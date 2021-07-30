Moody's upgrades IEA's CFR to B2 and assigns B3 to its senior unsecured notes

New York, July 30, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded IEA Energy Services LLC's ("IEA") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B3, Probability of Default Rating to B2-PD from Caa1-PD. The Speculative Grade Rating is upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, Moody's has assigned a B3 rating to IEA's proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes. The notes proceeds, together with the equity issuance proceeds, will be used to repay the company's existing first lien debt and Series B Preferred Stock, together with the associated redemption premium, related fees and expenses. The B2 rating on IEA's senior secured first lien debt will be withdrawn upon the repayment of the existing first lien term facility.

"IEA's B2 CFR is supported by its strong market position in the construction of wind and solar power projects, which have favorable market prospects, its large order backlog and its improved financial profile after the recently completed equity issuance. In particular, the company's new capital structure helps reduce interest expenses, increase free cash flow generation and enhance financial flexibility. However, IEA's reliance on the renewable energy sector for the majority of its profits, fixed price contract risk, volatile operating history and potential acquisitions remain key rating constraints," says Jiming Zou, Moody's lead analyst for the company.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: IEA Energy Services LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from Caa1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

Assignments:

..Issuer: IEA Energy Services LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture , Assigned B3 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: IEA Energy Services LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The equity issuance and refinancing transactions will reduce IEA's reported gross debt by about $90 million to $357 million and more than halve its annual interest expense to below $30 million. Its credit metrics at the closing of the transactions will be strong based on its last twelve months EBITDA of $111 million, creating rating headroom against risks of cost overruns and project delays. We expect IEA will continue to exhibit earnings volatility, as the vast majority of its revenues stem from fixed-price contracts. Price competition, extreme weather conditions, labor and equipment shortage could negatively affect project execution and erode IEA's earnings despite its technical expertise, as evidenced in late 2018 and early 2019. IEA's recently established maintenance service platform is expected to provide some recurring revenues, but is in a nascent stage and will take time to generate meaningful income to mitigate fixed-price contract risk.

IEA's earnings have improved in the last two years thanks to the increasing wind and solar energy projects, expanded business scope to civil work, reduced downtime and improved productivity. The company benefits from a sizeable, and still growing, $2.8 billion backlog and an entrenched position in the wind power market. We expect the recent extensions of tax credits for the wind and solar energy, the Biden administration's infrastructure proposals and the coal ash remediation business will support sales and earnings in the next two to three years.

The evolving federal tax credits and state renewable energy policies will continue to affect IEA's long-term business prospects. Although the costs of wind and solar energy have declined remarkably making them competitive against conventional energy sources, the phase-out of tax credits could have an adverse effect on the construction of wind and solar projects. IEA's specialty civil segment now accounts for almost third of the company's revenues and reduces its exposure to renewable energy, but it remains a competitive and cyclical business with many larger and better capitalized players.

Event risks such as business acquisitions remain a rating constraint given their funding needs and integration risks. We expect management to pursue acquisitions given opportunities for consolidation in the construction sector, its large cash balance and access to an expanded revolving credit facility. Additionally, Ares will have a strong influence on IEA's business and financial decisions given the expected increase in its equity ownership in IEA up to 37.8% from the current level of about 23% on a fully-diluted basis.

IEA's SGL-2 liquidity rating reflects its large cash balance of about $160 million at the closing, full availability under its new revolving credit facility which is expected to be $150 million and the expected free cash flow generation. We expect IEA will continue to generate positive free cash flows, aided by its materially reduced interest expense, baring adverse weather events or project cost overruns. The new revolving credit facility will have two maintenance covenants with ample headroom at the transaction closing.

IEA's senior unsecured notes are rated B3, one notch below the B2 CFR, due to their senior unsecured nature relative to the senior secured revolving credit facility. The revolver has a first priority security interest in and lien upon substantially all of the tangible and intangible assets.

The stable outlook reflects that strong orders and policy tailwinds will support IEA's earnings and good liquidity over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

IEA's ratings could upgrade if the company demonstrates consistent project delivery on time and budget, improves its business visibility with a meaningful share from service, maintenance and upgrade contracts. Funds from operations (cash flow from operations before working capital changes) in excess of 20% of outstanding debt, consistent free cash flow, and a leverage ratio sustainably below 3.5x will be required to support rating upgrade.

IEA's ratings could be downgraded if its operating performance weakens or credit metrics deteriorate on debt funded acquisitions or shareholder dividends. Funds from operations (cash flow from operations before working capital changes) being sustained below 15% of outstanding debt, debt leverage ratio sustained above 5.0x or a deterioration in its liquidity profile could lead to rating downgrade.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, IEA Energy Services LLC is an engineering, procurement and construction company that primarily serves the wind farm construction, transportation and rail end markets. IEA is a subsidiary of Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA). Ares currently owns about 23% of fully diluted shares outstanding on a fully-diluted basis. IEA generated $1.75 billion in revenues in 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction Industry published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061454. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jiming Zou, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

