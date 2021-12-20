Moody's upgrades Hornblower's CFR to Caa1; outlook stable

New York, December 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded
the ratings of Hornblower Sub, LLC ("Hornblower") including
its corporate family rating to Caa1 from Caa2 and its probability of default
rating to Caa1-PD from Caa3-PD. At the same time,
Moody's affirmed the Caa2 rating on the company's senior secured
bank credit facility rating. The outlook is stable.
"The upgrade reflects Hornblower's improved liquidity profile
following the company's receipt of about $115 million from
the Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services ("CERTS")
Program," stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's VP-Senior
Analyst. The CERTS proceeds, along with reduced cash burn
in the third quarter, will enable the company to get through the
typically slow winter months and be in position to benefit from improved
operations in the second quarter of 2022," added Trombetta.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Hornblower Sub, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to Caa1 from Caa2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to Caa1-PD from Caa3-PD
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Hornblower Sub, LLC
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B ,
Affirmed Caa2 (to LGD4 from LGD3)
....Gtd. Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving
Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (to LGD4 from LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Hornblower Sub, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Hornblower's credit profile is constrained by Moody's forecast
of extremely high leverage in 2022 as the company continues to recover
from the significant impact of the pandemic. Even if the company
gets back to 2019 earnings, leverage will be above 7x given the
debt the company had to raise over the past year. We expect earnings
will continue to improve in 2022 but not get back fully to 2019 levels
until at least 2023. The recovery continues to be dependent upon
the easing of travel restrictions and occupancy limitations on its vessels.
If these restrictions are not eased, or if visitation slows to these
attractions because of additional restrictions put in place related to
concerns around regional COVID flare-ups, the company's liquidity
could be further pressured. The company has no availability under
its $22.5 million revolver that expires in November 2022
(unrated). Positive consideration is given to the exclusive nature
of multiyear contracts to operate ferry transportation services at two
National Park Service locations (Alcatraz and Statue of Liberty/Ellis
Island) and the Canadian side of the Niagara Falls for the Niagara Parks
Commission. The company is also the exclusive operator of the NYC
Ferry system which will continue to see rising ridership numbers as large
businesses return to the office in 2022. The overnight division
has been running its US river vessels since March of this year with few
restrictions and with 100% mandatory vaccination requirements for
all onboard. There have been no COVID issues to date. The
company recently began operating under a new contract for its Alcatraz
concession that runs through 2034 and its Statue of Liberty contract runs
through 2024.
Hornblower has adequate liquidity reflected by its $120 million
cash balance at the end of September 2021 offset by its lack of availability
under its $22.5 million committed revolver. Hornblower's
cash balances are sufficient to absorb negative cash flow over the normally
slow winter months until operations resume in full in April 2022.
The company is subject to a minimum liquidity covenant of $10 million.
Alternate sources of liquidity are considered modest.
The Caa2 rating on the company's senior secured credit facility
-- one notch below the CFR -- reflects the material amount of
superpriority debt ahead of it in the capital structure.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Hornblower's
liquidity will remain adequate into 2022 and leverage will begin to return
to sustainable levels.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Hornblower's ratings could be upgraded if operations return to normalized
levels enabling the company to generate free cash flow in an amount sufficient
to pay down debt to achieve leverage approaching 6.5x with EBITA/interest
coverage above 1.0x. Any upgrade would require at least
adequate liquidity. Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakens
in any way or if the likelihood of a default increases for any reason.
Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Hornblower Sub,
LLC is a concessioner of ferry transportation services to the National
Park Service for Alcatraz Island and the Statue of Liberty/Ellis Island
and the Niagara Parks Commission for the Canadian side of Niagara Falls,
and is the exclusive operator of the NYC Ferry system. The company
also provides cruises & events service in the US, Canada and
the UK, operates overnight cruises on the Mississippi River,
the Pacific Northwest, and the Great Lakes, as well as provides
maritime operations and management services to public and private clients.
Gross revenues were about $290 million for the twelve month period
ending September 30, 2021. Hornblower is majority owned by
Crestview Partners along with management and does not file public financial
statements.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Peter Trombetta
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653