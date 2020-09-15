Moody's upgrades IDBank's long-term deposit ratings to B2 from B3; outlook changed to stable

London, 15 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today upgraded IDBank's long-term foreign and local currency deposit ratings to B2 from B3, long-term counterparty risk ratings (CRRs) to B1 from B2, the bank's baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to b2 from b3 and long-term counterparty risk assessment (CR Assessment) to B1(cr) from B2(cr). Concurrently, the rating agency affirmed Not Prime short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings, Not Prime short-term local and foreign currency CRRs, and Not Prime(cr) short-term CR Assessments.

At the same time, Moody's changed the outlook on the long-term deposits ratings to Stable from Developing

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects reduced pressure on the bank's credit profile as a result of (1) the recent favorable court ruling[1] which dismissed a large claim of U$22 million (around AMD10 billion) filed against the bank in October 2017 and (2) improved recovery prospects for large legacy problem loans along with their increased coverage.

According to Moody's, the bank is no longer exposed to the risk of potentially having to pay a large legal claim (litigation risk), which was among the key factors constraining the bank's ratings in recent years, given the substantial amount of claim (equivalent of around 24% of the bank's equity). The legal case, that was dismissed, had been filed by a defaulting customer in dispute of the bank's sale of collateral assets.

The rating action also reflects improved recovery prospects for a few large corporate legacy non-performing loans which accounted for the largest portion of problem loans and Moody's expectation of their gradual reduction over the next 12-18 months. Although, IDBank's problem loans (comprising stage 3) remained high, the level of their coverage by loan loss reserves materially increased in recent years, easing pressure on the bank's solvency profile.

Pre-provision profitability remained robust, which together with strong capitalisation, supports the bank's loss absorption capacity. Moody's expects that with tangible common equity to risk weighted assets of above 30% at end-2019, IDBank's capitalisation will remain strong over the next 12-18 months.

In addition, the ratings will continue to be underpinned by the bank's ample liquidity which consisted mainly of cash and liquid government bonds.

STABLE OUTLOOK

The outlook on IDBank's deposit ratings is stable, reflecting removed uncertainty related to litigation process. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's view that the elevated risks stemming from the deteriorated operating conditions in Armenia will be counter-balanced by the bank's ample liquidity and robust capital position. Thus, a likelihood of any rating changes for IDBank in the next 12 to 18 months is limited.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A material improvement in asset quality could result in a positive rating action. Negative pressure could be exerted on IDBank's ratings if its financial fundamentals, notably asset quality, capitalization and profitability, were to deteriorate significantly beyond Moody's expectation.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: IDBank

Upgrades:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to b2 from b3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to b2 from b3

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to B1(cr) from B2(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Long-term Bank Deposits, Upgraded to B2 from B3, Outlook Changed To Stable From Developing

Affirmations:

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed NP

.... Short-term Bank Deposits, Affirmed NP

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Developing

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://www.idbank.am/en/news/index.php?news=3260 14-Sep-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lev Dorf

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Nicholas Hill

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

