Moody's upgrades High Liner Foods CFR to B1; outlook stable

Approximately $254 million of rated debt outstanding affected

Toronto, October 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has upgraded High Liner Foods Incorporated's (High Liner) corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from B2, probability of default rating to B1-PD from B2-PD, and its first lien senior secured term loan to B2 from B3. Moody's SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged. The outlook is stable.

"The upgrade to B1 reflects High Liner's prudent governance management during the pandemic with a track record of maintaining a conservative financial policy with debt/EBITDA remaining between 3x and 4x since 2020", said Dion Bate, a Moody's Vice President and lead analyst. "While inflation and tightening consumer spending could affect consumer demand for High Liner's products, Moody's believes the company's brand strength, good supply chain management and product innovation will support top line growth and stable EBITA margins of around 8% through 2023." adds Mr Bate.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: High Liner Foods Incorporated

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: High Liner Foods Incorporated

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

High Liner benefits from: (1) Moody's expectation that debt/EBITDA will remain at or below 3.5x for the next 12 to 18 months, which can absorb around a 20% EBITDA decline from $96 million as of last twelve months to Q2/2022; (2) attractive long term growth prospects for seafood consumption; (3) good market positions in the processing of seafood for both retail and foodservice channels in Canada and the US; and (4) well-known brands with long standing customer relationships, which provides a competitive advantage in the fragmented seafood industry.

However, the company is constrained by: (1) a weakening consumer environment facing ongoing cost inflation and higher interest rates reducing disposable incomes leading to shifting consumer spending patterns; (2) its narrowly focused seafood processing operation which competes with other proteins (chicken, beef and pork); (3) exposure to a mature North American seafood market that requires ongoing investment in innovation and marketing; and (4) low operating margins.

Governance is a key positive consideration given High Liner's track record of maintaining a conservative financial policy over the past 2 years.

High Liner has adequate liquidity (SGL-3) with about $135 million of liquidity sources to cover about $8 million of scheduled debt maturities over the next four quarters. Sources of liquidity include around $135 million of availability under the company's $200 million ABL facility that expires in April 2027, $0.3 million in cash at Q2/2022, and Moody's estimate of break-even free cash flow generation over the next 12 months through mid-2023. The company's term loan B facility is subject to a total leverage ratio of 6.5x which Moody's does not expect to be applicable in the next 4 quarters. High Liner has limited ability to generate liquidity from asset sales.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that, despite the weakening consumer environment over the next 12-18 months, High Liner's credit metrics are expected to remain relatively stable with debt/EBITDA remaining at or below 3.5x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

High Liner's rating is unlikely to be upgraded given its moderate scale and product concentration in seafood. However, positive rating pressure could develop if: scale and diversification improves; it maintains strong leverage with adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably below 3x; improves its EBITA margins to over 10% and free cash flow/debt exceeds 10% on a sustained basis.

Negative rating pressure could develop if: adjusted debt/EBITDA increases above 4.5x, possibly due to material declines in operating performance or demonstrates aggressive financial policies; and if the company's liquidity deteriorates, possibly due to negative free cash flow generation for an extended period.

The B2 rating on the company's $300 million secured term loan ($254 million outstanding as of Q2/2022) is one notch below the CFR, reflecting the term loan holders' subordinate position behind the $200 million asset based revolving credit facility (not rated) given the revolver's preferential access to liquid assets and the lack of loss absorption cushion provided by more junior debt in the capital structure.

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood (mostly fish), serving the retail and foodservice channels in Canada and the US (60% branded and 40% private label).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

