Moody's upgrades Hess Corporation to Baa3

New York, June 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the senior unsecured ratings of Hess Corporation (Hess) to Baa3 from Ba1. Moody's concurrently withdrew Hess' Ba1 Corporate Family Rating, Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating, and SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. The rating outlook was changed to stable from positive.

"The upgrade to Baa3 reflects Hess' visible growth in asset value, production and cash flow from its Guyana development that combined with its flexible Bakken operations position the company to weather future commodity price volatility with a cost competitive and durable asset portfolio," said Pete Speer, Moody's Senior Vice President. "Management has also consistently followed prudent financial policies, and we expect that to continue as the company balances financial flexibility with increasing shareholder returns to ensure that the company can fund the Guyana development to Payara without requiring debt funding."

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hess' upgrade to Baa3 reflects the rising maturity of its Guyana development and the visible transformation of the company's production scale and cash flow generation capacity, which combined with debt reduction in the first quarter of 2022 has provided the company with stronger financial resilience. The company will also resume production growth in its core onshore Bakken shale asset where it plans to add a fourth rig to raise production volumes to optimal levels after letting it decline in 2020-21. At current high oil and gas prices Hess will easily fund its ongoing Guyana development and exploration expenditures with cash flow and generate substantial free cash flow through 2023.

Even at Moody's lower medium term oil and gas price assumptions, Moody's forecasts that the company can fund its capital spending and increased dividend through 2023 with cash flow and its cash balance. That gets Hess to the expected commencement of production from the Payara development, resulting in another substantial increase in production and ability to fund its ongoing growth capital thereafter with cash flow from Guyana. This positions Hess to have a low cost structure and low breakeven for its ongoing capital investment such that it can generate free cash flow through price cycles and have substantial portfolio resilience to carbon transition risks.

Hess' excellent liquidity management, focus on cost reduction, investment in assets with low breakeven costs like Guyana, debt reduction and continued prudence in increasing shareholder returns have strengthened its capacity to withstand negative credit impacts from carbon transition risks. The financial performance of Hess will continue to be influenced by industry cycles, and compared to historical experience, Moody's expects future profitability and cash flow in this sector to be less robust at the cycle peak and worse at the cycle trough because global initiatives to limit adverse impacts of climate change will constrain the use of hydrocarbons and accelerate the shift to less environmentally damaging energy sources.

Hess' Baa3 senior unsecured rating incorporates its geographically diversified, oil-weighted production and reserve base of short-cycle producing assets, principally the Bakken Shale where Hess is among the largest producers, and long-cycle projects in Guyana. Its Bakken production is low cost and is concentrated in the core of the most productive acreage in the formation. Hess produced first oil from its Guyana offshore development (in which it has a 30% non-operated interest) in late 2019 and additional production was brought on in the first quarter of 2022. With a third and fourth development starting up in 2023 and 2025 and roughly annually thereafter for a total of 10 developments based on estimated resources of 11 billion BOE, this asset will provide ongoing growth to the company's scale, operating profile and long-term portfolio resilience. Hess also has operations in the US Gulf of Mexico and Malaysia/Thailand that provide further diversification and operational control. This gives the company flexibility to manage spending levels through commodity price volatility by adjusting short-cycle spending in the Bakken and focusing on incremental developments in the US GOM that tie back to existing infrastructure. This combined with maintaining ample cash helps Hess fund its large long-cycle development in Guyana.

Hess has excellent liquidity through 2023. Its cash balance at March 31, 2022 was $1.4 billion and its $3.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility maturing in May 2024 was undrawn and fully available. Moody's expects it to remain undrawn as potential negative free cash flow under lower commodity price scenarios will be well covered by its cash balance. Hess repaid the remaining $500 million balance on its term loan in the first quarter of 2022 and its next maturity is $300 million of senior notes due 2024. There are no other senior notes maturities until 2027. Hess' primary debt covenant limits its debt to capitalization to 65%, and Moody's expects the company to maintain meaningful headroom for future compliance through 2023.

The outlook is stable, based on our expectation that Hess will continue to successfully deliver its forecasted production growth while maintaining a sizable cash balance to weather commodity price volatility.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Hess' rating could be upgraded to Baa2 if its Guyana development continues to progress as expected and the company balances increasing returns to shareholders with enhancing its financial strength and flexibility. An upgrade could be considered if retained cash flow (RCF) to debt exceeds 50%, the leveraged full-cycle ratio exceeds 2x and debt to proved developed reserves approaches $6 per barrel of oil equivalent.

Hess' rating could be downgraded if RCF/debt falls below 25%, if the LFCR falls towards 1x or if delays and cost overruns in Guyana materially erode cash balances or require additional borrowings to fund that development. Share repurchases that significantly deplete the cash balance prior to the commencement of Payara could also pressure the rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Hess Corporation is a global independent exploration and production company headquartered in New York, New York. It also owns around 41% of Hess Midstream LP, on a consolidated basis, which provides crude oil, natural gas and water processing midstream services primarily to Hess through its operating subsidiary Hess Midstream Operations LP (Ba1 stable).

