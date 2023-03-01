Moody's upgrades ITOCHU to A2; outlook stable

Tokyo, March 01, 2023 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has upgraded ITOCHU Corporation's issuer and senior unsecured ratings to A2 from A3, its senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program rating to (P)A2 from (P)A3, and its Commercial Paper rating to P-1 from P-2.

Moody's has also upgraded the backed senior unsecured MTN program rating of ITOCHU Treasury Centre Europe Plc to (P)A2 from (P)A3.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the rating outlook to stable from positive.

"The upgrade of ITOCHU's ratings is driven by our expectation that ITOCHU will continue to demonstrate some of the strongest credit metrics among the Japanese trading companies," says Mariko Semetko, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL474253 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

ITOCHU's funds from operations (FFO)/debt, at about 25% for the 12 months through 31 December 2022, has consistently remained the highest among its Japanese trading company (JTC) peers. The metric was high even before the run-up in commodity prices over the past year, which resulted in the metric rising for all of ITOCHU's peers. Over the next 12-18 months, Moody's expects the metric to decrease from current peak levels but to nevertheless remain high for the JTC sector.

ITOCHU's A2 issuer rating reflects the company's well-diversified portfolio, which limits its exposure to commodity price fluctuations and results in relatively stable cash flow; and its adherence to a financial policy of maintaining positive free cash flow (FCF) after shareholder returns.

The JTC business model is inherently cyclical, with commodity price fluctuations often resulting in significant volatility in earnings. ITOCHU is not immune to such volatility, and Moody's expects its earnings to fall when the currently very high commodity prices decline. However, the company's earnings are less volatile than those of many of its JTC peers which have higher exposure to such market-price sensitive energy and metals businesses. Instead, ITOCHU's portfolio is more focused on consumer- and services-oriented businesses.

The company has a track record of deleveraging, supported by its management's financial policy to maintain positive FCF after shareholder returns. Although ITOCHU is committed to increasing its dividends and will conduct share repurchases, Moody's expects the company to be able to fund shareholder returns with cash flow.

ITOCHU has a significant geographic concentration in China, at mid-teens % of net income. Its China businesses have been performing well and remain stable, but a material increase in its exposure to China could weigh on its credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that ITOCHU will continue to generate free cash flow and maintain conservative financial policies that will allow it to lower its leverage, including its debt/capitalization, while internally financing shareholder returns. Moody's anticipates that the company will be measured in its growth, such that it will not undertake any large debt-funded acquisitions that weaken its financial profile. The stable rating outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that ITOCHU has sufficient business diversification and financial discipline to mitigate volatility from commodity price fluctuations.

A rating upgrade is unlikely because ITOCHU, as a JTC, will retain some exposure to metal and energy commodities, and the volatility and environmental risks they bring. However, Moody's will consider upgrading the issuer rating if ITOCHU increases its asset base significantly while materially strengthening its credit profile, leading Moody's to rate the company on par with the Government of Japan (A1 stable); for example, maintaining very little earnings and cash flow volatility even in a downturn while sustaining both its debt/capitalization below 35% and FFO/debt above 25%.

Downward rating pressure could emerge if ITOCHU maintains its debt/capitalization above 50% or FFO/debt below 13%; its business risks increase, including from M&A or investments, such that its leverage rises or earnings volatility increases; or the company adopts a more aggressive financial policy such that results in persistent negative FCF after shareholder returns.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Trading Companies (Japanese) published in August 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/392118. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

ITOCHU Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is Japan's third-largest trading company by assets.

