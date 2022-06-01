Moody's upgrades Holcim's rating to Baa1; stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, June 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Holcim Ltd.'s (Holcim) long term issuer rating to Baa1 from Baa2. Concurrently, the rating agency has also upgraded the senior unsecured rating of Holcim Ltd. and its subsidiaries to Baa1 from Baa2 as well as the subsidiaries subordinate ratings to Baa3 from Ba1. The short term issuer rating and other short term ratings of Holcim Ltd. and its subsidiaries has been affirmed at P-2 and (P)P-2 respectively. The outlook for Holcim has been changed to stable from positive.

A list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Holcim's solid operating performance in 2021 that continued in the first quarter 2022. Construction activity remained firm across the world supported by post-Covid revival and state-funded stimulus programs. Moreover, the company has been so far successful in passing on cost inflation to its customers, pursuing active price increases across regions. While the recent increase in mortgage rates paired with high macroeconomic uncertainty has a potential to slowdown the construction activity, especially in terms of new residential construction, Holcim benefits from its diversified business profile with good exposure to state-funded infrastructure spending and has also created a good buffer in its credit metrics to address such development.

Holcim's intended business transformation, targeting an increase in Solutions & Products segment sales to 30% of group sales in 2025 from 13% in 2021, carried a risk that credit metrics would weaken as a result of acquisitions required to achieve this target. However, the recently announced sale of its Indian business for CHF6.4 billion in cash proceeds significantly reduces this risk. We believe the disposal provides sufficient resources to achieve the intended business transformation while further reducing the company's carbon footprint and its exposure to more volatile emerging markets.

We think that generating sizeable funds from disposals before making acquisitions indicates Holcim's prudent and conservative financial management. Unlike key European peers, Holcim is not contemplating share buybacks or special dividends following the disposal, but instead targets reinvesting the proceeds into new businesses. While the deconsolidation of Indian earnings will initially increase Moody's adjusted gross leverage to around 3.3x from 2.9x in December 2021, the reinvestment of proceeds leading to additional earnings should reduce gross leverage below 3x relatively quickly. Following the disposal, net leverage will decline to merely 1.1x, based on 2021 pro-forma financials. The disposal also removes a sizeable share of minority interests from Holcim's P&L and balance sheet, which improves the overall transparency of the group.

Holcim's rating is mainly supported by (1) its market position as one of the leading building materials producers worldwide, diversified into four business segments: cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete and solutions & products; (2) excellent geographic diversification, now more balanced across developed and emerging markets, with a truly global presence in around 60 countries; (3) conservative financial policy, focused on free cash flow generation and targeting to maintain net leverage below 1.5x in 2025; (4) strong liquidity and credit metrics, especially those based on pro-forma net debt following the recently announced disposal of Indian operations for CHF6.4 billion cash proceeds.

However, the rating is constrained by (1) its exposure to the cyclicality of construction end-markets; (2) cost inflation, in particular with regard to energy given the high energy-intensity of cement production; (3) high uncertainty concerning broader implications of the military conflict in Ukraine for the global economy; and (4) event risk related to reinvestment of the Indian divestment proceeds in order to increase the revenue share of Solutions & Products to 30% by 2025.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Holcim can accomplish its intended business transformation by 2025 without large distortion in credit metrics, so that its Moody's adjusted gross leverage will stay below 3x and RCF/ net debt well above 25%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS – UP

Positive rating pressure could arise if:

• Moody's adjusted retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt remains sustainably above 35% and

• Moody's adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA declines sustainably below 2.5x

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS – DOWN

• Moody's adjusted retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt drops sustainably below 25% or

• Moody's adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA exceeds 3x on a sustained basis

LIQUIDITY

Moody's regards Holcim's liquidity profile as strong. As of December 2021, the group's liquidity consisted of CHF6.7 billion of cash and cash equivalents and around CHF5.3 billion of unused committed credit lines. The outstanding committed credit lines have no financial covenants. Holcim's available cash sources, together with its funds from operations, should be more than sufficient to cover its regular cash outflow such as debt repayments, capital spending, working capital changes and dividends in the next 12 months. Moreover, the liquidity position of the group will be enhanced by CHF6.4 billion cash proceeds from the sale of its Indian business (deal closure is expected in H2 2022), though it will result in deconsolidation of CHF1.2 billion net cash held by Indian subsidiaries.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are important factors for the credit analysis of Holcim. As a cement producer Holcim is highly exposed to carbon transition risks and potentially high costs of transforming its business to low-carbon economy in the long term. However, these risks present a limited impact on the current rating as they are mitigated by Holcim's conservative financial management targeting net leverage of below 1.5x in 2025, strong credit metrics and liquidity as well as a good track record of management protecting the group's balance sheet strength when needed.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Holcim Capital Corporation Ltd.

Upgrades:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Holcim Finance (Australia) Pty Ltd

Affirmations:

....BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

Upgrades:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Holcim Finance (Luxembourg) S.A.

Affirmations:

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

Upgrades:

....BACKED Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Holcim Ltd.

Affirmations:

.... ST Issuer Rating , Affirmed P-2

....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

Upgrades:

.... LT Issuer Rating , Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Holcim US Finance S.a r.l. & Cie S.C.S.

Affirmations:

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

Upgrades:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Lafarge SA

Upgrades:

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: LafargeHolcim Finance US LLC

Affirmations:

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

Upgrades:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: LafargeHolcim Helvetia Finance Ltd

Affirmations:

....BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

Upgrades:

....BACKED Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: LafargeHolcim Sterling Finance (Netherlands)

Affirmations:

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

Upgrades:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74988. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Holcim is the global leader in building materials, with 201 million tons of cement and 270 million tons of aggregates sold in 2021. Its additional activities include ready-mix concrete as well as Solutions & Products. For the last twelve months ending March 2022, Holcim reported revenues of CHF27.9 billion and CHF6.6 billion of company-defined recurring EBITDA after leases. The company is publicly listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Euronext Paris.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Vitali Morgovski, CFA

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Matthias Hellstern

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

