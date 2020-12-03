Moody's upgrades ITT Inc. ratings (Sr Unsec to Baa2, CP to P-2); outlook stable

New York, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded its ratings for ITT Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "ITT" or the company), including the company's senior unsecured debt rating to Baa2 from Baa3, and its short-term commercial paper rating to Prime-2 (P-2) from Prime-3 (P-3). The ratings outlook is stable.

"The upgrades reflect our expectation that the company will sustain improvements in profitability and free cash flows while maintaining relatively low funded debt levels, a strong liquidity profile and well-balanced financial policies," according to Gigi Adamo, Vice President and Moody's lead analyst for ITT.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings upgrades also reflect Moody's expectation that ITT's earnings and cash flow resiliency amid the coronavirus pandemic will be sustained. The aforementioned improvements have translated to credit metrics and an overall credit profile commensurate with a Baa2 senior unsecured rating, including last twelve months ended September 30, 2020 debt/EBITDA of 0.8x (1.8x inclusive of net asbestos-related liabilities).

ITT's Baa2 senior unsecured rating considers the company's diversified operating model that generates consistent earnings and profitability measures (operating margins increased to approximately 15% from 12% in 2017). Sales are balanced across major geographic regions, with the majority earned outside of North America. Importantly, the highly engineered/customized aspect of products and significant share of aftermarket parts are reflected in the company's healthy margins. The benefits of restructuring actions and operational efficiencies are evident in the company's largest business segment, Motion Technologies (approximately 44% of 2019 sales), which manufactures brake components, sealing solutions and shock absorbers, among other products for the transportation industry. Continued growth is expected in this business due to additional market share gains, new awards and automotive demand that is expected to be bottoming, with recovery (albeit slow) over the next few years. Operational initiatives across all ITT segments, including insourcing critical activities, relocating product lines and ramping up utilization will provide support for margin growth beyond the coronavirus pandemic. Strong liquidity, characterized by cash balances exceeding $600 million, annual free cash flow generation in excess of $200 million and availability under both multi-year and 364-day credit facilities also supports the rating.

At the same time, the company's ratings are constrained by its comparatively modest revenue base relatively to similarly rated companies. Although it benefits from a globally diversified revenue stream by end-market, it is also exposed to highly cyclical end-markets spanning automotive, truck and rail transportation to aerospace and defense, general industrial and energy, among others. The short cycle nature of certain of these businesses limits long-term revenue visibility. Additionally, the company's Connect & Control Technologies (CCT) business is expected to continue to be adversely impacted by the slow expected recovery in the commercial aerospace business, which will temper near-term top-line growth. Further, the oil & gas business that is part of the company's Industrial Process and CCT business is also expected to reflect a slower demand recovery. And while the company has made meaningful headway in addressing its asbestos-related liabilities in recent years, it remains a considerable credit risk.

From a corporate governance perspective, the ratings anticipate that the company will maintain a well-balanced financial policy with dividends and share repurchases funded by excess cash generation rather than debt. Favorably, and in line with other manufacturing industry peers, the company has temporarily suspended share repurchase activity amid the coronavirus pandemic. Risks related to sizeable legacy asbestos liabilities continues to be actively managed, with net liabilities reduced to $539 million versus over $700 million at the time of the 2011 ITT spin. During the company's third quarter ended September 30, 2020, it extended the measurement period over which the estimated liability will persist to include unasserted claims through 2052, which moderately increased the net obligation. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain its strong operating fundamentals and a relatively conservative financial risk profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if ITT increases its revenue base while continuing its positive margin trajectory with operating margins well exceeding 20%. The maintenance of the cash flow benefits attained through improved working capital efficiencies as well as low funded debt levels would also be a consideration. Equally important, a further reduction in the company's asbestos liability and continued demonstration of a well-balanced financial policy that does not increase financial leverage in order to address shareholder return initiatives could support further upwards ratings momentum.

Conversely, ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity profile weakens such that it does not have access to its revolving credit facilities and/or cash balances reduce meaningfully to less than $400 million. An erosion in EBITA margins to sub-15% levels and free cash flows of less than $100 million could also pressure the ratings downward. Aggressive shareholder remuneration or debt-funded acquisitions that would materially leverage the balance sheet could also exert downward ratings pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: ITT Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Upgraded to P-2 from P-3

..Issuer: ITT Industries Luxembourg S.a r.l.

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Upgraded to P-2 from P-3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: ITT Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: ITT Industries Luxembourg S.a r.l.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Headquartered in White Plains, New York, ITT Inc. is a publicly-traded (NYSE: IR) global designer and manufacturer of a wide range of engineered products including a variety of pumps, valves, actuation and other control components, brake pads, shock absorbers and dampening devices used in harsh environments. Principal end markets include the automotive, rail, energy, mining, industrial processing and aerospace & defense industries. Revenues for the latest twelve months ended 30 September 2020 totaled $2.5 billion.

