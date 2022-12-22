Moody's upgrades Ibercaja Banco's deposit ratings to Baa3 and changes the outlook to positive

Baseline Credit Assessment upgraded to ba1

Madrid, December 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Ibercaja Banco SA's (Ibercaja) deposit ratings to Baa3/Prime-3 from Ba1/Not Prime and changed the outlook on the long-term deposit ratings to positive from stable. The rating agency has also upgraded (1) the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to ba1 from ba2; (2) the subordinated debt rating to Ba2 from Ba3; (3) the long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) to Baa1(cr) from Baa2(cr); and (4) the Counterparty Risk Ratings to Baa2/Prime-2 from Baa3/Prime-3. The short-term CR Assessment has been affirmed at Prime-2(cr).

The rating action reflects Ibercaja's improved solvency, following the bank's main shareholder's decision to constitute a reserve fund to cover potential capital shortfalls. The rating action also reflects the gradual strengthening of the bank's asset quality and profitability, together with Moody's expectation that the improving profitability trend will continue over the next 12 to 18 months despite a background of economic growth deceleration.

A list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

--- RATIONALE FOR THE RATING UPGRADE

The upgrade of Ibercaja's BCA to ba1 from ba2 is primarily driven by the bank's enhanced solvency, stemming from the bank's access to a recapitalization fund. Although Ibercaja has modest capital ratios, with Moody's key capital metric Tangible Common Equity (TCE) ratio at 8.7% and leverage ratio (TCE/ tangible assets) at 3.5% as of end-June 2022, its loss absorption capacity will be substantially reinforced following the decision by Fundación Bancaria Ibercaja, the bank's main owner holding 88% of the shares, to constitute a reserve fund to cover potential capital shortfalls at the bank level. The reserve fund, required by Spain's banking regulation to foundations owning commercial banks unless they reduce their stake to less than 50%, amounts to 1.75% of Ibercaja's risk-weighted assets (RWA), with end-2025 as deadline for constitution. As of end-September 2022, Ibercaja's Foundation had deposited €136 million in the reserve fund, which would represent almost 60 bps of additional TCE ratio.

Ibercaja's BCA upgrade is also underpinned by the gradual strengthening of the bank's asset quality and profitability. Despite the challenges stemming from the pandemic, Ibercaja has been able to reduce the stock of non-performing loans (NPLs) over the past months, with the NPL ratio declining to 2.0% at end-September 2022 compared to 4.2% at year-end 2019 and below the Spanish system average of 3.6%. Moreover, the bank's strong provisioning effort since early 2020 has improved the NPL coverage ratio (loan loss reserves as a proportion of NPLs), which stood at 84% at end-September 2022 from 50% at year-end 2019. Ibercaja's profitability has also progressively strengthened since depressed 2020 levels, on the back of stronger fee revenue, lower operating and credit costs and, more recently, the positive effect of loan repricing at the higher interest rates. The bank's reported customer margin stood at 1.41% at the end of Q3 2022 after growing by 16 bps in the quarter and 24 bps since the end of 2021, a trend likely to continue as the repricing of floating-rate loans, which constitutes the bulk of Ibercaja's mortgage portfolio, gradually takes place.

The upgrade of Ibercaja's BCA is also underpinned by the bank's strong liquidity and funding profile, which constitutes a key rating strength. The bank benefits from a large retail deposit base that covers most of the bank's funding needs (77% as of the end of June 2022), showing one of the lowest loan-to-deposit ratios and reliance on market funding among domestic peers. In upgrading Ibercaja's BCA, Moody's expects the bank to continue funding its business primarily through customer deposits, and hence maintaining a low reliance on market funding.

The upgrade of Ibercaja's long-term deposit ratings to Baa3 from Ba1 reflects: (1) the upgrade of the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA to ba1 from ba2; (2) the result from the rating agency's Advanced Loss-Given Failure (LGF) analysis which results in an unchanged one notch of uplift; and (3) Moody's assessment of low probability of government support, which results in no further uplift.

---RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook on Ibercaja's long-term deposit ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the bank's profitability will continue to improve over the next 12 to 18 months on the back of stronger net interest income, balanced against headwinds stemming from lower activity levels and increased operating costs derived from the high inflation. In assessing the bank's future profitability performance, Moody's has also considered the potential impact on Ibercaja's bottom line profit of the new banking tax that was announced by the Spanish government in July.

Moody's anticipates an increase in problem loans, as rising interest rates along with soaring inflation undermines the repayment capacity of domestic businesses and households. However, under Moody's base case scenario, such deterioration is unlikely to materially weaken Ibercaja's solvency, underpinning the positive outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ibercaja's BCA could be further upgraded principally as a result of stronger and sustainable profitability metrics. A strengthening of the bank's capital and leverage ratios could also trigger a BCA upgrade.

Because the bank's deposit ratings are linked to its BCA, a positive change in its BCA would likely lead to a rating upgrade. The deposit ratings could also be upgraded following a significant increase in the stock of more junior bail-in-able liabilities.

Given the positive outlook, Ibercaja's ratings face very limited downward pressure. However, downward pressure on the bank's BCA could principally result from an increase in problem loans materially above Moody's current expectations.

Ibercaja's deposit ratings could also be affected by changes in the liability structure that indicate a higher loss given failure to be faced by deposits.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Ibercaja Banco SA

..Upgrades:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, upgraded to P-2 from P-3

....Long-term Bank Deposits, upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1, outlook changed to Positive from Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, upgraded to P-3 from NP

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, upgraded to Baa1(cr) from Baa2(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to ba1 from ba2

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to ba1 from ba2

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

..Affirmation:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-2(cr)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Positive from Stable

