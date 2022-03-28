Moody's upgrades Hunt Oil Peru to Ba1; stable outlook

New York, March 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Hunt Oil Co. of Peru L.L.C., Suc. Del Peru's ("Hunt Peru") corporate family rating and its senior unsecured rating to Ba1 from Ba2 given its robust cash generation and declining debt as well as the improved credit profile of its parent company, Hunt Oil company; the rating outlook is stable.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Hunt Oil Co. of Peru L.L.C., Suc. Del Peru

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hunt Oil Co. of Peru L.L.C., Suc. Del Peru

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hunt Peru's ratings upgrade reflects the company's sustained robust cash generation and Moody's expectation that it will reduce debt and maintain its strong capital structure unchanged in the foreseeable future. The rating upgrade also reflects the improved credit profile of Hunt Peru's parent company, Hunt Oil company.

The Ba1 corporate family rating on Hunt Peru considers the company's small production size; asset concentration in only two gas blocks; operating dependence on only two pipelines, owned by Transportadora de Gas del Peru (TGP) (Baa1 stable); no operating control over the gas blocks; vulnerability to commodities prices; high dividend payout rate and Moody' expectation of continued volatile natural gas and natural gas liquids prices.

On the other hand, Hunt Peru's ratings are supported by the company's solid credit metrics for its rating category; large proved gas reserves, equivalent to about 18 years of life based on 2021 production; strong asset base in the world-class, prolific Camisea gas fields; low volume risk given solid demand both in the local and international markets; the strategic importance of the Camisea fields to the Government of Peru (Baa1 stable); and the company's experienced management team.

Moody's considers the debt agreement's provisions in Hunt Peru's unsecured notes, that help ring-fence Hunt Peru from its parent, to be beneficial to its credit profile since the notes represent 100% of the company's debt.

Hunt Peru has good liquidity. Cash in the amount of about $140 million in December 2021 plus around $500 million in cash from operations through mid-2023, as expected by Moody's, will fund $75 million in debt amortization, $40 million in capital spending, plus interest payments and dividends in the period. Hunt Peru also counts on a $30 million three-year committed revolving credit facility that matures in May 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Hunt Peru's Ba1 ratings are constrained by its production size and the high dividend payout to its parent company. A dividend policy that protects creditors or a significant debt reduction on a sustained basis, without affecting its operating performance, could trigger a positive rating action on Hunt Peru's ratings. The credit profile of Hunt Peru's parent company, Hunt Oil Company, would be relevant information for Moody's to consider a positive action on Hunt Peru's rating.

Hunt Peru's Ba1 ratings could be downgraded if it faces extended operational disruptions or if its production declines significantly. An interest coverage ratio, as measured by EBITDA/interest expense, below 5 times could also trigger a negative rating action.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

