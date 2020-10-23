Moody's upgrades I-Logic's CFR to B2; outlook stable

Approximately $1.9 billion of rated securities affected

New York, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded I-Logic Technologies Bidco Limited's ("I-Logic") ratings, including its Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B2 from B3 and changed outlook to stable from positive. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to each of the proposed $20 million first lien revolver and USD-equivalent $1,850 million first lien term loans (which will be denominated in both USD and Euro tranches). The proceeds of the new credit facility now being marketed will be used principally to refinance the combined entity's capital structure in relation to I-Logic's combination with Acuris International Limited ("Acuris"). Acuris Finance US, Inc. and Acuris Finance S.à r.l. will be the co-borrowers under the proposed credit facility.

The upgrade of the Corporate Family Rating to B2 reflects I-Logic's significant progress in reducing financial leverage that along with its improving cash flow and profitability have strengthened the company's credit profile. Buoyed by the meaningful progress in cost savings initiatives and organic revenue growth, I-Logic reduced its financial leverage to approximately 4.4x as of LTM 9/2020 from 8.3x at the end of 2017 (both metrics are Moody's adjusted), providing sufficient financial flexibility on its balance sheet to absorb the Acuris acquisition.

The Acuris and I-Logic businesses are largely complementary as Acuris' focuses on delivering content and insights to a broad customer base including advisors, investors and corporates while I-Logic delivers highly valuable data analytics to mostly banking and buyside clients. Pro forma for the Acuris acquisition, recapitalization and certain one-time items, Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA will increase, approaching 8x for FY2020. However, Moody's expects leverage to decline to under 6x by the end of 2021 and under 5.5x by the end of 2022 (both metrics are Moody's adjusted) as the combined entity benefits from a lower operating cost base and continued organic revenue growth. The company expects approximately $40 million in run-rate synergies to be cash realized over a 6-18 month period (with most synergies to be actioned in the next 6 months), which Moody's expects will bolster free cash flow generation and help reduce leverage.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Upgrades

..Issuer: I-Logic Technologies Bidco Limited

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

Assignments

..Issuer: I-Logic Technologies Bidco Limited

....Sr Secured Credit facility (foreign and domestic), Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: I-Logic Technologies Bidco Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

The following ratings remain unchanged and will be withdrawn upon the closing of the transaction and the repayment in full of the existing bank credit facilities:

..Issuer: I-Logic Technologies Bidco Limited

.Senior secured first lien bank credit facility (foreign and domestic) of B3 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

I-Logic's B2 CFR reflects its high leverage, relatively small and concentrated revenue base, but also a well-established market position, a core of subscription-based revenue, and good profitability. The rating also recognizes the combined company's largely subscription-based, solidly established position with a high degree of market penetration, particularly as a provider of transaction/fee information and analytics to the global investment banking industry which support EBITA margins over 50%. These credit strengths are counterbalanced by governance risks and the high likelihood of periodic re-leveraging given private equity ownership. I-Logic will likely maintain an aggressive financial strategy, as evidenced by a heavy debt burden placed on the company's balance sheet at close. I-Logic has a strong track record of integrating tuck-in acquisitions and achieving cost savings and synergies. However, cost savings will likely be more difficult to achieve in the I-Logic and Acuris combination as both companies already delivered substantial cost savings under the ION ownership.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that I-Logic will de-lever to under 6x (Moody's adjusted) driven by synergy realization with Acuris and high-single-digit top line growth over the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook is also supported by the highly recurring base of subscription revenues that is expected to lead to strong free cash flow generation with Moody's adjusted FCF/Debt in high single digits.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company sustains its Debt/EBITDA below 5x and commits to financial policies supportive of operating at such leverage level. Strengthening of liquidity, supported by further improvement in free cash flow such that free cash flow to debt approaches 10%, would also support an upgrade.

The rating could be downgraded if I-Logic's competitive position weakens, revenue contracts and cash flow generation deteriorates, or the company maintains aggressive financial policies such that debt leverage is sustained above 6x and annual free cash flow/debt contracts to below 5%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

I-Logic Technologies Bidco Limited, with dual headquarters in New York and London, provides transaction data and analytics to the investment banking industry, as well as investor book building and event workflow services. The company is privately held and majority-owned by ION with ownership stakes also held by The Carlyle Group and the management team. Pro-forma for the proposed Acuris acquisition, the company generated LTM 9/2020 revenue of approximately $455 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dilara Sukhov, CFA

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

