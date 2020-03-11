Moody's upgrades Hipotecaria Su Casita BRHSCCB 06-5U to B3 (sf)/ Ba3.mx (sf) from Caa1 (sf)/ B2.mx (sf) and affirms BRHSCCB 06-6U at Caa3 (sf)/ Caa3.mx (sf)

Mexico, March 11, 2020 -- Moody's de México, S.A. de C.V.
("Moody´s") has upgraded today Class A BRHSCCB 06-5U to B3
(sf)/ Ba3.mx (sf) from Caa1 (sf)/ B2.mx (sf) and affirmed
Class B - BRHSCCB 06-6U ratings at Caa3 (sf)/ Caa3.mx
(sf) of Hipotecaria Su Casita, S.A. de C.V.,
Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Limitado (HSC) issued by CIBanco,
S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple acting solely
in its capacity as trustee. The upgrade on Class A is based on
the transaction's credit enhancement, loss coverage and lifetime
expected recovery rate. The collateral backing the transaction
consists of first-lien, fixed-rate loans denominated
in UDIS and granted primarily to low-income borrowers.
The rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Hipotecaria Su Casita - BRHSCCB 06-5U &
BRHSCCB 06-6U
BRHSCCB 06-5U, Upgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Dec
7, 2016 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)
BRHSCCB 06-5U, Upgraded to Ba3.mx (sf); previously
on Dec 7, 2016 Downgraded to B2.mx (sf)
BRHSCCB 06-6U, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on Dec
7, 2016 Confirmed at Caa3 (sf)
BRHSCCB 06-6U, Affirmed Caa3.mx (sf); previously
on Dec 7, 2016 Confirmed at Caa3.mx (sf)
RATING RATIONALE
Today's action reflects BRHSCCB 06-5U's available credit
enhancement, over-collateralization and lifetime expected
loss levels.
To date Class A has paid down 93% of its initial value, while
class B has paid close to 75%, however payment levels have
slowed down given collection complexities on the remaining pool.
The transaction shows strong levels of credit enhancement in the form
of over collateralization, subordination and reserve fund of 71%
for Class A and 57% for Class B. This covers Moody's
projected lifetime losses of around 50% of the original pool,
resulting in a coverage of approximately 1.6 times against future
losses for class A and 1.3 times for Class B. The analysis
also considers the transaction's dual interest and principal payment
waterfall, the release of principal to Class B, and temporary
interest payment shortfalls on both classes due to high operational expenses
of the transaction. The analysis accounts for the increase in mortgage
collections and recoveries following the servicing transfer to Pendulum
S. de R.L. de C.V., in December
2016 and it's successfully implemented restructure and liquidation
programs. The ratings are also consistent with the Approximate
Expected Recoveries Associated with Ratings for Defaulted or Impaired
Securities contained in Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions,
published in January 2020.
As part of our ongoing surveillance of Mexican RMBS, we use transaction-specific
performance data to help revise our expected loss assumptions during the
life of the transaction. The transaction specific data that we
consider includes delinquency rates and trends, cumulative default
rates, and pool/bond factor trends, among other items.
Our monitoring analysis centers on a comparison of our Portfolio EL assumption
to each certificate's total credit enhancement (i.e.
loss coverage ratio analysis). Available credit enhancement,
which we calculate as a percentage of the total pool balance, considers
subordination, overcollateralization, lifetime excess spread
estimate using an estimated tranche WAL, and any partial credit
guarantee supporting the senior certificate. Per the global MILAN
methodology, we may perform a more bespoke analysis comparing our
Portfolio EL assumption to each bond's total credit enhancement
(i.e. loss coverage ratio analysis) rather than considering
an updated modeling analysis.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
Factors that could lead to a rating downgrade include: (1) a deterioration
in the performance of the underlying collateral that results in higher
expected losses, (2) lower cash availability and (3) weakening of
the certificates' available credit enhancement.
Factors that could lead to a rating upgrade include: (1) an improvement
in the performance of the underlying collateral that results in lower
expected losses, (2) improved liquidity and (3) strengthening of
the certificates' available credit enhancement.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
Hipotecaria Su Casita BRHSCCB 06-5U & BRHSCCB 06-6U
rating is between August 31, 2006 and January 31, 2020.
(source: information provided by the originator; periodic collections
and remittance reports from servicer, trustee and common representative
agent.)
RATING METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2019.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings
for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or
typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published
in July 2019 for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial
rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's considered the servicer's practices following the servicing transfer
to Pendulum and considers them adequate. Given that today's rating
action is monitoring-related, a review of origination practices
did not apply.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
In issuing and monitoring this rating, Moody's de México
S.A. de C.V. considered the existence and
extent of arrangements and mechanism, if any, to align the
incentives of the originator, servicer, administrator and
guarantor of the securities with those of its potential acquirers.
1) The expected level of enforceability of the transaction's structural
mechanisms in light of the legal, regulatory, tax and sovereign
risk environment is anticipated to prevail during the life of the transaction.
Changes in legal, tax, regulatory, or sovereign risk
environment can result in an increase or decrease in the level of enforceability
of transaction structural mechanisms the level of default probabilities,
or the level or timing of recoveries leading to rating volatility.
2) Performance behavior (generally as expressed by factors such as the
default rate, prepayment rate, any concentration of the obligors
and/or underlying assets, valuation of underlying assets,
yield or otherwise derived from historical experience) and related dependency
of the underlying exposures from key transaction counterparties or related
guarantor are expected to remain reasonably stable over extended period
of times and not expected to lead to rating volatility. However
indicators of significant shifts in the above factors on a stand-alone
basis or combined, which may not have been addressed by structural
mitigants, could result in higher degree of rating volatility.
3) The expected realization value and time line of realization of the
non-performing or otherwise disposed underlying assets is dependent
on the credit cycle, whereas the realization value of the related
guarantees is expected to remain stable . If timeline and / or
realization value change dramatically from our assumptions, it may
have some impact on the ratings.
4) The transaction's relevant parties' governance, ability
and willingness to perform their obligations as contemplated in the transaction's
documents are expected to remain relatively stable, and/or mitigated
by the transaction's structure. Should the change in governance,
ability and willingness to perform their obligation goes through changes
not contemplated in the mitigating feature of the transaction structure,
it may have some rating impact.
5) The assessment of the level of reliability, quality and integrity
of the information provided by the relevant parties is expected to be
satisfactory through the course of the transaction. Significant
deviation from the appropriate level in reliability, quality and
integrity of the information could cause some negative rating migration
or, in a worst case scenario, could lead to rating withdrawal.
In issuing this credit rating, Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V. did not rely on ratings issued by any other credit
rating agency over this issuer/security or any underlying securities.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
The ratings have not been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public
dissemination.
A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process,
and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible
for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure
tab in www.moodys.com.mx.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 7/12/16.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab
on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future
changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said
modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V accepting any liability as a result.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx
for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the
definition of default and recovery.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further
information.
Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit
quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to
invest in any such security and/or issuer.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Mura Cristina Mihailescu
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Daniela Jayesuria
VP - Senior Credit Officer/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653