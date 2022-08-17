Moody's upgrades Hyundai Steel to Baa2; outlook stable

Hong Kong, August 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Hyundai Steel Company's issuer rating to Baa2 from Baa3.

Hyundai Steel's rating outlook remains stable.

"The upgrade reflects our expectation that, despite a moderation from the past year's very strong levels, Hyundai Steel will maintain sound financial metrics over the next 1-2 years, thanks to its continued debt reduction and healthy earnings," says Sean Hwang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"We expect the company to gradually reduce debt over this period, based on solid operating cash flow and modest capital spending," says Hwang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hyundai Steel's earnings will soften over the next 1-2 years from the past year's historically high levels due to weakening steel industry conditions, but such earnings will still be reasonably solid. This view is underpinned by Korea's relatively steady steel demand and China's production and export curbs, which will help mitigate the impact of sluggish Chinese steel demand. The company's improved track record of passing on input cost hikes to its customers and its restructuring of unprofitable business divisions over the past few years will also help protect its profitability.

At the same time, Moody's expects Hyundai Steel to reduce its adjusted debt – including lease liabilities – to around KRW11 trillion-KRW12 trillion over the next 1-2 years from around KRW13.2 trillion as of 30 June 2022, as it plans to use a large part of its free cash flow to reduce debt. Hyundai Steel should be able to generate significant free cash flow during this period, given its solid operating cash flow as well as modest levels of capital spending and dividend payments. The company can also sell non-core assets for further debt reduction.

Moody's projects that this debt reduction will partly offset Hyundai Steel's softening earnings, leading to adjusted debt/EBITDA increasing only modestly to around 3.5x over the next 1-2 years from 2.8x during the 12 months to 30 June 2022. The projected level of leverage positions the company well for its improved standalone credit profile, particularly considering its significant liquidity holdings of KRW2.6 trillion as of 30 June 2022, compared with KRW1.0 trillion or less that it used to hold until 2019.

Hyundai Steel's Baa2 issuer rating continues to incorporate a two-notch rating uplift from its standalone credit profile. This uplift reflects Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of support from Hyundai Motor Group in case of need because of Hyundai Steel's importance within the group's value chain as the main steel supplier.

Hyundai Steel's underlying credit quality also continues to reflect its competitive scale and strong market position in Korea's steel industry, and its operating stability stemming from the large captive demand from its affiliates. These strengths are counterbalanced by the company's exposure to the inherent cyclicality and persistent overcapacity in Asia's steel industry, as well as fluctuations in raw material prices.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Hyundai Steel's operations are exposed to high environmental risks, as it faces increasing costs and tighter regulations over emissions from its blast furnaces. Its diversification into electric arc furnaces somewhat mitigates this risk, and Moody's expects Hyundai Steel to continue to make environmental investments to cope with regulations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook on Hyundai Steel reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain reasonably solid profitability and moderate financial leverage through the upcoming cycle.

Moody's could upgrade Hyundai Steel's rating if (1) the company improves its financial profile by enhancing its earnings and prudently managing its investments, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA remains below 3.0x on a sustained basis; and (2) the credit quality of Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation (both Baa1 stable) strengthens further.

Moody's would downgrade Hyundai Steel's rating if the company fails to strengthen its financial profile through improved profitability or debt reduction, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 4.5x-5.0x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Steel published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356428. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Hyundai Steel Company is the second-largest steel producer in Korea. Based on its blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces, the company produced 18 million tons of steel products in 2021 (on an unconsolidated basis), including long steel, cold roll, hot roll and heavy plate. The company is collectively 36% owned by Kia Corporation, Hyundai Motor Company and Mong-Koo Chung, former group chairman.

