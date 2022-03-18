Moody's upgrades Horizon Therapeutics to Ba1; stable outlook

New York, March 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded certain ratings of Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc., a subsidiary of Horizon Therapeutics plc (collectively "Horizon"). The upgraded ratings include the Corporate Family Rating to Ba1 from Ba2, the Probability of Default Rating to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD, and the senior unsecured rating to Ba2 (LGD6) from Ba3 (LGD5). At the same time, Moody's affirmed Horizon's Ba1 (LGD3) senior secured rating. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains unchanged at SGL-1, and the outlook is stable.

Ratings upgraded:

…Issuer: Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

…..Corporate Family Rating, to Ba1 from Ba2

…..Probability of Default Rating, to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD

…..Senior unsecured notes, to Ba2 (LGD6) from Ba3 (LGD5)

Ratings affirmed:

…Issuer: Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

…..Senior secured bank credit facility, affirmed Ba1 (LGD3)

Outlook actions:

…Issuer: Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

….Outlook, remains Stable

The upgrade reflects the company's ongoing success in driving higher sales of key products like Tepezza and Krystexxa. Growth in these drugs will continue to expand Horizon's earnings and cash flow, driving growth in cash balances that can be used for acquisitions to enhance the company's business profile. The upgrade applies to the Corporate Family Rating, Probability of Default Rating, and senior unsecured rating. In tandem with the upgrade, Moody's sees lower expected loss on Horizon's senior secured credit facilities. However, the improvement is not sufficient to move the senior secured rating to the next higher rating category per Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Horizon's Ba1 Corporate Family Rating reflects its rising scale in the global pharmaceutical industry with annual revenue recently surpassing $3 billion. Horizon's rare disease drugs have high price points, good growth, and high barriers to entry. Thyroid eye disease treatment Tepezza will continue strong uptake, with multi-billion dollar sales potential. Chronic gout treatment Krystexxa also has good growth prospects, especially following recent clinical trials in combination with the older drug methotrexate. Uplizna, acquired with the 2021 acquisition of Viela Bio Inc., has a solid growth outlook in its existing and potential future rare disease indications. Horizon's efficient operating structure and high profit margins will drive solid cash flow.

Tempering these strengths are R&D execution risk and high revenue concentration, with the top three drugs generating over two-thirds of sales for the foreseeable future. In addition, Horizon's financial leverage is subject to temporary increases to support business development.

Horizon faces social risk exposure in the form of regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug prices. These are fueled in part by demographic and societal trends that are pressuring government budgets because of rising healthcare spending. Due to a niche focus in rare diseases, Horizon's products tend to carry very high gross prices. That being said, orphan drugs are somewhat less likely to be affected by drug pricing reform than traditional and specialty oral products that have very high spending within the Medicare Part D population. Among governance considerations, the company targets 2.0x gross financial leverage, but its M&A strategy will still result in spikes in financial leverage.

Horizon's liquidity will remain strong, reflected in the SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. This is due to high cash on hand, positive free cash flow, no financial maintenance covenants in the term loan and minimal debt amortization requirements.

The rating outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation for strong earnings growth combined with adherence to the company's stated debt/EBITDA targets. These include gross debt/EBITDA of roughly 2.0x (on the company's basis), or 3.0x for an opportunistic acquisition, to be followed by deleveraging.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include continuation of strong growth, improved product diversity, and successful pipeline execution. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained below 3.0x using Moody's definitions could support an upgrade.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include weak pipeline execution, or debt-financed acquisitions. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained above 4.0x using Moody's definitions could lead to a downgrade.

Located in Deerfield, Illinois, Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc., is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Dublin, Ireland-based Horizon Therapeutics plc (collectively "Horizon"). Horizon is a publicly-traded pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Net sales in 2021 were approximately $3.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285013. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

