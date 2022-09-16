Moody's upgrades Hovnanian's CFR to B3 from Caa1; outlook changed to stable

Approximately $750 million of outstanding rated debt securities affected

New York, September 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.'s (Hovnanian) Corporate Family Rating to B3 from Caa1 and Probability of Default Rating to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. The ratings on K. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.'s 1.125 lien and 1.25 lien senior secured notes due 2026 were upgraded to B3 from Caa1, the ratings on its senior unsecured notes and senior unsecured term loans were upgraded to Caa2 from Caa3. The rating on Hovnanian's preferred stock was upgraded to Caa3 from Ca. The SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is maintained. The outlook was changed to stable from positive.

The upgrade of Corporate Family Rating reflects strengthening of Hovnanian's credit profile through improved profitability, growth in scale, a series of completed and planned debt reductions, and the resulting deleveraging. The company's focus on deleveraging, a governance consideration, including the establishment of a long term public leverage target, supports its credit profile. Moody's expects Hovnanian's total debt to capitalization leverage to approach low 70% in the next 12 months. A recent extension of the company's revolving credit facility's maturity also enhanced its liquidity profile. The reduced risk of restructuring activity stemming from improved operating performance is reflected in the upgrade of the company's probability of default rating.

The following rating actions were taken:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

.... Pref. Stock Preferred Stock, Upgraded to Caa3 (LGD6) from Ca (LGD6)

..Issuer: K. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

....Gtd. Senior Secured Notes, Upgraded to B3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

....Gtd. Term Loan, Upgraded to Caa2 (LGD6) from Caa3 (LGD6)

....Gtd. Senior Notes, Upgraded to Caa2 (LGD6) from Caa3 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: K. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.'s B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects: 1) governance considerations including focus on deleveraging, and the achieved progress in reducing debt to capitalization with further improvement expected in the next 12 to 18 months; 2) a robust backlog position of about $1.8 billion at July 31, 2022; 3) geographic diversification across 14 states and 26 homebuilding markets and $2.8 billion in revenue scale; 4) Moody's expectation of adequate liquidity with lack of debt maturities in the next four years and access to a revolving credit facility; and 5) an option-focused land strategy with about 68% of total lots optioned at July 31, 2022 and good inventory turns.

However, the credit profile is constrained by: 1) the company's highly leveraged and complex capital structure with homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio of about 80% at July 31, 2022; 2) recent share repurchase authorization and the potential for shareholder friendly actions, although they are expected to be modest; 3) a history of aggressive financial policies that resulted in high leverage and debt restructuring activity and distressed exchange transactions; 4) exposure to litigation and regulatory risks; and 5) the cyclicality of the homebuilding sector and exposure to volatility in demand and operating statistics.

The B3 rating on the company's 1.125 lien and 1.25 lien senior secured notes reflects these notes' priority position in the capital structure compared to notes secured by further liens and unsecured debt. The Caa2 rating on unsecured notes and term loans reflects the loss absorption provided by these instruments in a default scenario.

The SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation that Hovnanian will maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12 to 15 months. Liquidity is supported by the lack of senior secured and senior unsecured note maturities until 2026, access to $125 million revolving credit facility which expires in June 2024, absence of financial maintenance covenants, and $225 million of cash balance at July 31, 2022. Liquidity, however, is constrained by periodically negative cash flow due to land investments.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's changed the governance risk score for Hovnanian to G-4 (highly negative) from G-5 (very highly negative). The CIS score was also changed to CIS-4 from CIS-5. The change in the governance risk score reflects the company's focus on deleveraging, the improvement in its debt to capitalization through a series of completed and planned repayments of outstanding debt instruments with cash, and Moody's assessment of reduced probability for restructuring activity. At the same time, the governance score reflects the company's highly leveraged and complex capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company continues to improve its credit statistics, simplifies its capital structure, and maintains good liquidity profile. Homebuilding debt to book capitalization trending toward 60% and EBIT to interest coverage sustained above 2.0x would be important considerations for an upgrade.

The rating could be downgraded if the company's leverage does not decline toward 70%, the risk of debt restructuring increases, interest coverage weakens below 1.0x, or liquidity profile deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66220. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., established in 1959 and headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey, designs, constructs and markets single family detached homes and attached condominium apartments and townhouses, and operates in 26 markets in 14 states. In the last twelve months ended July 31, 2022, Hovnanian generated $2.8 billion in homebuilding revenue and $214 million in net income.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

