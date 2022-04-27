Moody's upgrades Humlegarden AB to Baa1, outlook stable

Stockholm, April 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Swedish real estate company Humlegarden Fastigheter AB's (Humlegarden) long-term issuer rating to Baa1 from Baa2. The outlook remains stable.

"Humlegarden's upgrade to Baa1 reflects the company's solid operating performance during the covid pandemic that has left it strongly positioned at the Baa2 rating level. This track record, in combination with a conservative financial strategy that materially delevered the group's balance sheet over the last years following acquisition activity, combined with potential support from its owners, the Lansforsakringar Alliance's (Lansforsakringar AB, A3 stable) to protect the balance sheet at around the current levels of LTV well below 40% and debt/EBITDA just above 10x supports the upgrade of the issuer rating to Baa1." says Maria Gillholm, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer, and lead analyst for Humlegarden.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Humlegarden showed solid operational performance during the covid pandemic with like-for-like rental growth in line with Nordic peers, vacancies slightly increasing during the pandemic but starting to come back in and support from continued yield compression. In combination with a conservative balance sheet with debt/assets at 34.5% and debt/EBITDA at 11.5 times as of year-end 2022, this has left Humlegarden's rating strongly positioned. We take additional comfort from the group's commitment to relatively conservative financial targets of LTV below 40% and debt/EBITDA below 10 times, that have been signed off and supported by its owners. We positively note that within one years after fairly meaningful acquisition activity in 2019, the company came back into its comfort zone. The upgrade also reflects benefits from a strong shareholoder as evidenced by the Lansforsakringar Alliance. We understand that it is the Alliance' Humlegarden Fastigheter AB's intention to support Humlegarden's credit quality at the level of a solid investment grade rating through equity and/or liquidity provision in case of need. In that respect, we also acknowledge that Humlegarden is not required to pay dividends to the Alliance. Humlegarden's issuer rating also reflects (1) its mid-sized SEK37.7 billion office property portfolio, which comprises of good-quality assets in attractive locations in Stockholm, Sweden's most prosperous area; (2) the portfolio's combination of modern, efficient buildings and older architectural landmarks that attract strong market demand within a five-kilometre radius of central Stockholm; (3) a well-executed business model that focuses on a significant but controlled renovation and development programme; (4) relatively low Moody's adjusted Debt/Total Assets of 34.5% as of 31 December 2021; (5) a high level of unencumbered assets; and (6) adequate liquidity, with sources covering uses for the next 18 months.

Counterbalancing these strengths are (1) the company's small scale compared to other real estate companies at the Baa1 level and geographical concentration on the Stockholm area; (2) rising interest rates that makes value gains on the back of declining yields less likely going forward and, depending on the speed at which the Riksbank may raise interest rates, could mitigate the benefits from rising like-for-like rents on the portfolio valuation but the effects from CPI-linked rents will be positive (3) development projects accounting for a notable share of 4.1% as of December 31, 2021 of the portfolio, though 75% pre-letting has mitigated this risk; (4) single tenant exposure of 10%, though the tenant is the owner and of high creditworthiness; (5) 11.5% of the portfolio comprising mixed office and light industrial/warehouse buildings built in the 1960s, though they have been modernised and are fully let in attractive locations; (6) elevated and declining net debt/EBITDA of 11.5x as of December 2021 due to acquisitions; and (7) some reliance on short-dated commercial paper, which is fully backed by undrawn credit facilities.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that leverage will remain well below 40%, net debt to EBITDA below 11x. and EBITDA fixed charge around 5.5x in the next 12 to 18 months. We positively view Humlegarden's LTV target of below 40% being well below its financial policy of a maximum loan-to-value of 50%, at particular at this late point in the cycle and the uncertainty around the macro environment with increasing interest rates and inflation. We also expect continued strong occupier demand for the company's properties and robust investor appetite for Swedish commercial real estate to sustain Humlegarden's cash flows and asset values.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

- An explicit guarantee from the owners

- Substantially increased in size and diversity of its asset portfolio

- A continuing track record of successfully executing on the company's business strategy including project development with a significant pre-let ratio as property market sentiment is softening

- Sustaining effective leverage as measured by gross debt to total assets, at well below 35% and a financial policy that supports the lower leverage and a fixed charge coverage ratio sustainably well above 4.0x

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

- Any weakening in our expectation of financial support from the Lansforsakringar Alliance including a change of ownership or changes in regulations that would make Humlegarden a less strategic investment for the Lansforsakringar Alliance. Also, Alliance ceasing to be the dominant shareholder could drive negative rating action

- Failure to maintain an effective leverage below 40% and EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio above 3.5x

- Failure to maintain diversified funding sources alongside a Moody's-adjusted unencumbered assets ratio above 70% supported by a high-quality unencumbered asset pool that provides substantial asset cover for unsecured creditors

- A material deterioration in operating performance, or if property market fundamentals weakened sharply

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Humlegarden Fastigheter AB

.... LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Humlegarden Fastigheter AB

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria Gillholm

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

<