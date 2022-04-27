Moody's upgrades Howmet Aerospace's ratings (CFR to Ba1); outlook stable

New York, April 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and Probability of Default Rating of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (Howmet) to Ba1 and Ba1-PD from Ba2 and Ba2-PD, respectively. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the company's senior unsecured notes ratings to Ba1 from Ba2. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-1, reflecting the company's very good liquidity. The ratings outlook is stable.

The rating upgrades reflect Moody's expectation that the company will continue to improve its financial leverage, maintain strong cash generation and demonstrate well-balanced financial policies. Favorable end market fundamentals, including a recovery in the commercial aerospace market, support the company's outlook over the next 12-18 months.

"Howmet's meaningful reduction in funded debt and pension liabilities over the last year demonstrate the company's proactive actions to improve its financial metrics" said Gigi Adamo, Vice President and Senior Analyst. "Further, strong execution has resulted in substantial EBITDA margin expansion, despite some market headwinds."

The following rating actions were taken:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Howmet Aerospace Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD

.... Preferred Stock, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD6) from B1 (LGD6)

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD4) from Ba2 (LGD4)

.... Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Ba2

..Issuer: Iowa Finance Authority

.... Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD4) from Ba2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Howmet Aerospace Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Howmet's Ba1 CFR reflects its sizable revenue of approximately $5 billion and well-established #1 and #2 market position for many of its core products. The company is a key supplier to the aerospace & defense OEM and Tier I suppliers that comprise approximately 60% of total revenues. Howmet also benefits from its significant presence across a wide and diverse range of key program platforms. Moody's anticipates a more meaningful improvement in credit metrics over the next two years as the commercial aerospace market continues to recover. Further, revenue in its other businesses including defense aerospace and its commercial vehicle wheels and industrials businesses will improve in the latter half of 2022 as supply chain challenges will constrain growth in the first half of the year.

At the same time, there is uncertainty around the build rates for certain aerospace & defense program platforms, specifically the Boeing 787 and Lockheed Martin's F-35 program. OEM inventory destocking will continue to maintain production levels in 2022 well below 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Further, a resurgence in COVID variants affecting air travel and related commercial aerospace production demand pose potential credit risks. Additionally, the company is not immune to general macroeconomic related inflationary, labor and supply chain pressures affecting its end markets including commercial transportation.

Despite these risks, management's demonstrated track record of effectuating cost reductions, ability to pass through price increases and very good liquidity support the company's credit profile.

Howmet's SGL-1 liquidity rating incorporates Moody's expectation that the company will generate strong cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months while maintaining an undrawn $1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and healthy cash balances.

The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Howmet will be able to maintain very good liquidity over the next twelve to eighteen months while moderately further improving its financial leverage profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company's top line grows organically through positive end-market fundamentals. A prospective ratings upgrade would likely be predicated on the demonstration of a track record of maintaining a well-balanced financial policy including improving and sustaining debt/EBITDA below 3.0x while maintaining EBITDA margins above 20%. Successful execution of the commercial aerospace production ramp over the next two to three years as the commercial aerospace market recovers could also support an upgrade.

Conversely, ratings could experience downward pressure if debt/EBITDA is sustained at over 4.0x. More aggressive financial policies including debt-financed share repurchases or sizable debt-funded acquisitions as well as EBITDA margins eroding to less than 15% or annual free cash flow falling below $200 million could also lead to a ratings downgrade.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a major global player in the lightweight metals and high performance multi-materials sector that serves the aerospace and commercial transportation end-markets. Approximately 60% of the company's revenues are derived from the aerospace and defense end-market. Net sales approximate $5 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287887. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jadijhe (Gigi) Adamo

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jessica Gladstone, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

