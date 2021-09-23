Moody's upgrades Huvepharma's rating to Ba2; stable outlook

Milan, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3 the corporate family rating ("CFR")
and to Ba3-PD from B1-PD the probability of default rating
(PDR) of Huvepharma International BV (Huvepharma). The outlook
on the ratings was changed to stable from rating under review.
The rating action concludes the review process initiated by Moody's on
June 23, 2021.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade to Ba2 reflects Huvepharma's continued solid operating
performance with a concurrent improvement in credit metrics, as
well as Moody's expectation that the company will continue in its
trajectory of profitable growth, while maintaining a prudent financial
policy.
Huvepharma's sales continued to grow at a solid rate of 8.6%
in H1 2021 (7.3% in FY2020) with the reported operating
margin increasing to 24.5% from 21.2% in H1
2020. Moody's adjusted EBITDA increased to €177 million
in the last twelve months ending June 2021 from €160 in FY 2020 and
leverage, measured as Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA,
declined to 3.1x.
Moody's expects that leverage will further reduce to below 3x in
2021, because of continued earnings growth and gradual repayment
of debt. The agency forecasts that Huvepharma will continue to
grow its sales at low double-digit annual rates in the next 18
months, with its EBITDA margin remaining between 25% and
30%, supported by increasing market penetration of its latest
products on the markets where it already has strong market positions,
expansion in emerging markets, and the startup of new vaccine production
facilities.
Moody's anticipates that free cash flow (FCF) generation will remain
negative in 2021, mainly because of a resumption of dividend payments
in 2021 (including €30 million already paid in H1 2021). However,
the improvement in profitability should boost cash flow generation starting
from next year and Moody's expects FCF to turn moderately positive
notwithstanding the still high capital spending of around €115 million
to support capacity expansion.
The rating assumes that the company will maintain a prudent financial
policy, in line with its target of 2.0x reported net leverage.
In particular, Moody's expects that Huvepharma's future
dividend payout will remain limited to 10%-20% of
profits.
While Moody's recognizes the improvement in Huvepharma's credit
profile, the ratings remain constrained by the company's small
size compared with its peers and lack of diversification into the companion
animal segment. Huvepharma's credit profile continues to
reflect the company's (1) cost efficient vertically integrated business
model; (2) strong positions in key niche segment and the favourable
industry fundamentals; (3) balanced geographical and product diversification;
and (4) proven ability to rapidly expand its operations while preserving
its high profit margin, primarily through organic growth of the
existing product portfolio and continued new product development.
The Ba3-PD PDR reflects a higher-than-average family
recovery rate (65%), given the presence of an all-bank
debt capital structure.
LIQUIDITY
Huvepharma's liquidity is adequate, supported by strong operating
cash flow, €26 million of cash on its balance sheet,
and access to an €170 million RCF, of which €101.1
million was drawn as of June 2021. The company has relatively low
debt maturities through year-end 2022. However, the
company's FCF is expected to be negative in 2021, mainly because
of the decision to reinstate the dividend payments, as well as capital
spending for growth. As a result, Moodys'expects that the
company will continue to maintain drawings under the RCF.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company
will sustain its robust and profitable growth, resulting in positive
FCF and pursue a balanced financial policy with adjusted gross leverage
remaining sustainably below 3.0x over the next 18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upwards pressure could arise if the company were to (1) significantly
increase its scale and demonstrate robust operational performance;
(2) reduce its adjusted gross debt/EBITDA to below 2.0x on a sustainable
basis; and (3) maintain a strong liquidity profile and positive FCF,
with FCF/debt above 10%.
The rating could be downgraded in the event of continued weak cash flow
generation, with FCF /debt remaining below 5% or a material
deterioration in the company's leverage, with adjusted gross
debt/EBITDA remaining above 3.0x as a result of a deterioration
in its operating performance, debt financed M&A or increased
shareholder distributions.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Huvepharma International BV is a vertically integrated developer,
manufacturer and distributor of a wide range of health products for livestock.
The company sells its products in more than 100 countries, with
Europe and North America being its key markets. In the 12 months
ended 30 June 2021, the company generated €613 million of revenue
and €177 million Moody's adjusted EBITDA.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Lorenzo Re
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454