Moody's upgrades ITT Inc. ratings (Sr Unsec to Baa2, CP to P-2); outlook stable

New York, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded
its ratings for ITT Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively,
"ITT" or the company), including the company's senior unsecured
debt rating to Baa2 from Baa3, and its short-term commercial
paper rating to Prime-2 (P-2) from Prime-3 (P-3).
The ratings outlook is stable.
"The upgrades reflect our expectation that the company will sustain improvements
in profitability and free cash flows while maintaining relatively low
funded debt levels, a strong liquidity profile and well-balanced
financial policies," according to Gigi Adamo, Vice President
and Moody's lead analyst for ITT.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings upgrades also reflect Moody's expectation that ITT's earnings
and cash flow resiliency amid the coronavirus pandemic will be sustained.
The aforementioned improvements have translated to credit metrics and
an overall credit profile commensurate with a Baa2 senior unsecured rating,
including last twelve months ended September 30, 2020 debt/EBITDA
of 0.8x (1.8x inclusive of net asbestos-related liabilities).
ITT's Baa2 senior unsecured rating considers the company's
diversified operating model that generates consistent earnings and profitability
measures (operating margins increased to approximately 15% from
12% in 2017). Sales are balanced across major geographic
regions, with the majority earned outside of North America.
Importantly, the highly engineered/customized aspect of products
and significant share of aftermarket parts are reflected in the company's
healthy margins. The benefits of restructuring actions and operational
efficiencies are evident in the company's largest business segment,
Motion Technologies (approximately 44% of 2019 sales), which
manufactures brake components, sealing solutions and shock absorbers,
among other products for the transportation industry. Continued
growth is expected in this business due to additional market share gains,
new awards and automotive demand that is expected to be bottoming,
with recovery (albeit slow) over the next few years. Operational
initiatives across all ITT segments, including insourcing critical
activities, relocating product lines and ramping up utilization
will provide support for margin growth beyond the coronavirus pandemic.
Strong liquidity, characterized by cash balances exceeding $600
million, annual free cash flow generation in excess of $200
million and availability under both multi-year and 364-day
credit facilities also supports the rating.
At the same time, the company's ratings are constrained by
its comparatively modest revenue base relatively to similarly rated companies.
Although it benefits from a globally diversified revenue stream by end-market,
it is also exposed to highly cyclical end-markets spanning automotive,
truck and rail transportation to aerospace and defense, general
industrial and energy, among others. The short cycle nature
of certain of these businesses limits long-term revenue visibility.
Additionally, the company's Connect & Control Technologies
(CCT) business is expected to continue to be adversely impacted by the
slow expected recovery in the commercial aerospace business, which
will temper near-term top-line growth. Further,
the oil & gas business that is part of the company's Industrial
Process and CCT business is also expected to reflect a slower demand recovery.
And while the company has made meaningful headway in addressing its asbestos-related
liabilities in recent years, it remains a considerable credit risk.
From a corporate governance perspective, the ratings anticipate
that the company will maintain a well-balanced financial policy
with dividends and share repurchases funded by excess cash generation
rather than debt. Favorably, and in line with other manufacturing
industry peers, the company has temporarily suspended share repurchase
activity amid the coronavirus pandemic. Risks related to sizeable
legacy asbestos liabilities continues to be actively managed, with
net liabilities reduced to $539 million versus over $700
million at the time of the 2011 ITT spin. During the company's
third quarter ended September 30, 2020, it extended the measurement
period over which the estimated liability will persist to include unasserted
claims through 2052, which moderately increased the net obligation.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will
maintain its strong operating fundamentals and a relatively conservative
financial risk profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if ITT increases its revenue base while
continuing its positive margin trajectory with operating margins well
exceeding 20%. The maintenance of the cash flow benefits
attained through improved working capital efficiencies as well as low
funded debt levels would also be a consideration. Equally important,
a further reduction in the company's asbestos liability and continued
demonstration of a well-balanced financial policy that does not
increase financial leverage in order to address shareholder return initiatives
could support further upwards ratings momentum.
Conversely, ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity
profile weakens such that it does not have access to its revolving credit
facilities and/or cash balances reduce meaningfully to less than $400
million. An erosion in EBITA margins to sub-15% levels
and free cash flows of less than $100 million could also pressure
the ratings downward. Aggressive shareholder remuneration or debt-funded
acquisitions that would materially leverage the balance sheet could also
exert downward ratings pressure.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's took the following rating actions:
Upgrades:
..Issuer: ITT Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility,
Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Upgraded to P-2 from P-3
..Issuer: ITT Industries Luxembourg S.a r.l.
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Upgraded to P-2 from P-3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: ITT Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: ITT Industries Luxembourg S.a r.l.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
Headquartered in White Plains, New York, ITT Inc. is
a publicly-traded (NYSE: IR) global designer and manufacturer
of a wide range of engineered products including a variety of pumps,
valves, actuation and other control components, brake pads,
shock absorbers and dampening devices used in harsh environments.
Principal end markets include the automotive, rail, energy,
mining, industrial processing and aerospace & defense industries.
Revenues for the latest twelve months ended 30 September 2020 totaled
$2.5 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jadijhe (Gigi) Adamo
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Russell Solomon
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653