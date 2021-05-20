Moody's upgrade's Indigo's CFR to B1; outlook stable

New York, May 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded Indigo Natural Resources LLC's (Indigo) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from B2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD and senior unsecured notes rating to B2 from B3. The outlook was changed to stable from positive.

"The upgrade of Indigo's ratings reflects our expectation for the company to resume production growth while reducing debt and further strengthening its credit metrics over the next 12-18 months," commented Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Indigo Natural Resources LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded to B2 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Indigo Natural Resources LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Indigo was upgraded to a B1 CFR based on the company's enhanced visibility to increase production and reserves at competitive returns while also being able to reduce debt. In April 2021, Indigo announced an agreement to sell its Cotton Valley assets. The company will use proceeds to repay revolver borrowings and to reinvest in the development of its higher return and lower cost core Haynesville and Bossier Shale properties. The company refinanced its bonds in early 2021, enhancing its debt maturity profile. In late 2019, Indigo sold a 50% interest in its midstream joint venture and used a portion of the proceeds to substantially reduce debt, supporting stronger credit metrics. Concurrent with that asset sale, Indigo increased its minimum volume commitments on the midstream system through 2022 and Moody's expects modest deficiency fees.

Indigo's B1 CFR is supported by its low leverage and strong interest coverage relative to similarly rated peers. These strengths are offset by its geographic concentration and natural gas focus. Having improved its credit profile, after the reinvestment of a portion of the proceeds from the Cotton Valley asset sale, Indigo's plans over the long-term are for a maintenance capital program and the distribution of a majority of free cash flow to equity owners but while maintaining ample liquidity and low leverage. Indigo continues to improve drilling efficiencies with lower drilling time per foot and longer laterals for wells on average. The company actively hedges and uses forward sale and transportation agreements to mitigate fluctuations in natural gas prices and enhance cash flow visibility. Indigo's production benefits from proximity to Henry Hub, which drives low basis differentials. Its natural gas also benefits from demand in the Gulf Coast region.

Moody's expects Indigo will maintain good liquidity through 2022. Indigo's RBL revolver has a borrowing base of $675 million and matures in February 2023. The company borrowing base was decreased from $750 million considering the sale of assets in the Cotton Valley. As of March 31, 2021, Indigo had $59 million of cash on the balance sheet and had $550 million available on its revolver (pro forma for the $75 million reduction in the borrowing base). Indigo's revolver has two financial covenants comprised of a minimum current ratio of 1x and a maximum leverage ratio of 3.5x. Moody's expects Indigo will maintain compliance with these covenants through 2022.

Indigo's $700 million of senior unsecured notes due 2029 are rated B2, one notch below the CFR, reflecting their subordination to the company's secured revolver due 2023.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Indigo will achieve modest growth in production and will start to improve its free cash flow generation, backed by gains in capital efficiency over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include substantially increased production and proved developed reserves at competitive returns; consistent positive free cash flow generation; maintenance of good liquidity and low leverage; and a leveraged full cycle ratio (LFCR) maintained above 1.5x.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include Moody's expectation for Indigo's production to decline; negative free cash flow that leads to higher debt; higher than expected distributions to equity owners; higher leverage driving RCF/debt below 25%; or weakening liquidity.

Indigo, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a privately-owned independent exploration and production company focused on natural gas production in North Louisiana in the Haynesville and Bossier Shales. The company's owners include Yorktown Partners LLC; Martin Sustainable Resources L.L.C.; Beland Energy, LLC; Ridgemont Equity Partners; Trilantic Capital Partners; GSO Capital Partners; and company management. Indigo's average daily production for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was 955 MMcfe/d.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

