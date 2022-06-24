Moody's upgrades ICICI Bank UK's supported ratings, stable outlook

London, June 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded ICICI Bank UK PLC's ("ICICI UK") long-term deposit ratings from Baa2 to Baa1 and subordinated debt and program ratings to Ba1 from Ba2 and to (P)Ba1 from (P)Ba2 respectively. At the same time, Moody's upgraded the long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) to A3 from Baa1, and the long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) to A3 (cr) from Baa1(cr). Moody's also affirmed the senior unsecured debt and program ratings at Baa2 and (P)Baa2 and the standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ICICI UK at ba1. The Adjusted BCA was upgraded to baa3 from ba1. The bank`s short term ratings and assessments were also affirmed.

The rating action follows the upgrade of ICICI Bank Limited`s ("ICICI Bank"), ICICI UK`s parent, BCA to baa3 from ba1.

The outlook on the long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

UPGRADE OF LONG TERM DEPOSIT, CRRs AND CR ASSESSMENT

The upgrades reflect the upgrade of ICICI UK's Adjusted BCA to baa3, and the result of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis that incorporates the liability structure of the bank.

The Baa1 long-term deposit and Baa2 senior unsecured debt ratings reflect Moody's assumption that expected loss-given-failure (LGF) on deposits and senior unsecured debts will be very low, resulting in two and one notches of uplift from the Adjusted BCA for the deposits and senior unsecured debts respectively. The upgrade of the CRRs to A3, of the CR Assessment to A3(cr), and the subordinated ratings to Ba1 reflect the application of Moody's Advanced LGF analysis that results in three notches of uplift for the bank's CRRs and CR Assessment, and one negative notch adjustment for the subordinated debt reflecting an assumption of a high loss-given-failure. The affirmation of the senior unsecured debt ratings despite the upgrade of the Adjusted BCA reflects the relatively higher LGF for this debt class given upcoming maturities that will significantly reduce the volume of debt outstanding.

Moody's assumption of a low probability of support from the Government of United Kingdom (Aa3 stable) results in no further rating uplift.

AFFIRMATION OF BCA AND UPGRADE OF ADJUSTED BCA

The affirmation of ICICI UK's BCA of ba1, reflects asset risk pressures in spite of balance sheet de-risking which are offset to some extent by the bank's strong capitalization levels. Although, ICICI UK has disposed of sizable legacy impairments in the last 2 years and adopted a lower risk appetite, asset risk pressures remain as shown by its problem loan ratio of 4.5% at fiscal year end 2022. The bank continues to reposition its business model to leverage off the India-Europe, primarily United Kingdom, trade corridor, and to transition to a balance sheet with more granular loan exposures. The bank's loan exposures are geographically diverse including exposures to economies with weaker operating environments. However, the bank has a strong capital base, which provides a significant loss absorbing cushion in the event of credit deterioration. Furthermore, ICICI UK's strong capital levels and liquidity profile comfortably support its moderate growth targets.

The upgrade of the bank's Adjusted BCA to baa3 reflects the recent upgrade of its parent's BCA reflecting improvements in asset quality, capital, and profitability. Moody's assumes a very high likelihood of support from ICICI Bank toward ICICI UK which leads to one notch of uplift to ICICI UK's Adjusted BCA. The rating agency notes that ICICI UK's creditworthiness is inherently close to that of the parent, given its common branding, relatively small franchise and high operational links.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The deposit, senior unsecured and subordinated debt ratings could be upgraded because of an increase in available subordination or an increase in the volume of the senior or subordinated debt classes. ICICI UK's BCA could also be upgraded if the bank continues to materially improve asset risk along with profitability while maintaining strong capital levels. A reduction in its reliance on an online deposit funding base which we view as more price sensitive would also be positive for its BCA.

The deposit and debt ratings could be downgraded following a downgrade of the parent's BCA or a reduction in the probability of ICICI Bank providing support. ICICI UK's deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings could also be downgraded because of further reduction in subordination levels or a higher level of tangible banking assets than is currently projected.

The BCA could be downgraded if there is a weakening in the bank's solvency or due to pressure on the bank's liquidity or the stability of its deposit base. However, a notch downgrade of ICICI UK's BCA would likely be offset by the benefit of affiliate support and not result in a lower Adjusted BCA.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: ICICI Bank UK PLC

..Upgrades:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, upgraded to A3 from Baa1

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2, outlook remains Stable

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to baa3 from ba1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, upgraded to A3(cr) from Baa1(cr)

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Ba2

..Affirmations:

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Baa2, outlook remains Stable

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa2

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed at ba1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-2

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-2

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-2(cr)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

