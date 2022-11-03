Moody's upgrades IEA's ratings to Ba1 and will withdraw ratings

New York, November 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded IEA Energy Services LLC's (IEA) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba1 from B2, its probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba1-PD from B2-PD, as well as the rating on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes to Ba1 from B3. The company's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains unchanged. The outlook is stable. This action concludes the review on IEA's ratings initiated on July 25th, 2022, when MasTec, Inc.'s ("MasTec") (Baa3 stable) announced to acquire IEA. MasTec completed the acquisition of IEA on October 7, 2022.

Subsequent to today's actions, Moody's will withdraw all of IEA's ratings due to the expected lack of adequate information.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: IEA Energy Services LLC

....Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba1 from B2

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba1-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: IEA Energy Services LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The multi-notch rating upgrades reflect the strategic importance of IEA to MasTec, MasTec's investment-grade rating, as well as the expected operational and financial benefits IEA will receive as a subsidiary of MasTec. Moody's expects MasTec to closely control and oversee IEA's business, exercise financial prudence while supporting IEA's business growth. MasTec has a strong incentive to do so, as IEA fits into its strategy to build up scale and meet growing construction and service demand for renewable energy over the next decade.

The one-notch rating difference between IEA's Ba1-rated outstanding notes and MasTec's Baa3 senior unsecured rating indicates the lack of explicit guarantee by MasTec to IEA's notes and the fact that many restrictive covenants in the IEA's notes indenture have been suspended since the acquisition was completed and the notes were rated "investment grade" by at least two of the three rating agencies. In addition, the IEA subsidiaries that guaranteed the IEA existing notes have been released from their guarantees. Despite the lack of guarantee, Moody's expects that MasTec will continue to honor IEA's debt obligations, as any financial distress at IEA would have a negative credit implication on MasTec, including potentially triggering a cross default on MasTec's other financial obligations.

Subsequent to today's action, Moody's will withdraw IEA ratings because it believes it will have insufficient or otherwise inadequate information to support the maintenance of credit ratings. Pursuant to its notes indenture, IEA is not required to furnish standalone audited financial statements, after it becomes a subsidiary of MasTec. The suspension of restrictive covenants such as limitation on indebtedness, restricted payments and guarantees will also make it more challenging to evaluate IEA's standalone credit quality in the future.

IEA's ratings have factored in environmental, social and governance considerations. In particular, the acquisition by MasTec has improved IEA's corporate governance.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, IEA Energy Services LLC is an engineering, procurement and construction company that primarily serves the wind and solar, transportation and rail end markets. IEA generated $2.1 billion in revenues in 2021.

Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings because it believes it has insufficient or otherwise inadequate information to support the maintenance of the ratings. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

