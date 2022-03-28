Moody's upgrades Hess Midstream to Ba1, stable outlook

New York, March 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Hess Midstream Operations LP's (HESM Opco) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba1 from Ba2 and upgraded its senior unsecured notes to Ba2 from Ba3. The company's senior secured revolver and term loan were upgraded to Baa1 from Baa3. The outlook is stable and its SGL-2 Speculative-Grade Liquidity rating is unchanged. HESM Opco is the operating subsidiary of publicly traded Hess Midstream LP.

"Hess Midstream's upgrade to Ba1 recognizes its continued visible growth in cash flow and asset scale through strong contracts that minimize commodity and volume risk," commented Pete Speer, Moody's Senior Vice President. "The upgrade also reflects our increased comfort with the company's financial policies, with greater clarity on the parameters by which the company will periodically use debt to fund share repurchases but maintain its financial leverage within levels supportive of its Ba1 rating."

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of HESM Opco's CFR to Ba1 is supported by its rising EBITDA and asset scale, with EBITDA approaching $1 billion in 2022. The rating is underpinned by its strong contractual relationship with its primary counterparty, Hess Corporation (HES, Ba1 positive), and its strategically located and integrated asset base. Additionally, the company's cash flow is underpinned by midstream services which are fully contracted, 100% fee-based, and structured to minimize commodity price and volume risk. HESM Opco's rating is constrained by its basin concentration and its customer concentration and corresponding counterparty risk.

Providing further support to HESM Opco's ratings is its moderate financial leverage relative to similarly rated peers, solid distribution coverage, moderate growth capital investment and free cash flow profile. Management has laid out clear parameters whereby the company will periodically return additional capital to shareholders through debt funded share repurchases. Similar to the debt funded share repurchase executed in August 2021, HESM Opco's leverage (Debt/EBITDA) could be raised somewhat above 3x but with clear visibility for organic deleveraging back below 3x within a year driven by contractually supported EBITDA growth. The Ba1 rating thereby incorporates the potential for periodic recapitalizations, but with a clear expectation that HESM Opco will adhere to its financial policy and 3x leverage target.

HESM Opco's strong business profile with long dated contracts and low financial leverage bolster its capacity to withstand negative credit impacts from carbon transition risks. While financial performance of HESM Opco and its primary customer will continue to be influenced by industry cycles, compared to historical experience, Moody's expects future profitability and cash flow in the E&P and midstream sectors to be less robust at the cycle peak and worse at the cycle trough because global initiatives to limit adverse impacts of climate change will constrain the use of hydrocarbons and accelerate the shift to less environmentally damaging energy sources. HESM Opco is benefiting from HES and other customer's efforts to reduce flaring and increase gas capture in the Bakken.

HESM Opco's senior unsecured notes are rated Ba2, one-notch below the Ba1 CFR in consideration of the priority claim that its $1.0 billion secured revolving credit facility and $400 million term loan have relative to the company's assets. The revolver and term loan are pari passu with respect to one another and are both rated Baa1, or three notches above the CFR because of their priority position in the capital structure. The secured facilities are secured by HESM Opco's 100% owned assets and equity in its subsidiaries while the unsecured notes are the beneficiary of upstream guarantees on a senior unsecured basis from wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries.

HESM Opco has good liquidity, as indicated by the SGL-2 rating. The company's liquidity is backed by its $1.0 billion secured revolving credit facility which had only $104 million drawn at December 31, 2021 and matures in 2024. Moody's forecasts that HESM Opco will fully cover its distributions and planned capital expenditures in 2022 and 2023 with some free cash flow to apply to debt reduction. HESM Opco has a $400 million fully drawn secured term loan due 2024 and senior notes maturing in 2026, 2028, and 2030. The secured credit facilities have financial covenants limiting debt/EBITDA to under 5.0x (5.5x for specified periods following certain acquisition) and secured debt/EBITDA to under 4.0x. The company has ample headroom for future compliance with these covenants that we expect to persist through 2023.

HESM Opco's outlook is stable, reflecting the stability of its cash flow and expectation that it will continue to manage its leverage in line with its 3x target.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In order for HESM Opco to be upgraded to investment-grade, its primary counterparty HES would have to be upgraded to Baa3 but also the company would have to diversify its basin exposure while maintaining its strong contract structures and low financial leverage. A wholly unsecured capital structure would also be expected for an upgrade.

HESM Opco could be downgraded should leverage exceed 3.5x, or should contract structure erode resulting in increased cash flow volatility and leverage. Should HES be downgraded, HESM Opco would be similarly downgraded given its customer concentration with HES.

Hess Midstream LP is a publicly traded midstream energy company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiary Hess Midstream Operations LP, which owns all the entity's operating assets and issues all of its debt. The company provides natural gas and crude oil gathering and pipelines, processing and storage, terminals and rail connectivity, and water gathering and disposal services to its primary customer, Hess Corporation, in its Bakken Shale operations. Hess Corporation and Global Infrastructure Partners each own 50% of HESM's non-economic general partner and around 43.5% each the equity ownership in HESM, on a consolidated basis, with about 13% owned by the public.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285021. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

