Moody's upgrades Hudbay Mineral's CFR to B1; outlook stable

Toronto, July 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s (Hudbay) corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from B2, probability of default rating to B1-PD from B2-PD and senior unsecured note rating to B2 from B3. Hudbay's speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) is unchanged at SGL-2 and the rating outlook remains stable.

"The upgrade reflects the expectation that Hudbay's production will increase through 2024 and the reduction in leverage that has been aided by improved operating performance, higher production, and increased product diversification" said Jamie Koutsoukis, Moody's analyst.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Hudbay Minerals Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hudbay Minerals Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hudbay's B1 CFR is constrained by its: 1) modest scale (2021 production of 99,470 tonnes of copper in concentrate and 193,783 ounces of gold); 2) concentration at two producing mines; and 3) exposure to commodity price risk. Hudbay benefits from its: 1) mine locations in favorable jurisdictions (Canada and Peru); 2) product diversity beyond copper (gold, silver, zinc and molybdenum) which allows for competitive costs, net of by-product credits; 3) adjusted debt to EBITDA of below 2x in 2022; and 4) long reserve lives at its Constancia mine (16 years) and Lalor/Snow Lake operations (16 years).

The upgrade acknowledges the strengthening in the company's credit profile, supported by growing production and steady performance at the company's Constancia and Lalor mines. Hudbay's guidance for copper production in 2022 is about 30% higher compared to 2021 production, and gold production is about 40% higher than the previous year, driven by the company's completion of its $250 million brownfield investment program in 2021. Furthermore the company has a number of organic growth opportunities including the implementation of a recovery improvement program at the Stall mill in Manitoba and exploration at the Maria Reyna and Caballito satellite sites in Peru. Copper and gold production will increase steadily through 2024.

The B2 rating on the company's senior unsecured notes, is one notch below the B1 CFR, reflecting the structural subordination of the notes to the secured revolving credit facility.

Hudbay's has good liquidity (SGL-2) with about $770 million in sources compared to minimal uses through June 2023. The company's liquidity sources include $213 million of cash at March 31, 2022 about $358 million of availability under its $450 million secured credit facility expiring October 26, 2025 and our expectation of over $200 million of free cash flow to June 2023. The company's next debt maturity is in 2026. Hudbay's credit facility includes three financial maintenance covenants that we expect the company to remain in compliance with.

The stable rating outlook on Hudbay reflects our expectation that the company will generate free cash flow and maintain strong credit metrics, on the back of continued solid production at its Constancia and Lalor mines.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Hudbay is able to reduce its mine and geographic concentration. Quantitatively, Moody's would consider an upgrade if the company maintains an EBIT margin of at least 12%, interest coverage of at least 3.5x and if adjusted debt to EBITDA remains below 3x at various copper and gold prices.

The ratings could be downgraded if free cash flow is negative on a sustained basis (excluding material development spending), if the company experiences material operational issues at its mines resulting in lower production, or if liquidity deteriorates. Quantitatively, Moody's would consider a downgrade if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4x and (CFO - Dividends)/Debt) is sustained below 20%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/76085. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Hudbay Minerals Inc. is a mining company mainly focused on copper through its Constancia mine in Peru and copper and gold at its Lalor mine in Manitoba, Canada. Revenue in 2021 totaled $1.5 billion.

