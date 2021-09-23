Moody's upgrades Huvepharma's rating to Ba2; stable outlook

Milan, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3 the corporate family rating ("CFR") and to Ba3-PD from B1-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of Huvepharma International BV (Huvepharma). The outlook on the ratings was changed to stable from rating under review.

The rating action concludes the review process initiated by Moody's on June 23, 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Ba2 reflects Huvepharma's continued solid operating performance with a concurrent improvement in credit metrics, as well as Moody's expectation that the company will continue in its trajectory of profitable growth, while maintaining a prudent financial policy.

Huvepharma's sales continued to grow at a solid rate of 8.6% in H1 2021 (7.3% in FY2020) with the reported operating margin increasing to 24.5% from 21.2% in H1 2020. Moody's adjusted EBITDA increased to €177 million in the last twelve months ending June 2021 from €160 in FY 2020 and leverage, measured as Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA, declined to 3.1x.

Moody's expects that leverage will further reduce to below 3x in 2021, because of continued earnings growth and gradual repayment of debt. The agency forecasts that Huvepharma will continue to grow its sales at low double-digit annual rates in the next 18 months, with its EBITDA margin remaining between 25% and 30%, supported by increasing market penetration of its latest products on the markets where it already has strong market positions, expansion in emerging markets, and the startup of new vaccine production facilities.

Moody's anticipates that free cash flow (FCF) generation will remain negative in 2021, mainly because of a resumption of dividend payments in 2021 (including €30 million already paid in H1 2021). However, the improvement in profitability should boost cash flow generation starting from next year and Moody's expects FCF to turn moderately positive notwithstanding the still high capital spending of around €115 million to support capacity expansion.

The rating assumes that the company will maintain a prudent financial policy, in line with its target of 2.0x reported net leverage. In particular, Moody's expects that Huvepharma's future dividend payout will remain limited to 10%-20% of profits.

While Moody's recognizes the improvement in Huvepharma's credit profile, the ratings remain constrained by the company's small size compared with its peers and lack of diversification into the companion animal segment. Huvepharma's credit profile continues to reflect the company's (1) cost efficient vertically integrated business model; (2) strong positions in key niche segment and the favourable industry fundamentals; (3) balanced geographical and product diversification; and (4) proven ability to rapidly expand its operations while preserving its high profit margin, primarily through organic growth of the existing product portfolio and continued new product development.

The Ba3-PD PDR reflects a higher-than-average family recovery rate (65%), given the presence of an all-bank debt capital structure.

LIQUIDITY

Huvepharma's liquidity is adequate, supported by strong operating cash flow, €26 million of cash on its balance sheet, and access to an €170 million RCF, of which €101.1 million was drawn as of June 2021. The company has relatively low debt maturities through year-end 2022. However, the company's FCF is expected to be negative in 2021, mainly because of the decision to reinstate the dividend payments, as well as capital spending for growth. As a result, Moodys'expects that the company will continue to maintain drawings under the RCF.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will sustain its robust and profitable growth, resulting in positive FCF and pursue a balanced financial policy with adjusted gross leverage remaining sustainably below 3.0x over the next 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upwards pressure could arise if the company were to (1) significantly increase its scale and demonstrate robust operational performance; (2) reduce its adjusted gross debt/EBITDA to below 2.0x on a sustainable basis; and (3) maintain a strong liquidity profile and positive FCF, with FCF/debt above 10%.

The rating could be downgraded in the event of continued weak cash flow generation, with FCF /debt remaining below 5% or a material deterioration in the company's leverage, with adjusted gross debt/EBITDA remaining above 3.0x as a result of a deterioration in its operating performance, debt financed M&A or increased shareholder distributions.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Huvepharma International BV is a vertically integrated developer, manufacturer and distributor of a wide range of health products for livestock. The company sells its products in more than 100 countries, with Europe and North America being its key markets. In the 12 months ended 30 June 2021, the company generated €613 million of revenue and €177 million Moody's adjusted EBITDA.

