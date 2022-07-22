Moody's upgrades Howard University's (DC) issuer and debt ratings to Ba1 from Ba2; outlook stable

New York, July 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the issuer and debt ratings of Howard University, DC to Ba1 from Ba2. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative. The upgrade applies to approximately $49 million of Revenue Bonds (The Howard University Issue), Series 2011B (Taxable). The university had roughly $622 million of total debt as of June 30, 2021.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM907784076 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to Ba1 incorporates the university's improving operating performance, more effective enrollment management, revenue growth and liquidity gains. Increased federal, state and private funds for Howard reflects a shifting societal trend for greater philanthropic and governmental financial support of the mission of minority serving institutions, a supportive credit element and key driver of the rating action. Total cash and investments increased 21% to $880 million in fiscal 2021, as the endowment return, federal support, and total gift revenue of $64 million supported gains. The rating is tempered by revenue and expense challenges from the Howard University Hospital as patient care revenue comprised 31% of the university's revenue in 2021. Deferred maintenance along with material capital and borrowing plans also temper the rating. In addition to its own debt the university has several P3 project tied to its strategy with pro forma total adjusted debt at around 1.5x operating revenue. While Howard has taken several steps to reduce its pension and OPEB exposure, its retirement benefits reduce expense flexibility.

The Ba1 rating on the Series 2011B bonds is based on the issuer rating as well as the unsecured general obligation nature of the debt.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that operating performance will remain sound and supportive of the university's increasing debt service. The outlook is predicated on ongoing and timely federal support combined with momentum in enrollment management and net tuition revenue. The outlook assumes incremental debt combined with donor, partner and public support will support the university's $785 million capital plan.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained improvement in operating performance

- Material increase in the hospital's competitive profile and operating performance or successful spin off of hospital - Ongoing gains in unrestricted liquidity - Ability to increase pace of addressing deferred maintenance while limiting increases in financial leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to meet or reduction in headroom related to debt service coverage covenant requirement of 1.1x

- Material decline in unrestricted liquidity or increased reliance on operating line of credit - Disruption in health care operations or cut in federal appropriations - Marked increase in financial leverage beyond the planned $500 million increase in 2022

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2011B Revenue Bonds are unsecured general obligations, additionally supported by a debt service reserve fund and other funds created under the indenture. The debt service reserve fund holds approximately $12.6 million. There is a rate covenant of 1.1x and an additional bonds test that requires a certificate of the university's chief financial officer concluding that projected debt service coverage will be at least 1.1x upon issuance and, on a pro forma basis for the following fiscal year. If the debt service coverage falls below 1.1 times, the university will not be in default as long as it hires a consultant and does not drop below 1x coverage as defined in the Loan Agreement.

PROFILE

Howard University is a private not-for-profit historically black college and university in Washington, D.C. with approximately 11,400 full-time equivalent students and $880 million in operating revenue in fiscal year 2021. The university owns the Howard University Hospital where medical students do their internships, residencies, and/or fellowships and where members of its faculty practice provide clinical services.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM907784076 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

- Rating Solicitation

- Issuer Participation - Participation: Access to Management - Participation: Access to Internal Documents - Endorsement

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dennis Gephardt

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Rachael McDonald

Additional Contact

Housing

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

