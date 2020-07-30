Moody's upgrades Ingles' CFR to Ba1

New York, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
upgraded Ingles Markets, Incorporated's ("Ingles") Corporate
Family Rating and Probability of Default Rating to Ba1 and Ba1-PD
respectively. In addition, Moody's upgraded the rating of
the company's senior unsecured notes to Ba2 from Ba3. Moody's
also changed the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to
SGL-1 from SGL-2. The rating outlook is stable.
"The upgrade reflects Ingles' strong credit metrics and its ability to
compete successfully with alternative food retailers and traditional grocers
in its markets," Moody's Vice President Mickey Chadha stated.
"Ingles has benefitted from pantry loading and restaurant closures during
the coronavirus pandemic but it's consistent and strong operating
performance precedes the coronavirus related boost", Chadha further
stated.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Ingles Markets, Incorporated
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to Ba1 from Ba2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD5) from Ba3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Ingles Markets, Incorporated
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Ingles' Ba1 Corporate Family Rating reflects its solid regional franchise,
its base of owned real estate and very good liquidity. Ingles'
financial leverage is modest with debt/EBITDA at about 3.0 times
and interest coverage is strong with EBIT/interest at about 4.0
times at March 28, 2020. Moody's expects leverage to be about
2.5 times in the next 12-18 months even though we expect
buying patterns to normalize as the coronavirus related pantry loading
subsides as the company is expected to maintain a lower debt burden.
Like its peers, Ingles has benefited from pantry loading and panic
buying by consumers due to the coronavirus related disruptions.
However, even prior to the coronavirus pandemic Ingles outperformed
its peers in a challenging business environment. The company's
large base of stores that are owned rather than leased represent a credit
positive, as it reduces Ingles' fixed cost burden relative to companies
with leased real estate, and provides a source of value to creditors.
The company's credit profile is constrained by its small scale,
increasing competitive encroachment and geographic concentration in six
southeastern states.
The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that the company's same
store sales growth will continue to outperform its peers, financial
policies will remain benign and credit metrics will not deteriorate in
the next 12 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The increasing competitive encroachment and the company's regional
concentration are constraints to an upgrade. An upgrade would require
an articulated financial policy, capital structure, meaningfully
enhanced competitive position and liquidity that supports an investment
grade rating. Quantitatively ratings could be upgraded if same
store sales growth is consistently positive, liquidity is very good,
debt/EBITDA is sustained below 2.25 times, and EBIT/interest
is sustained above 5.5 times.
Ratings could be downgraded if the company's profitability or liquidity
deteriorate or same store sales growth demonstrates a declining trend.
Quantitatively ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA is sustained
above 3.0 times or EBIT to interest is sustained below 3.5
times.
Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a supermarket chain with operations
in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North
Carolina, the company operates 198 supermarkets. The company
also owns and operates neighborhood shopping centers, most of which
contain an Ingles supermarket. The company owns 162 of its supermarkets,
either in free-standing stores or as the anchor tenant in an owned
shopping center. The company also owns and operates a milk processing
and packaging plant that supplies approximately 79% of the milk
products sold by the company's supermarkets as well as a variety of organic
milk, fruit juices and bottled water products. In addition,
the milk processing and packaging plant sells approximately 73%
of its products to other retailers. Revenues are approximately
$4.4 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Manoj Chadha
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
