, while maintaining competitive rates and strong credit metrics, including liquidity which is substantial. HML's strong financial position reflects a series of rate increases beginning in 2016 leading to steadily improving debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and liquidity. HMPL's DSCR for fiscal year (FY) ended May 31, 2020 improved to 7.95x compared to 5.21x in FY 2019, owing to the substantial increase in net revenue as operating expenses decreased following its decision to decommission the 312-MW coal-fired Station Two generating plant. For similar reasons, HMPL's liquidity also steadily improved with days cash on hand increasing to 316 days in FY 2020 compared to 216 days in FY 2019. The strong liquidity is likely to be sustained as HMPL maintains operating cost efficiency, including through replacing Station Two capacity with a number of multi-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) and making spot market purchases when necessary. These credit strengths provide some balance to the continuing limitations to HMPL's credit quality, including its small size, scale and scope of operations, some large industrial customer concentrations, remaining decommissioning costs, and a supply strategy that relies entirely on power purchases. The power purchase strategy poses exposure to future market supply and price risks, while increasing the importance of maintaining strong liquidity. The rating action also acknowledges some uncertainty relating to HMPL's future ownership structure owing to a pending proposed offer by Big Rivers Electric Corporation (Baa3 stable) to acquire the assets of HMPL. Any formal agreement would be subject to further due diligence by both parties and requisite approvals from various parties, which makes it likely should a transaction occur, closing would not occur until sometime in 2022 at the earliest.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the likelihood that HMPL can maintain its sound financial performance with liquidity exceeding total debt outstanding and the DSCR consistently at a robust level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustaining current levels of strong DSCR and adjusted debt ratio while maintaining competitive rates as resources are solely sourced through PPAs and some market purchases when necessary

- Improving liquidity to a level where average days liquidity on hand comfortably exceeds 250 days on a sustained basis as liquidity is increasingly important with potential exposure to market price volatility

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Unexpected difficulties with current PPAs or an inability to procure new PPAs once current PPAs expire, which could lead to an increase in spot market purchases and power supply costs

- Significant declines in adjusted days cash on hand and DSCR to less than 150 days and 2.5x, respectively, on a sustained basis

- If material revenue decline were to occur due to loss of commercial and industrial loads

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a pledge of a fixed portion of the gross income and revenues of HMPL's Retail System, and Station Two generating station. The bonds are also secured by a statutory mortgage lien on the System and a debt service reserve in an amount equal to the lesser of the standard three-pronged test: (i) the maximum annual debt service, (ii) 125% of the average annual debt service; or (iii) 10% of the proceeds of the bonds.

PROFILE

HMPL is a city-owned electric system that serves about 12,000 customers in Henderson (City of) KY (Aa3 No Outlook), the substantial majority of which are in the residential class.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019.

