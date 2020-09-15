Moody's upgrades IDBank's long-term deposit ratings to B2 from B3; outlook changed to stable

London, 15 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
upgraded IDBank's long-term foreign and local currency deposit
ratings to B2 from B3, long-term counterparty risk ratings
(CRRs) to B1 from B2, the bank's baseline credit assessment (BCA)
and adjusted BCA to b2 from b3 and long-term counterparty risk
assessment (CR Assessment) to B1(cr) from B2(cr). Concurrently,
the rating agency affirmed Not Prime short-term local and foreign
currency deposit ratings, Not Prime short-term local and
foreign currency CRRs, and Not Prime(cr) short-term CR Assessments.
At the same time, Moody's changed the outlook on the long-term
deposits ratings to Stable from Developing
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action reflects reduced pressure on the bank's credit
profile as a result of (1) the recent favorable court ruling[1] which
dismissed a large claim of U$22 million (around AMD10 billion)
filed against the bank in October 2017 and (2) improved recovery prospects
for large legacy problem loans along with their increased coverage.
According to Moody's, the bank is no longer exposed to the
risk of potentially having to pay a large legal claim (litigation risk),
which was among the key factors constraining the bank's ratings
in recent years, given the substantial amount of claim (equivalent
of around 24% of the bank's equity). The legal case,
that was dismissed, had been filed by a defaulting customer in dispute
of the bank's sale of collateral assets.
The rating action also reflects improved recovery prospects for a few
large corporate legacy non-performing loans which accounted for
the largest portion of problem loans and Moody's expectation of
their gradual reduction over the next 12-18 months. Although,
IDBank's problem loans (comprising stage 3) remained high, the level
of their coverage by loan loss reserves materially increased in recent
years, easing pressure on the bank's solvency profile.
Pre-provision profitability remained robust, which together
with strong capitalisation, supports the bank's loss absorption
capacity. Moody's expects that with tangible common equity
to risk weighted assets of above 30% at end-2019,
IDBank's capitalisation will remain strong over the next 12-18
months.
In addition, the ratings will continue to be underpinned by the
bank's ample liquidity which consisted mainly of cash and liquid government
bonds.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The outlook on IDBank's deposit ratings is stable, reflecting
removed uncertainty related to litigation process. The stable outlook
also reflects Moody's view that the elevated risks stemming from the deteriorated
operating conditions in Armenia will be counter-balanced by the
bank's ample liquidity and robust capital position. Thus,
a likelihood of any rating changes for IDBank in the next 12 to 18 months
is limited.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A material improvement in asset quality could result in a positive rating
action. Negative pressure could be exerted on IDBank's ratings
if its financial fundamentals, notably asset quality, capitalization
and profitability, were to deteriorate significantly beyond Moody's
expectation.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: IDBank
Upgrades:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Upgraded to b2 from b3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded
to b2 from b3
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Upgraded to B1(cr) from B2(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Upgraded to B1 from B2
.... Long-term Bank Deposits,
Upgraded to B2 from B3, Outlook Changed To Stable From Developing
Affirmations:
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed NP
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Affirmed NP
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Developing
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] https://www.idbank.am/en/news/index.php?news=3260
14-Sep-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Lev Dorf
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch
7th floor, Four Winds Plaza
21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.
Moscow 125047
Russia
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Nicholas Hill
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454