Moody's upgrades I-Logic's CFR to B2; outlook stable

Approximately $1.9 billion of rated securities affected
New York, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded
I-Logic Technologies Bidco Limited's ("I-Logic") ratings,
including its Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B2 from B3 and changed
outlook to stable from positive. Concurrently, Moody's assigned
a B2 rating to each of the proposed $20 million first lien revolver
and USD-equivalent $1,850 million first lien term
loans (which will be denominated in both USD and Euro tranches).
The proceeds of the new credit facility now being marketed will be used
principally to refinance the combined entity's capital structure
in relation to I-Logic's combination with Acuris International
Limited ("Acuris"). Acuris Finance US, Inc.
and Acuris Finance S.à r.l. will be the co-borrowers
under the proposed credit facility.
The upgrade of the Corporate Family Rating to B2 reflects I-Logic's
significant progress in reducing financial leverage that along with its
improving cash flow and profitability have strengthened the company's
credit profile. Buoyed by the meaningful progress in cost savings
initiatives and organic revenue growth, I-Logic reduced its
financial leverage to approximately 4.4x as of LTM 9/2020 from
8.3x at the end of 2017 (both metrics are Moody's adjusted),
providing sufficient financial flexibility on its balance sheet to absorb
the Acuris acquisition.
The Acuris and I-Logic businesses are largely complementary as
Acuris' focuses on delivering content and insights to a broad customer
base including advisors, investors and corporates while I-Logic
delivers highly valuable data analytics to mostly banking and buyside
clients. Pro forma for the Acuris acquisition, recapitalization
and certain one-time items, Moody's-adjusted
Debt/EBITDA will increase, approaching 8x for FY2020. However,
Moody's expects leverage to decline to under 6x by the end of 2021 and
under 5.5x by the end of 2022 (both metrics are Moody's adjusted)
as the combined entity benefits from a lower operating cost base and continued
organic revenue growth. The company expects approximately $40
million in run-rate synergies to be cash realized over a 6-18
month period (with most synergies to be actioned in the next 6 months),
which Moody's expects will bolster free cash flow generation and
help reduce leverage.
Moody's took the following rating actions:
Upgrades
..Issuer: I-Logic Technologies Bidco Limited
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B2 from B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD
Assignments
..Issuer: I-Logic Technologies Bidco Limited
....Sr Secured Credit facility (foreign and
domestic), Assigned B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: I-Logic Technologies Bidco Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
The following ratings remain unchanged and will be withdrawn upon the
closing of the transaction and the repayment in full of the existing bank
credit facilities:
..Issuer: I-Logic Technologies Bidco Limited
.Senior secured first lien bank credit facility (foreign
and domestic) of B3 (LGD3)
RATINGS RATIONALE
I-Logic's B2 CFR reflects its high leverage, relatively
small and concentrated revenue base, but also a well-established
market position, a core of subscription-based revenue,
and good profitability. The rating also recognizes the combined
company's largely subscription-based, solidly established
position with a high degree of market penetration, particularly
as a provider of transaction/fee information and analytics to the global
investment banking industry which support EBITA margins over 50%.
These credit strengths are counterbalanced by governance risks and the
high likelihood of periodic re-leveraging given private equity
ownership. I-Logic will likely maintain an aggressive financial
strategy, as evidenced by a heavy debt burden placed on the company's
balance sheet at close. I-Logic has a strong track record
of integrating tuck-in acquisitions and achieving cost savings
and synergies. However, cost savings will likely be more
difficult to achieve in the I-Logic and Acuris combination as both
companies already delivered substantial cost savings under the ION ownership.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that I-Logic
will de-lever to under 6x (Moody's adjusted) driven by synergy
realization with Acuris and high-single-digit top line growth
over the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook is also supported
by the highly recurring base of subscription revenues that is expected
to lead to strong free cash flow generation with Moody's adjusted
FCF/Debt in high single digits.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if the company sustains its Debt/EBITDA
below 5x and commits to financial policies supportive of operating at
such leverage level. Strengthening of liquidity, supported
by further improvement in free cash flow such that free cash flow to debt
approaches 10%, would also support an upgrade.
The rating could be downgraded if I-Logic's competitive position
weakens, revenue contracts and cash flow generation deteriorates,
or the company maintains aggressive financial policies such that debt
leverage is sustained above 6x and annual free cash flow/debt contracts
to below 5%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
I-Logic Technologies Bidco Limited, with dual headquarters
in New York and London, provides transaction data and analytics
to the investment banking industry, as well as investor book building
and event workflow services. The company is privately held and
majority-owned by ION with ownership stakes also held by The Carlyle
Group and the management team. Pro-forma for the proposed
Acuris acquisition, the company generated LTM 9/2020 revenue of
approximately $455 million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited.
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
