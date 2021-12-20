Moody's upgrades Hornblower's CFR to Caa1; outlook stable

New York, December 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the ratings of Hornblower Sub, LLC ("Hornblower") including its corporate family rating to Caa1 from Caa2 and its probability of default rating to Caa1-PD from Caa3-PD. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the Caa2 rating on the company's senior secured bank credit facility rating. The outlook is stable.

"The upgrade reflects Hornblower's improved liquidity profile following the company's receipt of about $115 million from the Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services ("CERTS") Program," stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's VP-Senior Analyst. The CERTS proceeds, along with reduced cash burn in the third quarter, will enable the company to get through the typically slow winter months and be in position to benefit from improved operations in the second quarter of 2022," added Trombetta.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Hornblower Sub, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Caa1-PD from Caa3-PD

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Hornblower Sub, LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B , Affirmed Caa2 (to LGD4 from LGD3)

....Gtd. Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (to LGD4 from LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hornblower Sub, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hornblower's credit profile is constrained by Moody's forecast of extremely high leverage in 2022 as the company continues to recover from the significant impact of the pandemic. Even if the company gets back to 2019 earnings, leverage will be above 7x given the debt the company had to raise over the past year. We expect earnings will continue to improve in 2022 but not get back fully to 2019 levels until at least 2023. The recovery continues to be dependent upon the easing of travel restrictions and occupancy limitations on its vessels. If these restrictions are not eased, or if visitation slows to these attractions because of additional restrictions put in place related to concerns around regional COVID flare-ups, the company's liquidity could be further pressured. The company has no availability under its $22.5 million revolver that expires in November 2022 (unrated). Positive consideration is given to the exclusive nature of multiyear contracts to operate ferry transportation services at two National Park Service locations (Alcatraz and Statue of Liberty/Ellis Island) and the Canadian side of the Niagara Falls for the Niagara Parks Commission. The company is also the exclusive operator of the NYC Ferry system which will continue to see rising ridership numbers as large businesses return to the office in 2022. The overnight division has been running its US river vessels since March of this year with few restrictions and with 100% mandatory vaccination requirements for all onboard. There have been no COVID issues to date. The company recently began operating under a new contract for its Alcatraz concession that runs through 2034 and its Statue of Liberty contract runs through 2024.

Hornblower has adequate liquidity reflected by its $120 million cash balance at the end of September 2021 offset by its lack of availability under its $22.5 million committed revolver. Hornblower's cash balances are sufficient to absorb negative cash flow over the normally slow winter months until operations resume in full in April 2022. The company is subject to a minimum liquidity covenant of $10 million. Alternate sources of liquidity are considered modest.

The Caa2 rating on the company's senior secured credit facility -- one notch below the CFR -- reflects the material amount of superpriority debt ahead of it in the capital structure.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Hornblower's liquidity will remain adequate into 2022 and leverage will begin to return to sustainable levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Hornblower's ratings could be upgraded if operations return to normalized levels enabling the company to generate free cash flow in an amount sufficient to pay down debt to achieve leverage approaching 6.5x with EBITA/interest coverage above 1.0x. Any upgrade would require at least adequate liquidity. Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakens in any way or if the likelihood of a default increases for any reason.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Hornblower Sub, LLC is a concessioner of ferry transportation services to the National Park Service for Alcatraz Island and the Statue of Liberty/Ellis Island and the Niagara Parks Commission for the Canadian side of Niagara Falls, and is the exclusive operator of the NYC Ferry system. The company also provides cruises & events service in the US, Canada and the UK, operates overnight cruises on the Mississippi River, the Pacific Northwest, and the Great Lakes, as well as provides maritime operations and management services to public and private clients. Gross revenues were about $290 million for the twelve month period ending September 30, 2021. Hornblower is majority owned by Crestview Partners along with management and does not file public financial statements.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

